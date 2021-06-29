The Surprising Science Behind Why Candles are So Calming

Do you ever burn candles? Maybe you keep some back-up candles if the electricity goes out, or perhaps you have some old relics leftover from an important event. On the other hand, are you a candle aficionado who has one for every occasion, with myriad scents? Did you know that lighted candles can improve your mental state and even generate positive health benefits? It may be time to pull those candles out or order some. You could also make your own! That way, you can start reaping some profound health benefits of candles. Yes, there is actually a science behind why candles are so calming. Keep reading to learn more about the amazing benefits of burning candles.

The Candle Flame Itself Is Soothing And Induces Relaxation

There is nothing quite like the whispering, crackling sound that comes out of a slow-burning candle. Listening to the noise can help you relax at the end of a hectic day or even calm down frazzled nerves if you are going through a period of anxiety. Candle flames are scientifically proven to reduce stress and even help us achieve a more meditative state, as the low light is associated with relaxation in our brains. We will touch on that a bit more in the next section, so stay tuned!

The candle flame’s sight is also soothing, especially when combined with the soft, ambient noise. The silhouette can enhance the spectacle that the fire creates against a wall, so if you are trying to use a candle to relax, do so in a dark or semi-dark room. As you feel relaxed, you will sleep better, strengthen your immune system, and improve your overall emotional state. Make sure you do not leave them on if you feel yourself drifting off to sleep, however! Your safety is the most crucial element.