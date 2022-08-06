Most Expensive Technology Only the Rich Can Afford

When we get a brand-new gadget, we feel like we’re on top of the world. Sometimes, though, technology is way out of our budget. That’s when we wish our paycheck was ten times the amount it is, or we were simply famous. Life seems a lot easier when you’re rich. There’s some expensive technology out there that only the rich can afford. It looks like we need to create a weird invention in order to afford one of these things. Or maybe we need to shift our goals and set higher intentions in order to purchase one of these flashy gadgets.
Most of us never even knew these gadgets existed. Whether it’s an iPad made of dinosaur shavings, a diamond-studded television, or a robot that can lift its fingers, we’re left wondering why anyone would need these sorts of gadgets to get through their everyday lives. If you have enough money to spend on these types of things, that’s saying something. Unfortunately, this technology is something only the rich can afford. At least we get to look at it.
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Set at $999, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a phone only the rich can afford. It has tons of great features, including splash, water, and dust resistance, which is ideal if you’re someone who constantly seems to soak your phone in a bowl of rice after dropping it in water.
It has a rated IP68, with a maximum depth of 6 meters and can stay submerged for up to 30 minutes. The camera pro has a 12MP camera system with telephoto, wide, and ultra-wide cameras. You’ll also get face ID, apple pay, and apple card, plus tons of other great features. Time to save up! This phone costs as much as a laptop, but with all those awesome features, is well worth the extra pennies (Apple).
According to the inventors of the Hydrow Rowing Machine, everyone needs an interactive rowing machine in their living room in order to stay fit. Seriously, this is the first time we’re seeing something like this. Apparently, it’s the way of the future. The company Hydrow teamed up with artist Alex Echo to create the rowing machine.
Paired with a unique NFT, they created a trio of limited-edition rower designs, which began in 2017. Each rower has a special experience with interactive rowing classes, all in the comfort of your own living room. The three available designs are “The Four Elements,” “Water,” and “Platinum Jubilee.” Each one is one-of-a-kind. You’ll get an intense, yet impactful full-body workout. It’s set at $2,494.99, so unfortunately only the rich can afford this rowing machine. Looks like we’ll have to stick to the gym (HypeBeast).
The Eightsleep Pod Pro Cover starts at $1,595, so it’s a cover that only the fancy and rich can afford. It zips seamlessly onto your mattress and is easy to install. If you and your partner argue about different temperature settings, you don’t have to worry any longer. You can set each side of the bed between 55°F – 110°F. Better yet, you can personally schedule temperatures for each phase of the night.
It’ll also track your sleep stages and sleep time, with daily health metrics to help you stay on top of your health. This includes resting heart rate and respiratory rate. You won’t have to wake up to a blaring alarm anymore, with the alarm system you can wake to a chest-level vibration and gradual thermal change. You can easily control all the settings from your phone, too. It looks like we’ll have to stick to our phone alarm from now on, considering this is something most of us can’t afford (Eightsleep).
Personal workouts are the way to go. Each body is different, so it only makes sense that your workout is specific to your body type. Learn about your body and goals using 3D Tempo Vision. This helps you progress way faster. Personalize your workout space with the sleek all-in-one design. The starter bundle costs $2,495, so is certainly a piece of technology that only the rich can afford.
The Pro package comes with a barbell, recovery roller, folding squat rack, collars, heart rate monitor, folding bench, and many other amazing items. Luckily, you don’t need to be rich to work out, so this shouldn’t stop you from hitting the gym, even if this piece of technology seems way cooler (Tempo).
Playing games is one of the best ways to relax and spend quality time with yourself. There are plenty of games out there that don’t cost an arm and a leg, however, there are others that cost more than we make in a month. The Corsair One Gaming Desktop is one of those games that only the rich can afford. It’s a full cutting-edge AMD-powered gaming desktop that takes up less desk space than a laptop.
It also has real-time ray tracing technology, which allows for lifelike graphics and high frame rates. You’ll get incredible quality with this gaming desktop. Additionally, it can handle demanding games with its high-performance memory. It starts at $3,399.99 (Amazon).
This is another wonderful gaming monitor on this list that only the rich can afford. This makes us believe that one day, we’ll have enough money to spend on fun items like this. For now, it’s still a dream. This is Samsung’s largest 1000R gaming monitor. With minimal eye strain, it matches the human eye with its 49-inch Odyssey G9.
