Marine Biologists Discover 60,000-Year-Old Underwater Forest Off Alabama Coast

In a stunning revelation, marine biologists have uncovered a 60,000-year-old underwater forest hidden beneath the waves off Alabama’s Gulf Coast. This ancient cypress woodland, perfectly preserved in the ocean’s depths, offers a rare window into Earth’s distant past. The incredible find has captivated both the scientific community and the public, raising tantalizing questions about prehistoric ecosystems, ancient climate, and the forces that shaped our planet. As researchers dive into this submerged time capsule, the world awaits answers that could redefine our understanding of history and the resilience of nature.