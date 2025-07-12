15 Scientific Theories About Life’s Origin That Sound Like Sci-Fi

The question of how life began on Earth has captivated humanity for centuries. Despite centuries of research, the origins of life remain shrouded in mystery, inspiring scientists to propose a dazzling array of theories. Some of these hypotheses are so bold and imaginative, they feel pulled from the pages of science fiction rather than scientific journals. From cosmic seeds to self-replicating machines, these ideas stretch the boundaries of what we think is possible. Join us as we explore 15 mind-bending theories about the genesis of life—each more extraordinary than the last.