It has a screen space of two 27” panels. You’ll get a wide range of colors, from deep blacks to vivid colors, and 125% more color space compared to sRGB. Bring your imagination to life with incredible details, pin-sharp images, and a display as wide as two QHD monitors. There’s also four times as many frames on the screen. It costs over $1,400. Time to break open that piggy bank (Amazon).
Stop worrying about those overcrowded streets with the Martin Jetpack, one of the most expensive inventions that only rich people can afford. Seriously, this is something from the movies, and certainly a piece of technology us normal folk will only ever dream of owning. It costs a whopping $125,000. Maybe it’s time to give up going to college and save up for a jetpack instead. It’s the closes we’ll ever get to flying like a bird.
At the very least, you’ll cover more ground with a jetpack than you would at school. It runs on gasoline fuel, which powers two large fans that lift you off the ground. It can carry over 200 pounds, which means you won’t have to go on some crazy diet and lose weight to fly around. The best part is that you don’t need any special training for this jetpack, since it has a built-in stabilizer and a parachute, if you’re in serious trouble (Mashable).
Step up with your photography skills with the Leica Q2 Monochrom. It provides incredibly sharp images, fine details, and great resolution that has a high dynamic range. It also has a new 47-megapixel full frame monochrome sensor. If you’re a photographer, this might be the piece of technology you’ve been looking for. The black & white images it provides is incredibly accessible. It’s easy-to-use, and costs over $5,700.
If you’re a photographer and have been looking for the ultimate camera, it’s time you start saving up for this one. Right now, it’s a piece of technology that only the rich can afford. If you look at it from a photographer’s perspective, though, they could make that cash back with a few photoshoots. For those of us who are not as fortunate or talented, that’s something we’ll continue to dream of ever doing (Leica Camera USA).
Get ready to take a step up with your coffee skills with the Volumetric espresso machine. If you had the money to afford this machine, your mornings would start in style. With this machine, you can choose between 4 semi-automatic cup sizes, with double gauges that monitor both boiler and group pressure.
There are two pivoting steam wands, one hot water tap, two position power switches, pressure gauges, visible sight glasses, an auto-fill system, and warming tray. Unfortunately, only the rich can afford this fancy coffee machine, since it costs a whopping $9,600. Maybe it’s a better idea to stick to simple coffee for now (Majesty Coffee).
With wide ISO flexibility, GPS, true focus, absolute position lock, and a color monitor that allows you to look at your images anywhere, this camera is one of the most expensive cameras on the market. It’s priced at $32k and, if you’re a professional photographer, is well worth the cost.
Even though it seems unreachable for most of us, if photography is your passion, then you can make this price work. For the rest of us, though, we’ll keep on dreaming. This is nearly six times the price as the other camera on this list. After seeing both of these, we realize pursuing a photography hobby is out of our budget (passiobuz).
Watches are the future. They’re so technologically advanced that they’re replacing smartphones. It has a wide range of impressive functions, including an exclusive caliber. There’s even an electronic tachymeter, and a “chrono regatta,” which is a device for recording flight and regatta times, and can also memorize departure and arrival times.
It has two ultra-legible LCD screens, and a backlight system, which can be easily activated with a simple tilt of the wrist. It has a fashionable, sporty strap. Even with all these impressive features, it still costs $8,950 (Breitling).
After seeing some of the inventions on this list, it comes as no surprise that a hovercraft is an actual gadget that not only the rich can buy, but can also afford. It costs $190k, and can hover at a height of 20 feet off ground. It can fly up to 70mph, and operates on water, snow, and swamps.
Take this hovercraft for a ride and impress your neighbors. Better yet, bring your friends on board, since it can carry up to 600 pounds for 160-miles. Summer just got a lot more interesting. No more bringing kayaks to the summer lake house, it’s time to step up and buy a hovercraft (passionbuz).
XactSense costs more than a semester at college. Set at $120,000, it’s a powerful drone with a design that’s making headlines. It can carry up to 50 pounds, so it’s great for scouting and disaster relief. It has an impressive range of 9.9 miles and can fly for up to 30 minutes.
