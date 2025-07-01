I Study Identical Twins—What I’ve Discovered About DNA Will Disturb You

Identical twins have long fascinated scientists, families, and the public alike. We’re taught that these twins are genetic carbon copies—two individuals born from the same fertilized egg, sharing the exact DNA. But decades of careful research have uncovered a much more complex story beneath the surface. Unexpected genetic differences between identical twins challenge our basic assumptions about heredity, identity, and destiny. What I’ve discovered shakes the very foundation of what it means to be “identical.” Prepare to have your understanding of DNA—and yourself—turned upside down.