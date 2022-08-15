There have been a lot of amazing opportunities for nations over the years, and it’s hard for many to pass up on them. From ancient times to the present day, technology has given countries the power to grow economically. Of course, that sometimes led to attempts to take over other nations. Over the years though, big technology has allowed some nations to stand out heavily. Whether that was early forms of technology that we still use today or the latest and greatest in the digital world. Regardless of which one, several countries have managed to carve out a spot among the elite due to their technology.

Meanwhile, others practically destroyed themselves trying to stand out in the world. Of course, many succeeded in becoming a major world power with their big technology companies or inventions. However, it was at the expense of their own people. Several top cities within major nations were either helped or destroyed by big technology and we wanted to discuss the most important from the past to the present day. While we will mostly only use one city or region from a country, this will differ slightly for a reason you will certainly understand. Without further delay, let’s get started!

Helped – Paris, France

Timeline: Present-Day

To be fair to France, they have been one of the most innovative nations on the planet for centuries. They have also been a major asset to the world of science and technology. For example, the very reason we can drink milk without dying from it is due to pasteurization. Invented by the Frenchman Louie Pasteur. The nation produced the very first refrigerator, electric generator, parachute, and mechanical adding machine (calculator). Even today, places like Paris have given us extraordinary technology and big technology has really changed the game for France overall.

Funny enough, at one point Paris was in decline heavily after World War 1. The Marshall Plan helped them, which was monetary aid given by the United States. This allowed France to rebuild, which they did by starting with Paris. Industrial movements led to the city producing more jobs for people, leading to more homes being built near the city to house the workers. Businesses then sprouted up all around them, which made Paris bounce back financially and in its population. While their industrial movements really began with coal and steel, they quickly moved on to other things to end up where they are today as a major tech power in Europe.