Alaska’s Wildlife Puts the Continental US to Shamee

Alaska is home to some of the most incredible wildlife in the world. It has an unbelievable range of species – everything from birds to whales. It even has some of the biggest birds and mammals living there, and of course, this attracts thousands of tourists.

If you’re thinking about taking a trip here or are just fascinated by learning about the animals around the world, you’re going to want to keep reading. Learn about some of the most spectacular animals in Alaska that make the wildlife so majestic.

Animals Can Endure The Conditions

The harsh conditions of Alaska are not made for all animals, so what about amphibians and reptiles? Let’s just say that they are not the biggest fans of this climate, and that’s why Alaska only has two species of frogs living there.

Alaska is home to the wood frog, and the Columbia spotted frog. First off, let’s learn more about the wood frog as they are fascinating creatures, and you’ll never believe what they do every year in September.