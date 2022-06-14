The Coolest and Most High-Tech Cars You Can Find on the Market Right Now

According to a forecast by AutoPacific, a market consultant, electric vehicle (EVs) sales are expected to hit about 670,000 in 2022, as printed in Forbes. EVs operate with a battery instead of gasoline; furthermore, they have an electric motor rather than an internal combustion engine. Some cars are the best of both worlds, with a combination of electricity and gasoline running the car. Known as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), these high-tech cars have everything: a battery and electric motor as well as a gasoline tank and internal combustion engine.

However, EVs are not the only high-tech cars available on the market. Many trucks, SUVs, and cars have technologically-advanced features, like automatic emergency braking or smartphone integration. Keep reading for the coolest and most high-tech cars with a little bit of everything from Lamborghini and Ferrari to Tesla and Ford.

50. The 2022 Genesis G70

They completely remodeled the Genesis G70 from the front to the back bumper. Although it’s just a rebuild from an older model, it’s definitely an improvement when it comes to the look. But that’s for a good reason: its predecessors had all of the muscle, and now they want to try a more sporty look. With a strong powertrain and a chassis that helps it move smoother on the road, it has quite a responsive handling. The interior infotainment system is new for this model series and created with your comfort and tastes in mind. It’s easy to use with the touchscreen and keeps all of your settings in mind for the next time you take it for a spin. It does have a much louder exhaust and heavier steering, but that’s for the sportier style they were going for.