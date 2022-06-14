The Coolest and Most High-Tech Cars You Can Find on the Market Right Now

According to a forecast by AutoPacific, a market consultant, electric vehicle (EVs) sales are expected to hit about 670,000 in 2022, as printed in Forbes. EVs operate with a battery instead of gasoline; furthermore, they have an electric motor rather than an internal combustion engine. Some cars are the best of both worlds, with a combination of electricity and gasoline running the car. Known as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), these high-tech cars have everything: a battery and electric motor as well as a gasoline tank and internal combustion engine.
However, EVs are not the only high-tech cars available on the market. Many trucks, SUVs, and cars have technologically-advanced features, like automatic emergency braking or smartphone integration. Keep reading for the coolest and most high-tech cars with a little bit of everything from Lamborghini and Ferrari to Tesla and Ford.
50. The 2022 Genesis G70
They completely remodeled the Genesis G70 from the front to the back bumper. Although it’s just a rebuild from an older model, it’s definitely an improvement when it comes to the look. But that’s for a good reason: its predecessors had all of the muscle, and now they want to try a more sporty look. With a strong powertrain and a chassis that helps it move smoother on the road, it has quite a responsive handling. The interior infotainment system is new for this model series and created with your comfort and tastes in mind. It’s easy to use with the touchscreen and keeps all of your settings in mind for the next time you take it for a spin. It does have a much louder exhaust and heavier steering, but that’s for the sportier style they were going for.
The Porsche Boxter has been around for a long time, as far back as 2008, and it is still one of the most luxurious cars that people go for when they want to drive around in something expensive. Getting a Boxter is like a dream because you get to customize almost every inch of it to your liking. In addition, there have been no significant changes to the Boxter in a while, so if you’re looking to upgrade, then you won’t have to worry about relearning how to make it work. It still has that same feeling that you’re familiar with, so it feels like a second “home.” However, that lack of upgrade means that there are no connectivity options when it comes to your personal electronic devices. Some areas of the interior have hard plastic, so that could feel a bit uncomfortable for you.
The Karma GSe-6 is one of the more conscious luxury sedans on the market, providing you with a plug-in hybrid engine that gives you the freedom you need to save on gas and keep going just about anywhere you want, no holds barred. It provides an 80-mile range on the electric engine and 70 miles per gallon on the gas engine. That’s nothing to laugh at with 536 horsepower under the hood to keep you going. And you’re not just saving on gas; the car was built with environmentally stable materials as well to reduce your carbon footprint even further. You have all the power in the palms of your hands with its incredible speeding and stopping capabilities. The GSe-6 also comes with solar roof panels that you can use to help recharge the batteries.
Can you believe that the Audi A3 first started as a hatchback? Thankfully, it changed its design in 2015 and started going for a more Sedan look, giving us the Audi A3 you’re more familiar with. It has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with added hybrid technology so that you can have better fuel and energy efficiency. This classy little car has an Audi Digital Cockpit that provides you with all the critical information you need while driving.The front seats will hug your body and provide you with a relaxing drive, and you’ll be surprised that three people can sit comfortably in the back, even in the compact size of this car. It doesn’t pack as much horsepower as other luxury cars out there (with only 201 horsepower), but it’s still a sturdy vehicle that will have you feeling primped and pampered.
Experts describe the Lexus ES as a comfortable ride that is quiet, almost serene-like. It has quite impressive fuel economy, too, so you can feel like you’re riding in style without having to spend a lot of money to achieve it. It has a user-friendly design in the interior so that you’re not confused by all the buttons you may have to push, leaving you with more time to focus on actually driving. In the end, the spacious interior won’t make you feel crammed into a small sports car; you’ll have room to stretch out and enjoy everything this Lexus has to offer. Keep reading for more of the coolest and high-tech cars available.
Even though the Polestar 2 is from 2021, the power of this little beauty still holds up. People consider this high-tech car one of Volvo’s most powerful vehicles out there, especially in the luxury class of vehicles. What makes the Polestar 2 even more attractive to the new generation of car owners is that it is all-electric, so there’s no fuel to worry about. But this isn’t one of those weak electric cars that putter down the street; this baby packs about 408 horsepower under the hood, and you’ll be able to feel all of the power that it has to offer.
