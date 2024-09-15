Some of these Majestic Animals Can Only be Found in Madagascar

The beautiful island of Madagascar sits in the Indian Ocean about 250 miles off the coast of Eastern Africa. It’s the second-largest island country in the world and is nearly 229,000 square miles. More than 90 percent of flora and fauna located in Madagascar cannot be found anywhere else on Earth. Humans have only been able to access the island of Madagascar for about 2,000 years, giving the various plants and animals there a chance to thrive.

Madagascar is one of those exciting countries that are pretty isolated from the rest of the world. The closest state to Madagascar located on the mainland of Africa is Mozambique. There are animals and flora there that you won’t find anywhere else. Instead of wondering about the mysteries of this beautiful country, we’re going to reveal its secrets to you. Here are some of the most amazing animals of Madagascar.

1. The Island of Madagascar

If you are interested in traveling to Madagascar to see any of these beautiful animals, there are a few facts you should know before you get there. Madagascar is the fourth largest island in the world, and with all that space, there are plenty of unique animals running around that you won’t find anywhere else. You will definitely have an experience like no other if you choose it for your vacation destination.

The nation of Madagascar includes the main island as well as several smaller islands located around it. About 88 million years ago, Madagascar split from the Indian subcontinent. That led to its inhabitants being isolated from the outside world.