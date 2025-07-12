Researchers Find World’s Oldest Wine in 8,000-Year-Old Clay Jars in Georgia

In a groundbreaking archaeological revelation, scientists have uncovered the world’s oldest known wine residues in 8,000-year-old clay jars unearthed in Georgia’s South Caucasus region.

This extraordinary find not only highlights the region’s deep-rooted connection to viticulture but also redefines the origins of winemaking globally.

The discovery offers a rare glimpse into the ingenuity of ancient societies and has revolutionized historians’ understanding of how wine culture began—right at the crossroads of Europe and Asia.

As researchers continue to analyze these artifacts, the story of wine’s ancient past is being uncorked, one jar at a time.