The Volvo S60 Recharge, despite having a plug-in battery, has over 400 horsepower to work with. That’s nothing to laugh at. It has quietly developed a fanbase, especially in the European market, with its sleek design, refined interior, and safety features that allow you to drive worry-free down the road. Its sporty style will keep you coming back for more because you’ll never feel like you’re trudging down the road in something that can’t provide you with all the power and control that you need from a luxury car. The only complaint is that the trunk space is pretty small, so don’t plan any long road trips in the future.
The BMW 4 Series will remind you why everyone flocks to this brand so much. BMW knows how to offer you a car that you’ll love to drive and feel good doing it. Although the BMW 4 Series is a little cramped in the back seat, it’s not a family vehicle. Coupes should make you feel like you can go anywhere and do anything. Put the top down and let the wind flow through your hair because this roughly 300-horsepower vehicle provides smooth sailing down the asphalt. Keep reading for more of the coolest and high-tech cars available.
The Cadillac CT4-V provides the performance of a luxury vehicle at a price that you wouldn’t ever expect to pay for a car that works so well. This high-tech car has a lot going for it, from the better handling to the powerful engine that will have you ripping down the road. The new model comes equipped with a wireless charging pad so that you can always keep your phone powered up, which is essential if you ever have an emergency. It gets roughly between 20 and almost 30 miles per gallon, depending on where you’re driving.
The 2021 Nissan Versa may be one of the least expensive cars you can buy, but that doesn’t mean that this price tag doesn’t come with luxury. It sports some of the best technology in the game, so you’re definitely getting more value than you pay for. The 2021 Nissan Versa comes with both forward and reverse automatic braking and has high-beam headlights that allow you to see whatever is on the road at night. It also comes equipped with warnings when you’re leaving your lane, which can be a problem if you’re feeling sleepy at the wheel.
The Acura TLX is one of the best-looking cars, especially when wrapped in one of those metallic paint jobs that will leave everyone’s jaws hanging. With a sleek front that encourages aerodynamics, you’ll have no problem putting the pedal to the metal and feeling everything that this car has to offer. It’s an exceptional driving experience and provides you with a luxurious interior that will keep you coming back for more. It comes equipped with a turbocharged V6 engine, an all-wheel-drive system, and other customizable cosmetics and trims to create the perfect luxury sedan tailored to your tastes. Keep reading for more of the coolest and high-tech cars available.
The 2021 Kia Niro has three high-tech drivetrains that allow you to drive in whatever mode you like. You can choose from electric, gas/electric hybrid, or plug-in hybrid. The gas/electric hybrid provides about 51 mpg in city driving and 46 on the highway. On a single charge, you can get almost 240 miles before you need to plug back in again. This crossover also features pedestrian detection, emergency braking, and drowsiness monitoring, all designed to keep you as safe as possible on the road. In addition, it also has blind-spot monitoring, which is important when you’re on the highway.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is a great mid-sized SUV that has plenty of high-tech tricks hiding up its sleeves. The blind spot camera helps you to keep track of where everything is when you’re changing lanes or trying to get off the highway on an exit ramp so that you’re not going to run in anything you can’t see. This safety measure extends to when you’re already parked, too; there is a safe existing assist mode that warns you if there are cars approaching from the rear before you open your car door to get out. They built this high-tech model with your safety in mind.
Although the Nissan Altima came out at a time when other sedans had driver-assistance technologies, the Altima took it a step forward by providing ProPilot Assist. This partially automated system helps you reduce driver fatigue on the road; not many people realize just how tiring driving can be. The vehicle helps by managing braking, steering, and acceleration on the highway so that you don’t feel so exhausted when you get to your destination. In addition, the Altima is also equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support so that you can listen to your favorite entertainment on the go.
The Chevrolet Spark may seem on the cheaper end of this list, but it doesn’t hold back when it comes to providing you with high-tech options that will keep you comfortable and entertained. It includes seven inches of touch screen infotainment so that you can keep track of your songs, gather news on the weather, or check in on your local radio stations. It is also equipped with onboard Wi-Fi hot spot support and has connectivity to both Android and Apple devices. This is more of a car that’s suited for the urban dweller rather than someone who frequents the highway very often but still packs a little punch when put to the test.