If you’re used to the controller and app combo of Titan and other similar drones, then controlling it will be easy for you. As wonderful as this piece of technology is, it’s unfortunately one of those things that only the rich can afford. Maybe one day, we’ll be able to fly around a drone that costs more than $100,000 (Doctor Drone).
Here’s another piece of technology on this list that costs more than $100,000. They’re the “world’s most expensive headphones.” Like the drone, the Focal Utopia headphones costs $120,000 a pair. You can even add an optional stand for $12,000. With the bespoke design, you’ll see the three stages of life: the past, present and future.
It’s so expensive because the design uses 18 carat gold. It’s mounted with six carats of diamonds. The headphones are impressively handcrafted in Tournaire’s workshops. It looks like we’ll have to stick to our regular headphones for a while, since these are ones that only the rich can afford (Whathifi).
Going to the toilet just got a lot more fun. That is, only if you’re rich, and can afford a toilet that costs over $4,000. We never thought our trips to the toilet deserved that much attention, but apparently, they do. We’re so used to normal toilets, that we forget the daily experience could be a lot more fun.
With the Numi Smart toilet, you’ll get a heated seat, air dryer, and speakers to listen to your favorite music. You can control the toilet using a touch screen remote. Unfortunately, this is a toilet only the rich can afford, so we’ll just have to keep on dreaming about it (Mashable).
Volonic Valet 3 Limited-Edition Wireless Charging Device
When you’re out and about exploring a new city, there’s nothing worse than your phone dying on you. You’re left thinking about all those lost photos and videos you could’ve taken, and might also be literally lost in a new place.
That’s why carrying around a wireless charging device is a good idea. If you can afford it, which most of us can’t, you could buy a wireless charging device that costs $250,000. The Volonic Valet 3 costs this much because it has an 18k gold housing and cutting-edge, advanced technology. Honestly, we’d rather let our phones die for the day than buy this absurdly expensive piece of technology (The Gadget Flow).
The Ra C-Cu costs $9,999, which makes it the world’s most expensive IEM. They’re stunning headphones, to say the least, but are ones only the rich can afford. It’s quite technologically advanced. The mylar ribbon diaphragm has a dipole magnetic field. It’s different than conventional designs and moves air faster.
Because of the magnetic field, it creates a very tight and tense pressure environment. It has a warmer sound when compared to other makes and models, because of the wood-based enclosure. It has a ceramic enclosure with a finishing that protects the ceramic (Headfonics).
The flying cars we all fell in love with in Back to the Future are no longer a thing of our dreams, unachievable inventions we could only hope to ever see. With the TF-X flying car, which costs $350k, this dream has come true. The vehicle will seat four adults and is fueled by a gas motor.
Apparently, it only takes five hours to learn how to operate. There’s a built in autopilot which serves as a safety backup. When it’s time to land, the vehicle automatically cuts its speed in half. This is the first fully autonomous flying car and is something of the future (passionbuz).
It’s a dream to watch movies on a big screen, right in the comfort of your living room. Only the rich can afford this luxury with the VPL-VW995E. It looks like it’s time to start making rich friends. It’s a 4K home theater projector with incredible and advanced picture quality. It costs a jaw-dropping $34,999.99.
This 2200 lumen laser drive home theater projector has dramatic differences when compared to other projectors. Images are sharp, vibrant, 4K and stunning, with no pixel shifting that you might see on other monitors (Project Or Reviews).
Playing pool is a wonderful way to bond with your friends, drink alcohol, and engage in friendly competition. Usually, we have a battered pool table in our basement that’s seen us in our most vulnerable, embarrassing selves, drunk and crying about a lost game. But that’s not true for the rich, who can afford this $25k pool table.
That’s as much as a car. We’re not sure who would purchase a pool table instead of a car, but apparently, it happens. With this pool table, there are three different moods. You’ll get Reveal, Inferno, and Mercury. As the ball moves over the surface of the table, it creates waves. With this table, pool just got a lot more entertaining (passionbuz).
This is deemed the “best wireless speaker in the world.” It’s priced at $3,000, so it looks like only the rich can afford to listen to music on this speaker. It’s quite futuristic though and looks nothing like other Bluetooth speakers. It’s surrounded by a glossy white plastic shell, with a 22-karat rose gold inset.
