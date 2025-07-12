15 Major Extinction Events That Changed Life on Earth Forever

Throughout Earth’s vast history, extinction events have been powerful forces of change. These dramatic episodes wiped out vast numbers of species, reshaping the tapestry of life repeatedly. In their wake, ecosystems collapsed, yet new ones rose, driven by opportunities for adaptive survivors. Each major extinction not only altered the planet’s biodiversity, but also redirected evolutionary paths, paving the way for unexpected life forms to flourish. In this article, we explore fifteen pivotal extinction events—each leaving a lasting legacy and helping to define the remarkable story of life on Earth.