The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is by no means a sedan, with three rows of seats on the inside, but you’re guaranteed to keep everyone comfortable in all three rows with the kind of equipment installed in this bad boy. It has a standard digital instrument panel and is quite big: 10 1/4 inches. There are also a host of safety and driver-assistance technologies to keep you and all of your passengers safe, no matter what kind of predicament you find yourself in. It has blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist, just to name a few of the features it comes with. Keep reading for more of the coolest and high-tech cars available.
They built the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid with power efficiency in mind. Inside, it has an eight-inch touchscreen that gives you full access and control over your media device with easy connectivity so that there are no issues. It also provides a wifi hot spot so that you can save on your data and use the Internet on your personal devices too. On the road, it averages about 52 miles per gallon, providing you with more bang for your buck every time you hit the gas station. And this is due to the hybrid engine that is also electric so that you can save on gas if you’re not going very far.
The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is rife with family-friendly technologies that keep everyone safe, especially during those long car rides. And the inclusion of a plug-in hybrid means that you can make those trips even longer. The FamCam in the back seat allows those in the front to see what’s going on in the back, while those in the back can be connected with their own entertainment system so that there’s no fighting over what song to listen to next. Although more of a minivan and not a sedan, it’s still one of the more high-tech vehicles to help you stay safe and maximize your time on the road.
The 2021 Volvo XC40 is one of the top models in the world in terms of luxury subcompact SUVs in regard to its safety features. Even the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety issued a Top Safety Pick+ award to the Volvo XC40. Every XC40 comes equipped with lane keep assist, automatic high-beam headlights, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking, just to name a few. It also has adaptive headlights so that you get the right amount of illumination, no matter how dark it is. In addition, you can opt to add on its surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control, or the Volvo’s Pilot Assist partially automated driving system.
The 2021 Mazda CX-30 makes it easy for you to drive in style without having to spend a ton of money to get it. It’s quite affordable but comes with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an onboard Wi-Fi hot spot, so you’ll never have to worry about eating up data on your phone. You can also use the hot spot to get some work done while you’re in your car when you have a few minutes to yourself, and that means that you can take care of all of those urgent e-mails much faster. It also comes equipped with driver attention monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, just to name a few of its safety features. Keep reading for more of the coolest and high-tech cars available.
The 2021 Nissan Rogue comes equipped with rear cross-traffic alert, driver attention monitoring, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, reverse automatic braking, lane departure warning, and forward automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and all of these safety features are standard. Upgrade to the Rogue Platinum, and you can have access to traffic sign recognition, a heads-up display, and a 12.3-inch customizable digital instrument panel, all for your comfort and peace of mind. In addition, it has a partially-automated driving system that can help you handle your steering, braking, and acceleration.
The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV has an electric drivetrain that provides you with a longer ride before you need to recharge or even fuel up again. It is one of the most affordable cars out there that has Super Cruise, which is the vehicle’s partially-automated driving technology. It can maintain your steering, braking, and acceleration to take some of the load off of you while you’re driving so that you don’t feel tired when you get to your destination. And on a single charge, the electric engine can get almost 250 miles before you need to recharge it.
The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is one of the sleekest cars out there, and it definitely has the backbone to prove itself when it comes to the technology that it sports. Despite how it looks, it’s actually one of the more affordable fancy cars out there, especially with the tech it comes equipped with. Not only does it have front- and rear-wheel drive, but it also has magnetic ride control that takes the handling on this vehicle to an entirely new level. It has a powerful V8 engine with almost 500 horsepower, allowing it to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just three seconds.
The 2021 Ram 1500 is not just an ordinary pickup: you’re not going to find many people using this truck to haul around a ton of cargo. This high-tech car has many features that focus more on your comfort than anything else. It has the technology to help with your fuel efficiency, as well as improve your ride so that you’re very comfortable. It does come with a mild-hybrid V8 engine that provides almost 400 horsepower so that you can haul around any heavy cargo in the flatbed. The 2021 Ram 1500 also sports a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system for all of your listening needs.