It has a unique futuristic chic vibe, and such a fascinating design that makes it stand out from the rest of the crowd. It’s also made from pure titanium. There are no sharp edges on this Bluetooth speaker, and it has tons of curves and smooth edges (Toms Guide).
This is one of the most beautiful watches in the world. Unfortunately, it’s a watch only the rich can afford, so it’s something that we’ll need to add to our never-ending wish list. It’s measured at 33mm and has mechanical movement with automatic winding. The watch is designed in rose gold, with brilliant-cut diamonds and Burgundy alligator leather strap. It’s certainly a watch you’d wear to impress your friends.
It costs a whopping $20,000.00. Its fluted crown is set with a sapphire cabochon. The design is something to talk about, as it has a silvered sunray-brushed dial with blued-steel sword-shaped hands. It’s also water-resistant to 3 bar, which is approximately 30 meters (Cartier).
Elon Musk is one of the most innovative people on the planet today. He’s ahead of our time, and continues to impress us with his intricate technology. His Tesla Powerwall battery system is one of those inventions.
As one of the best home energy storage solutions in the world, The Powerwall has some fascinating features, all at a reasonable price. Still, it’s only something the rich can afford, since it costs $10,500 for a single power wall, and $17,000 for two units. If there’s ever a universal power outage, at least we know the rich won’t suffer. They’ll have their backup storage solution ready to go (Solar Reviews).
Apparently, rich people need a robot suitcase, because a regular suitcase isn’t good enough anymore. Only the rich can afford this, but it looks amazing. The Gitamini, or, Robot Suitcase, can take sharp turns and corners, which is ideal if you’re rushing through the busy airport. This is because it has two large independently powered wheels.
It also has “pedestrian etiquette software,” which means the robot can follow you. It’s also smart, since this technology allows it to anticipate sudden stops, surroundings, and movements. It costs $1,850 (Review Geek).
Rich people love strange types of technology, including touchscreen chocolate 3D printers. This one is something that only the rich can afford, and it costs $5,900 USD. 3D printers are the way of the future, so it’s no surprise that it costs an arm and a leg.
It’s made of anodized aluminum, which is stronger than alloy. There’s also chocolate bean printing material, intelligent temp control technology, and an exclusive split type nozzle (3D Printers).
If you’re a professional photographer, then this is the camera for you. Even though only the rich can afford it, it doesn’t mean you can’t save up your money to purchase it one day. It has wonderful technology, with a 45MP full-frame mirrorless camera. It’s quite impressive, since it can shoot clips of 8K video.
It also has a Dual Pixel autofocus and can capture 10-bit HDR stills and video for HDR display. In a competitive world, this camera is one of the best ones. It can shoot at 12 fps / 20 fps bursts (mech. / elec. shutter), and even has 2.4/5Ghz Wi-Fi with Bluetooth and FTP connectivity (DP Review).
Forget those ordinary hanging lamps you have in your living room. It’s time to step up your game and get the cloud hanging lamps. Even though they come at a hefty price and are a luxury only the rich can afford, they’re certainly nice to look at.
The thin cotton clouds have a weightless look and are shaped by wire armatures. The most fascinating part about these clouds is that they can be shaped by hand. Your living room will look like something out of a fairy tale (The Gadget Flow).
KEF is one of the most futuristic stereo speakers out there. Even though only the rich can afford this speaker, it’s still a go-to audio brand. You can even purchase it in a range of wonderful colors. Unfortunately, it costs about $4,200. Luckily, though, it won’t take long to save up for it, if you have no other expenses for a couple of months.
It’s well worth the price, though, since it has detailed sound and connectivity options, and is one of the leading speakers on the market today. It has fantastic sound quality and an easy-to-use app that you can set up (Tech Radar).
Apparently, someone thought that a necessary invention in this day and age is a Giant Robot Warrior. The gadget costs $1.35 million and is 18 meters/60 feet tall. Overall, it weighs 24 tons. Originally launched in Japan, the robot can walk, kneel, and raise a finger.
Talk about freaky. At least the rich are protected if there’s ever an alien invasion. There’s no way anyone would want to mess with this technology only the rich can afford. (passionbuz).
