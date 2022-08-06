Most Expensive Technology Only the Rich Can Afford

When we get a brand-new gadget, we feel like we’re on top of the world. Sometimes, though, technology is way out of our budget. That’s when we wish our paycheck was ten times the amount it is, or we were simply famous. Life seems a lot easier when you’re rich. There’s some expensive technology out there that only the rich can afford. It looks like we need to create a weird invention in order to afford one of these things. Or maybe we need to shift our goals and set higher intentions in order to purchase one of these flashy gadgets.

Most of us never even knew these gadgets existed. Whether it’s an iPad made of dinosaur shavings, a diamond-studded television, or a robot that can lift its fingers, we’re left wondering why anyone would need these sorts of gadgets to get through their everyday lives. If you have enough money to spend on these types of things, that’s saying something. Unfortunately, this technology is something only the rich can afford. At least we get to look at it.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Set at $999, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a phone only the rich can afford. It has tons of great features, including splash, water, and dust resistance, which is ideal if you’re someone who constantly seems to soak your phone in a bowl of rice after dropping it in water.

It has a rated IP68, with a maximum depth of 6 meters and can stay submerged for up to 30 minutes. The camera pro has a 12MP camera system with telephoto, wide, and ultra-wide cameras. You’ll also get face ID, apple pay, and apple card, plus tons of other great features. Time to save up! This phone costs as much as a laptop, but with all those awesome features, is well worth the extra pennies (Apple).