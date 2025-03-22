What Makes Finland The Happiest Nation on Earth (And What America Can Learn)

Finland tops the World Happiness Report for the eighth consecutive year, while the United States drops to 24th, its lowest ranking ever. This Nordic nation of 5.5 million outshines countries with stronger economies and warmer climates, challenging our assumptions about happiness. The contrast reveals a simple truth: well-being comes less from wealth and more from connection. Finland offers practical lessons that Americans can apply without boarding a plane to Helsinki. Their social blueprint works, and parts of it can work here, too.