The Bronco Sport has high-tech turbocharged 3- and 4-cylinder engines that provide you with not only all the power you need but also all of the fuel efficiency that you need too. It features GOAT modes (Greatest Of All Time) that can deal with any surface while you’re on the road. The standard modes include normal, eco, sport, slippery, and sand/snow, so you’ll never lose control of your vehicle while driving. However, the Bronco has additional GOAT modes, including baja, mud, and rock crawl, which are perfect for those who enjoy off-roading.
Nothing says luxury or “cool car” quite like the Aston Martin. It can go over 200 miles per hour and accelerate from 0-60 in 3.4 seconds. James Bond has been using the Aston Martin since 1964, and the brand has held a Royal Warrant to manufacture cars for the Prince of Wales since 1982. Want to feel like royalty or a super spy? The Aston Martin is the way to go. Today’s Aston Martin’s have features that would tantalize James Bond, including a frame made of carbon fiber, 460 horsepower and 400 pounds per foot of torque, and leather upholstery with metallic lining. These modern cars look like a streak of lightning.
If your idea of luxury is a roomy interior with all the bells and whistles, rather than the Aston Martin luxury sports car, then you might see Cadillacs as more your thing. The 2022 Escalade comes with an audio system that uses 19 speakers, heated seats, super cruise driver assistance, night vision, parking assistance, and pedestrian assistance. The cockpit interface looks like you are flying a plane, not driving a car. Maybe you cannot afford the price tag, which starts at close to $80,000, but you can still appreciate the luxury and tech that the Cadillac Escalade offers.
The only downside to the Escalade is its fuel economy. The V8 engine provides a high-power towing capacity but sacrifices mileage. Plenty of other carmakers are turning to EVs to help the transition away from fossil fuels and help avoid a complete climate apocalypse. When Cadillac begins making an Escalade EV, it will indeed be unstoppable.
The Acura MDX is a super high-tech car with all the bells and whistles, starting with three rows of seats that make it perfect for a family car. The 290 horsepower V6 engine is complemented by an Integrated Dynamics System that adds thrill to drive. The audio system has 25 (yes, 25!) speakers, and these cars have enough safety features that the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has awarded it a Top Safety Pick + designation in 2021. Like the Cadillac Escalade, the Acura MDX only loses points on fuel economy; it gets between 21 and 26 miles per gallon on the highway and fewer in the city. Once Acura comes out with an EV version, this SUV will be ready for some serious road-tripping.
The Hyundai Sonata has a much lower price point than many other luxuries, high-tech cars, with a starting price of around $25,000 for the 2022 model, making it both fun to drive and more affordable. If you are looking for sharp-handling cars, the Honda Accord may be more up your alley. Still, the Sonata has a turbocharged engine that boasts nearly 200 horsepower — not bad at all for a family sedan. The N-line Sonata has 290 horsepower for drivers who want more power. Unlike other luxury cars, the Sonata has a hybrid version and may soon have a full EV version, preparing it for a world without fossil fuels. Keep reading for more details about the coolest and most high-tech cars available today, like EVs and other amazing features.
If you want to see a high-end luxury car fueled by the sun, the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is right up your alley. This modern car is an EV that can you can recharge from a solar-powered charging station; it can go from 10% to 80% in just 45 minutes on a fast-charging one. If your home has solar panels that will provide enough energy to power this car, you could get it to charge every night while you sleep. No more trips to the pump! Plus, the EPA estimates a range of over 300 miles on a single charge. However, there is more to being a luxury car than running on sunshine. This one delivers everything that you would expect from a Ford Mustang, complete with a modern look that is more SUV than a car. The 2022 model boasts a heated steering wheel so that your hands don’t freeze while waiting for the car to warm up in cold weather. The GT performance model features 634 pounds per foot of torque and 480 horsepower.
The Audi R8 Coupe 10 is a high-tech car with all the bells and whistles you could ask for, except for mileage. It is basically a street-legal racecar that can get up to 200 miles per hour. The V10 engine is mounted low on the car, a feature that gives the driver expert control and maneuverability. The engine’s firing sequence gives it a special sound that will make you feel like you are on a NASCAR track. A personalized dynamic handling system will adapt to each individual driver. On the outside, the car’s sleek, horizontal lines give it the appearance of blades rushing through the wind. The back has a diffuser, metal grille, and two tailpipes for the ultimate street-worthy appearance. The cockpit uses voice recognition software that can be customized to only respond to you.
