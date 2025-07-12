Home Archaeology Researchers Find World’s Oldest Wine in 8,000-Year-Old Clay Jars in Georgia
Archaeology

Researchers Find World’s Oldest Wine in 8,000-Year-Old Clay Jars in Georgia

By Chuvic - July 12, 2025

In a groundbreaking archaeological revelation, scientists have uncovered the world’s oldest known wine residues in 8,000-year-old clay jars unearthed in Georgia’s South Caucasus region.
This extraordinary find not only highlights the region’s deep-rooted connection to viticulture but also redefines the origins of winemaking globally.
The discovery offers a rare glimpse into the ingenuity of ancient societies and has revolutionized historians’ understanding of how wine culture began—right at the crossroads of Europe and Asia.
As researchers continue to analyze these artifacts, the story of wine’s ancient past is being uncorked, one jar at a time.

1. The Groundbreaking Archaeological Sites: Gadachrili Gora and Shulaveris Gora

Researchers Find World&#8217;s Oldest Wine in 8,000-Year-Old Clay Jars in Georgia
Stone foundations and weathered walls reveal the ancient village ruins at Gadachrili Gora, near the Shulaveris Gora excavation site. | Photo by bm.ge

The ancient clay jars were excavated from Gadachrili Gora and Shulaveris Gora, two pivotal Neolithic settlements south of Tbilisi. These sites have long fascinated archaeologists, as they reveal some of the earliest evidence of sedentary life and experimental agriculture in the region. Recent excavations—led by international research teams—uncovered dwellings, tools, and the now-famous wine jars, painting a vivid picture of early community life. Their findings continue to reshape our understanding of humanity’s transition from foraging to farming.

2. The Key Figures: Patrick McGovern and the Georgian Team

Researchers Find World&#8217;s Oldest Wine in 8,000-Year-Old Clay Jars in Georgia
Patrick McGovern and his research team collaborate with local archaeologists in Georgia, carefully examining ancient pottery fragments together. | nytimes.com

The discovery was spearheaded by Patrick McGovern, a renowned biomolecular archaeologist from the University of Pennsylvania, alongside a dedicated team of Georgian experts.
Their collaboration brought together advanced scientific techniques and local archaeological knowledge. The combined efforts of McGovern and the Georgian team were crucial in uncovering, analyzing, and interpreting the ancient wine residues—shedding new light on Georgia’s unique place in the story of wine.

3. The Breakthrough Study: Published in PNAS, November 2017

Researchers Find World&#8217;s Oldest Wine in 8,000-Year-Old Clay Jars in Georgia
The latest PNAS journal cover features a vibrant illustration highlighting groundbreaking research detailed in this month’s scientific publication. | Andrew Jefford / Patrick McGovern

In November 2017, the team’s findings were published in the prestigious Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). This peer-reviewed study lent global credibility to their discovery, highlighting its scientific rigor. The publication marked a milestone, confirming Georgia’s ancient wine legacy to the academic world.

4. The 8,000-Year-Old Clay Jars: Wine Vessels of Antiquity

Researchers Find World&#8217;s Oldest Wine in 8,000-Year-Old Clay Jars in Georgia
Ancient clay qvevri jars nestled in the earth showcase the time-honored tradition of Georgian winemaking. | Source: Mindia Jalabadze / National Museum of Georgia

The ancient wine was stored and fermented in massive, egg-shaped clay jars known as qvevri.
These vessels, buried underground for temperature control, have a unique design that has endured for millennia. Remarkably, qvevri craftsmanship is still alive in modern Georgia, with many winemakers using them just as their ancestors did. This living tradition links today’s culture to the distant Neolithic past, highlighting the enduring art of Georgian winemaking.

5. Chemical Analysis: Detecting Ancient Wine Residues

Researchers Find World&#8217;s Oldest Wine in 8,000-Year-Old Clay Jars in Georgia
Scientists in white lab coats carefully analyze ancient pottery fragments using advanced lab equipment for chemical testing. | Photo by nytimes.com

To confirm the presence of ancient wine, researchers employed advanced chemical analysis techniques. Scientists extracted samples from the clay jars and used liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry to identify organic compounds.
Notably, they detected tartaric acid—an unmistakable marker of grape wine.
This scientific approach provided conclusive evidence that the vessels once held fermented grape juice, pushing back the timeline of winemaking. The analysis underscored the sophistication of Neolithic Georgians and the significance of their innovation.

6. The Telltale Signs: Tartaric Acid and Grape Pollen

Researchers Find World&#8217;s Oldest Wine in 8,000-Year-Old Clay Jars in Georgia
A detailed tartaric acid molecular structure sits beside vibrant grape pollen grains under a microscope, highlighting key chemical markers. | Photo by Artem Podrez on Pexels

The discovery hinged on two crucial markers: tartaric acid and grape pollen. Tartaric acid is abundant in grapes but rare in other fruits, making it a reliable indicator of winemaking. Additionally, scientists found grape pollen embedded in the soil surrounding the jars. These combined clues left little doubt—the ancient Georgians were fermenting grapes, firmly establishing the jars as the oldest known evidence of wine production.

7. Rewriting Wine’s Origin Story: Georgia’s Place in History

Researchers Find World&#8217;s Oldest Wine in 8,000-Year-Old Clay Jars in Georgia
A detailed map of Georgia highlights its ancient wine regions alongside a historic timeline tracing thousands of years of winemaking. | Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

This landmark discovery propels Georgia to the forefront of wine history, establishing it as the world’s oldest winemaking region.
The 8,000-year-old jars predate previous finds in Iran and Armenia by several centuries.
The evidence not only highlights Georgia’s pivotal role in early agriculture but also reshapes the global narrative of how, where, and when humanity first mastered the art of winemaking.