Humans seek tranquility. We meditate, do yoga, and find solitude in forests and mountains. The Tranquility Pod brings us this peace. It’s handcrafted from fiberglass into a shiny gel-coat surface. There’s a subwoofer that provides gentle vibrations through the bed. It blocks up to 90% of outside noise with the pod’s ellipsoid exterior.
Using an iPhone, the interior foci ameliorate music plays from the integrated 80-watt, four-speaker sound system. All of this together induces wonderful harmony. The Tranquility Pod only has a biofeedback system that synchronizes your heart rate with 50 LEDs. Unfortunately, it costs $30,000 so it doesn’t look like any of us normal folk will purchase it anytime soon (Hammacher).
This clock doubles as a time telling machine and a transformer. It’s nothing like your typical clock, which simply moves its hands to tell time. The Orb Clock is something from the future and is comprised of 4 elytra that opens and closes.
It’s able to tell time in various positions. It even has an 8-day power reserve. Even though it costs over $30,000, it’s a practical clock that has a lot of purpose. We’re not sure we’ll buy an extraordinary clock anytime soon, considering this is something only the rich can afford, but it’s nice to look at (The Gadget Flow).
Apparently, cycling around your city on golden wheels is the latest trend. That is, if you’re rich enough and can afford this $104k bike. It’s a 24 carat gold-plated bicycle with 600 crystals.
The handle grip bars are made of brown leather, and on some bicycles, there’s a golden leaf plated to the front of the bike. Even though this bike is worth more than your yearly rent, it’s an environmentally friendly way to travel around a city (passionbuz).
We’re all about futuristic technology. It’s surprising and thrilling what’s being invented nowadays, and what people are coming up with. Now, you can get an Automower to mow your lawn, which costs a staggering $4,799.99. You’ll never have to worry about your lawn looking worse than your neighbor’s ever again.
This is a high performance, all-wheel-drive model. It even manages steep slopes and obstacles, so no need to fret if you have a hilly lawn. It’s well-suited for medium sized lawns, which measure up to 0.9 acres. It must feel wonderful to be rich and afford such strange, yet luxurious pieces of technology (Husqvarna).
With Samsung Ballie, you don’t have to have a human as a personal fitness assistant. This robot does the job. No more awkward exchanges as you try to do squats in your living room, under the judgmental glare of your trainer.
This robot uses AI capabilities, an in-built camera, voice activation, and a camera to finish its tasks. Not only is it a workout partner, but it also captures candid moments and controls other smart home devices, like TVs and speakers (passionbuz).
When summer rolls around, we want to fire up the grill. Why not impress your friends this summer with a grill that costs $10,308.60? Just kidding. This is grill that only the rich can afford, however, it still has state of the art technology. Get creative and versatile with your cooking, since this grill is perfect for design and engineering. It has a complete 304 stainless steel construction, which is highlighted by cast stainless steel.
The “E” burners are capable of up to 33,000 BTU. Its advanced technology also prevents hot and cold zones, and evenly distributes heat. It’s protected from grease and drippings. Better yet, there’s a double walled, spring assisted grill hood. This means you’ll get an ergonomic design and a 12″ firebox. Your food will automatically get more flavor. It’ll give users an unforgettable grilling experience (Kickass Grills).
If you’ve ever wanted to step up your television game, then this £1 million TV is your best bet. Only the rich can afford this 370-inch luxury, but it doesn’t mean we can’t put it on our never-ending wish list.
It’s the same size as a football goal and can even be used outside in the sunlight. That means you can put on football games in the backyard, as if you’re at the game. It’s one of the largest and most expensive TVs in the world. It weighs a ton and provides 65 billion colors (Whathifi).
This pro-level machine is compact and counter-friendly. It’ll go wonderfully next to your toaster and blender. That is, if you can afford its $5,900 price. If you’re able to spend this much on a coffee machine, then you might as well buy the best of the best.
There’s an all-important dual boiler and has advanced parts that most coffee machines don’t have. No more needing to skip your boring morning cup of Joe with this machine (The Gadget Flow).
These are some of the most eye-catching and conforming electric bikes on the planet today. Now, Gocycle has its fourth-generation e-bike. It’s more advanced than previous models, with a brand-new motor, improved tires, and lighter carbon-fiber components. The makers of Gocycle really wanted to improve on the model.