The Telluride is a high-end luxury car that can take you wherever life goes, including off the road. It is Kia’s largest car and, in 2020, was named the SUV of the Year by MotorTrend, as well as Car of the Year. Seating eight people and with plenty of safety features, the Telluride is the perfect family car for people who enjoy getting off the beaten path. Its low production level is making this car more in-demand than some of its competitors — including competitors that get better than the Telluride’s estimated 23 miles per gallon. Once Kia creates an EV version of the Telluride, it may well be the best SUV in history. In addition to the great mileage, the Telluride also offers a number of features to ensure your comfort, including heated and ventilated seats in the back so that your other passengers are always comfortable and a standard 10.25 touch screen so that the right directions are always at your fingertips.
The Swedish company Volvo has done it again by creating the 2022 Volvo S90. This model is the company’s flagship mid-size sedan, and every year it gets better and better. The impressive seats are some of the best in the car’s class, the model costs less than similar models that it competes against, and plenty of safety features come standard. The interior trim of oak, ash, and walnut will make you feel like you are driving a much more expensive car, for a starting price of about $53,000 — less than an Aston Martin but for a similar feel. Adding to this car’s appeal is that it also comes as a plug-in hybrid, meaning that its fuel economy competes with cars that are less powerful.
If you want to imagine yourself in your very own Batmobile, then take a look at BMW’s 2022 7-Series. Cars in this series are comfort-first, and they have a spacious interior that makes you feel like you are driving a high-powered sportscar inside a roomy sedan. BMW is now offering a plug-in option that allows the car to go 17 miles on sunshine before switching over to gasoline, making this car a good option for those looking for a more eco-friendly vehicle option. The turbocharged engine makes for a velvety-smooth ride, and the shocks and suspensions make even bumpy roads feel like glass. If you want to spring a little more, you can invest in the remote-control parking feature that allows you to park the car while you’re not in it. This allows you to safely park your car in an incredibly tight space where you might even be able to get out. It also means that you have a better view of what’s around your car than having to worry about all of your blind spots.
If you’ve ever wanted to drive a luxury car without spending luxury prices, you may want to look into the Genesis G-90. That leaves you with more money to spend on other luxuries you want to add to your life so that you can ride around in style. The Genesis G-90 has a spacious cabin richly lined with material that exudes quality. Many people have complained about the slightly outdated technology when it comes to your entertainment. However, there are definitely other features that make up for it, like its powerful V-6 and V-8 engines.
On average, the G-90 can get you anywhere between 18 miles per gallon in the city, 26 miles per gallon on the highway (with the 375-hp engine), and 17 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway with the more powerful 420-hp engine. Other excellent features include a fragrance diffused in the dashboard so that your car always smells fresh and an anti-microbial sanitation system that cleans the air you breathe as well as any items you bring into your car.
The Cadillac CT4 is the smallest sedan that Cadillac has to offer, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have a lot going for it. It features the Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving tech and safety features that keep it in competition with the big names in the car industry like the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the Audi A3. The CT4 has a wireless charging pad for all of your small electronic devices, which is standard. The ride quality is quite solid and even impressive at times when it comes to the body control. It has equal distribution between the front and rear tires, which is quite the opposite of how other front-drive cars feel. There have been complaints about the engine sounding cheap during acceleration, but it’s not a big enough complaint to warrant passing up this car if you’re really interested. On average, it gets between 23 and 34 miles per gallon.
The 2021 Lamborghini Aventador is built with a carbon fiber that makes it streamlined and light on its “feet,” allowing it to feel seamless as it shifts into the higher gears. It has a powerful V12 engine, making it one of the most powerful Lamborghini on the market. Of course, all of that power comes with a higher price tag, but you’re definitely paying for quality. It can be a bit on the wide side if you’re used to cars that you can park easily, but that wide and low stature helps it put all of that horsepower to good use. It has a beautiful four-speaker surround system so that you never miss a note or a beat. The four-wheel steering makes it easy for you to maneuver in any kind of weather, and the heated seats will keep you warm when it’s absolutely frigid outside. LED headlights will provide you with the brightest illumination while you’re driving at night to be ready for just about anything.