8. The Impact on Georgian Culture and Identity

Researchers Find World&#8217;s Oldest Wine in 8,000-Year-Old Clay Jars in Georgia
Crowds gather beneath colorful banners as winemakers in traditional dress showcase ancient Georgian wine-making techniques at a lively festival. | Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels

The scientific confirmation of ancient winemaking has deepened national pride in Georgia, where wine remains at the heart of social life and tradition.
This discovery reinforces the country’s identity as a cradle of viticulture, inspiring new generations to celebrate and preserve their heritage.
The connection between Georgia’s past and present wine culture is now stronger and more meaningful than ever.

9. Comparisons with Other Ancient Wines

Researchers Find World&#8217;s Oldest Wine in 8,000-Year-Old Clay Jars in Georgia
A fascinating lineup of ancient wine vessels showcases their evolving shapes and styles across different historic timelines for comparison. | Photo by Josiah Lewis on Pexels

Before the Georgian jars were unearthed, Iran’s 7,000-year-old pottery and Armenia’s 6,100-year-old wine press held the record for the earliest winemaking evidence.
The Georgian find not only predates these discoveries but also introduces more advanced winemaking methods for its time.
This remarkable leap back in history underlines the exceptional significance of Georgia’s contribution to the ancient wine story.

10. The Enduring Legacy: Qvevri Winemaking Today

Researchers Find World&#8217;s Oldest Wine in 8,000-Year-Old Clay Jars in Georgia
Georgian winemakers tend to sleek, modern qvevri vessels nestled in a contemporary wine cellar lined with rows of barrels. | Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

The ancient tradition of qvevri winemaking is far from forgotten in modern Georgia.
Many local vintners continue to craft wine in these same underground clay vessels, faithfully following millennia-old rituals.
This continuity of technique bridges the gap between past and present, offering a living connection to Georgia’s earliest wine pioneers.
Qvevri winemaking is now recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, celebrating its timeless legacy.

11. The Broader Significance: Agricultural Innovation in the Neolithic

Researchers Find World&#8217;s Oldest Wine in 8,000-Year-Old Clay Jars in Georgia
Early settlers tend fertile fields with simple wooden tools, capturing the dawn of Neolithic agriculture and ancient farming life. | Photo by Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz on Pexels

The Georgian wine jars reveal a society already skilled in agricultural experimentation and innovation. These early farmers in the South Caucasus were among the first to domesticate grapevines and master fermentation.
Their achievements underscore the region’s role as a dynamic center of Neolithic progress and technological creativity, influencing generations to come.

12. The Role of International Collaboration

Researchers Find World&#8217;s Oldest Wine in 8,000-Year-Old Clay Jars in Georgia
A diverse team of international researchers examines ancient artifacts together, showcasing the power of global scientific collaboration in archaeology. | Photo by Yan Krukau on Pexels

This historic discovery was made possible through international collaboration.
Georgian archaeologists worked closely with experts from the United States, Canada, France, and Italy. Their shared expertise and resources enabled a multidisciplinary approach, ensuring the evidence was thoroughly analyzed and interpreted—demonstrating the value of global scientific cooperation in unraveling humanity’s past.

13. How Archaeochemistry is Changing Our Understanding of History

Researchers Find World&#8217;s Oldest Wine in 8,000-Year-Old Clay Jars in Georgia
A fascinating archaeochemistry lab filled with scientific instruments showcases the tools used to unravel ancient secrets through chemical analysis. | Photo by Mikhail Nilov on Pexels

The field of archaeochemistry uses advanced chemical analysis to extract hidden clues from ancient artifacts.
By identifying molecular traces—like tartaric acid—scientists can reconstruct diets, trade routes, and cultural practices from millennia ago.
These cutting-edge techniques are revolutionizing archaeology, allowing researchers to uncover stories that were once impossible to tell and reshaping our understanding of early civilizations.

14. The Potential for Future Discoveries

Researchers Find World&#8217;s Oldest Wine in 8,000-Year-Old Clay Jars in Georgia
A collection of archaeological tools neatly arranged on a table, ready for a future excavation and historic research. | Photo by Mikhail Nilov on Pexels

This remarkable find in Georgia is likely just the beginning. Inspired by these results, archaeologists are now seeking similar evidence across Eurasia and beyond. As techniques improve and interest grows, more ancient winemaking secrets—and perhaps even older discoveries—may soon come to light, further illuminating humanity’s agricultural roots.

Conclusion

Researchers Find World&#8217;s Oldest Wine in 8,000-Year-Old Clay Jars in Georgia
Archaeologists cheer with excitement around a newly unearthed ancient wine jar, marking a remarkable historic discovery. | Photo by Rachel Claire on Pexels

The discovery of 8,000-year-old wine residues in Georgia’s ancient clay jars is more than an archaeological milestone—it’s a testament to human ingenuity and cultural heritage.
Through advanced archaeochemical analysis and international teamwork, researchers have rewritten the origins of winemaking.
This finding not only elevates Georgia’s place in global history but also deepens our appreciation for the enduring relationship between people and the vine. As science continues to reveal the secrets of our past, the story of wine—and civilization itself—grows richer still.

