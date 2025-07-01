I Discovered My Life’s Purpose at 68—Why Starting Over Saved My Soul

At 68, most people expect life to slow down. Instead, I found myself standing at the edge of a cliff—staring into the unknown, terrified but strangely hopeful. For decades, I clung to routines that felt safe but stifling, convinced my story was already written. But when I finally gathered the courage to let go and start over, everything changed. Embracing change at an age when many resist it became my salvation. This is the story of how taking a leap of faith so late in life led to the most profound transformation—and the lessons that followed.