The Toyota Rav4 has been their best seller for a number of years, and the Rav4 Prime definitely takes the cake on this one. This hybrid SUV allows you to charge it or use the gas engine when you’re on a long trip, providing you with the flexibility you need to plan your routes, no matter where you’re going. Despite how it looks, it’s one of Toyota’s fastest SUVs out there and stacks well against the competition. The Rav4 Prime has the best electric range in its class, going up to 42 miles on a single charge. In addition, it has plenty of safety features, such as pedestrian detection, steering assist when you’re changing lanes, and blind-spot monitoring, just to name a few.
Ford has been on the leaderboard of putting out trucks that people want to buy. No one would ever consider a truck a luxury item, but the Ford F-150 is proving that idea to be wrong. It has a sleek chassis that seems to exude style but also is tough enough with 430 horsepower to move around just about anything you put your mind to. Equipped with an electric motor and four-wheel drive, there’s nothing this hefty truck can’t take in its day-to-day basis. The F-150 is equipped with a semi-autonomous self-driving system to help you park in a difficult spot, tells you how much weight you have loaded in the bed, and a trailer backup system so you can avoid dinging the car behind you when you’re parallel parking. The five-and-a-half-foot bed provides you with a lot of carrying capacity so that you can haul hundreds of pounds of gear to your heart’s content.
The interior of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-class has some of the finest materials that you’ll know that you’re driving around in style. The large OLED screens on the dashboard provide you with avid control over every aspect of your comfort, from getting to the right place on time to listening to your favorite music. You’ll feel like you’re swaddled in a mobile blanket with how relaxed and quiet the interior is so that you may never find driving stressful ever again. This luxury sedan takes curves and turns in traffic very smoothly, so you don’t feel like you’re wrestling with the steering wheel. The car’s system can also save individual preferences if you’re not the only driver, which only needs the press of a single button to change between these preferences. No more struggling with the driver’s seat or changing the rearview mirrors.
Lamborghinis are known to turn everyone’s head, but the 2022 Lamborghini Huracán may just give them whiplash. Its presence alone radiates luxury with such a sleek chassis, large wheels, and a domed roof that tells you that this baby can go fast. The V-10 engine makes this luxury car quite powerful, but the large tires help to make the ride smooth so that you don’t feel like you have to fight to maintain control. It boasts 631 horsepower under the hood, making it one of the more powerful luxury cars out there, and expresses that power when revved up past 8500 RPMs. All of that horsepower results in mileage somewhere between 13 and 18, depending on whether you’re driving through the city or on the highway. And the interior looks just as good as the exterior, with high-quality materials that match the paint job of this luxury car.
Very few people have words to describe how they feel the first time they come across the Porsche 911 GT3. Porsche has upgraded on all of the things that made the original 911 great, making it a better drive that has more grip on the road. The front-end improvements allow for increased aerodynamics for a much smoother ride as well. Equipped with 475 powers, it can go from 0 to 100 kph in just three and a half seconds. Because it’s only a 2-seater, don’t expect to bring a lot of company with you for a night out on the town. The small interior is dressed really well but doesn’t offer a lot of storage space if you bring a lot of things with you. It provides connectivity to all of your electronic devices so that you can listen to your tunes on the go.
The Ferrari 296 GTB is considered a complete successor to the Ferrari Dino 246 GT and has all of the power to back up those claims. It sports a V-6 engine that is quieter than you can ever imagine. Even at 84 miles per hour, you’ll zoom along whisper-quiet on the highway. But the appearance of this beautiful luxury car will do all of the head-turning for you. The Ferrari 296 GTB is a smooth ride on the road that always feels connected, and the steering is super-responsive to whichever direction you need to go. The haptic eD button allows you to tamp down on all that horsepower beneath the hood so that you can progress through towns and cities without becoming a noise nuisance. The biggest complaint that most people have is that the touch screen on the steering wheel is a little unnatural to use, but it’s easy to get used to.
