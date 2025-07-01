Your Keyboard Is Betraying You: How Criminals Steal Passwords Through Sound Alone

Every day, we type passwords, personal messages, and private data without a second thought.

It feels safe—after all, what could be more routine? But what if the simple sound of your keyboard could give away your secrets?

In a world where cybercriminals are always innovating, even the subtle clicks and clacks of your typing have become a potential goldmine.

Recent advances have made it possible for attackers to eavesdrop on keystrokes using only sound, exposing a vulnerability hiding in plain sight.