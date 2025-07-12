Astronomers Detect Fastest-Spinning Pulsar Ever Found at 716 Rotations Per Second

In a dazzling leap for astrophysics, astronomers have uncovered the fastest-spinning pulsar ever observed—an astonishing neutron star whirling at 716 rotations per second. This discovery not only shatters previous records but also challenges our understanding of the limits of matter under extreme conditions. Pulsars, the dense remnants of massive stellar explosions, are known for their rapid spins and intense magnetic fields. Yet, this newly detected pulsar pushes the boundaries of what scientists believed was possible, offering a unique opportunity to explore the exotic physics of the universe’s most compact objects.