The 2022 Tesla Model Y is a crossover that provides you with all the lightweight of a sedan but all of the space of a larger family vehicle. That means no one getting crushed in the backseat with all of your luggage not being able to fit into the trunk. For a vehicle of this size, it has impressive acceleration that you can feel without it causing too much strain. The electric battery also has an impressive range of almost 320 miles per charge. It is constantly updating its own software on the go, meaning that it all runs in the background so that you don’t have to worry about downtime. One complaint, however, is that it doesn’t have any connectivity to your personal electronic devices, so you might just be stuck with the radio. Another is that there are too many controls on the touchscreen interface, so you can get a bit confused fiddling around with options.
The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is considered the supercar of this year and has made significant improvements in terms of performance. It’s Ferrari’s choice to showcase what their quality is like. It sports the most advanced technologies you can find, putting it into competition with other high-tech cars on the market. Firstly, it has a V-8 engine that is also coupled with a hybrid electric engine so that you can get more mileage for your buck. Secondly, the chassis construction provides maximum cooling for all the inner workings under the hood. The designers paid attention to the look of the car so that everything could stay in operating order and minimize the risks of any parts breaking. The beautiful screen display behind the steering wheel also provides you with all the necessary information to keep your car in working order.
The Audi R8 has been stealing the spotlight for a while now, ever since its 2006 release. Every year after that, Audi has improved upon the design and made it more streamlined until it has become the style you’re familiar with today. There are a variety of luxury items for you to pick and choose from when customizing your R8 so that you can have a vehicle at the end of the day that perfectly matches your needs. It has a V-10 engine that is kept naturally cool through the construction and design of the chassis and has a rear-wheel drive to provide you with maximum control on the road. However, the technological turning point for this vehicle is that it is equipped with handwriting technology to get you where you want to go instead of having to select numbers and letters the traditional way.
The 2022 Aston Martin DBS rips by so fast that many pedestrians won’t be able to take in all of its glory. The chassis is carefully sculpted so that this beautiful luxury car can attain top speeds of over 200 miles per hour. The posh interior is nothing to laugh at either since only the finest materials make this feel like a home away from home. What’s great about the Aston martin is that you have several options and features that you can add to the interior to tailor your vehicle exactly to your needs and tastes. This modern vehicle is not a luxury car that is cut from the same cloth as others in the market; Aston Martin cares about their customers’ wants and strives to achieve those by any means necessary. Keep reading for the most high-tech cars available on the market today.
The 2022 McLaren 720S is a car that will definitely turn heads. This luxury convertible has all of the style, elegance, and grace of a car that you want to show off around the town. It’s quite mesmerizing to look at but also has incredible handling that makes it a complete joy to drive. This modern vehicle is a great car to have if you live in warmer, temperate climates so that you can whip down the top and let some cool air in. The agility of this graceful car turns on even serious drivers. It has a twin-turbo V-8 engine that will take you up to 100 miles per hour in just five seconds. That’s nothing to laugh at! Be aware that the interior is not ideal for very tall people; you’ll have difficulty climbing in and out because of how small the interior is. Nevertheless, it may just be one small drop in an empty bucket of disadvantages for the options that it provides.
The Ford Mustang started as a muscle car and eventually grew into a state of luxury that has drawn many decisive ideas towards it. It has a sleek body that exudes the rich and powerful engine that lives under the hood. After all, it’s not named “Mustang” for no reason. With 459 horsepower, it can achieve 0 to 60 miles per hour in about 3 seconds flat. So that’s nothing to laugh at! The interior design is just as sleek and clean as the outside. Touchscreen panels in the middle console help you control just about everything inside and outside the vehicle. For a little extra fun, you can even control the color of the lights underneath the dashboard so that you can take your weekend parties on the go before and after your destinations.
The 2020 Porsche Taycan is a luxury car that is also electric, which is a slowly-growing aspect of the vehicle market. However, despite the electric engine, it definitely provides a lot of power. It still provides a comfortable ride, though the interior is a bit small. Nevertheless, the materials used on the inside are high-quality, so you’ll still feel like you’re driving a quality vehicle that will make heads turn. The one downside is that the range of the electric engine is only 200 miles, which is a bit less than a few other electric cars that are out there. That means that you have to plan your trips more often, especially if you travel long distances on a regular basis, but this is a feature that will likely improve with time as Porsche works on future models.