It’s an electric bike only the rich can afford, though, since it goes for $3,999. Its compact quick-fold design makes it perfect for long commutes and travel. It’s also quiet and doesn’t make tons of noise. Better yet, its power starts from a standstill. The makers promise “more torque and power from what Gocycle still calls a ‘class-leading compact package.’” Hopefully one day we can afford it (The Verge).
With a starting price of $1,999, Apple’s newest pro Mac desktop is something only the rich can afford. At least it’s one of the cheaper items on this list. It’s a hybrid between a Mac mini and a Mac Pro.
It’s equipped with an M1 Max or M1 Ultra chip and has tons of ports. Better yet, it has a new thermal design that’s something from the future. Because of its advanced technology, it offers incredible performance. It’s also Apple’s most powerful custom silicon-based Mac, and offers extreme performance and a wide range of ports in a modular, desktop form (Macrumors).
It’s the moment the rich have been waiting for, the LG Signature OLED R, which is now available on the market. It costs a jaw-dropping $100,000, so if you can afford it, you’re in luck. You can enjoy a fancy TV with an OLED screen.
The screen rolls down and disappears in the comfort of your own home. It has an impressive and sheer level of design that’s unlike any other TVs on the market. It also has technological ingenuity, and is something that’s advanced for its time, even if it does cost as much as a house (PC Mag).
Sony’s FX3 costs $3,900. Even though this is a hefty price, it’s still less expensive than other competitors on the market, which reach up to $5,000. Its advanced features include in-body stabilization. This, combined with an Active software mode, provides shake reduction. It has dual CF express card slots, plus tons of mounting points for accessories.
It even has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio monitoring. With all of these features, it makes it worth the price, even if it’s something we have to save up for months in order to buy (Engadget).
This is the company’s most expensive phone. It goes for $1,1999. Even though you could probably find a deal somewhere that offers a discount, it’s something only the rich can afford. It’s a great phone if you’re always gaming, working, or watching videos on the go. When the device is unfolded, it has a 6.2-inch front screen and a 7.6-inch inner screen.
Software features are perfect if you’re multitasking. It’s the phone of the future, and is something that’s aiding in our busy lives and world where we constantly have a lot going on (Edition).
We all have normal washers and dryers in our house, if we even own one. If you’re rich and can afford a fancy washer, then now is your chance. The LG WashTower is a futuristic machine that uses steam and removes up to 95% of common allergens. These allergens include pet dander, pollen, and dust.
This is a great feature if you’re constantly sneezing or suffering from allergies. Its sensors use AI technology and can detect fabric texture & load size. Then, it customizes the wash motions and dry temperatures. Talk about fancy (IG).
If a private car, boat, and plane wasn’t enough, you can now buy your own submarine. This piece of technology is something only the rich can afford, considering it costs over $2 million. It explores the depths of the ocean up to 1,000 feet, and is big enough for two people to sit comfortably side by side.
The battery only lasts six hours, but we’re not sure why someone would want to stay deep under the ocean for longer than that. When you purchase the submarine, you’ll also get extensive training to learn how to operate it. This is definitely an invention that opens a lot more doors for exploraton (Mashable).
If music is your passion, and you have over $30,000 sitting around in your bank account, then you need to buy the VPI Classic Direct Turntable. Even though it’s something only the rich can afford, it’s one of the best turntables in the world.
The 65-pound record player eliminates nearly all audio resonance. Its plinths are made of aluminum and steel, which are some of the highest quality material you can get. It looks like your at-home DJ parties got a lot more interesting (Mashable).
Why keep diamonds limited to your ears and fingers? With the Yalos Diamond TV, you can have diamonds sprawled across your television. This television costs $140k USD, and is 103 inches long. Not only does it take technology to an entirely new level, but design, too. They don’t measure this television by inches, but by carats.
The television has a total of 20 carats of white gold. That’s more than most of us will ever see in our lifetime. It resembles more of a jewelry box than a television, since its diamonds are along the outside frame. This is a television only the rich can afford (passionbuz).
Treating yourself to a nice movie, glass of wine, and delicious dinner is one of the best ways to spend a Friday night. Usually, we settle for our flat screen TV or Netflix on our laptop. It could get a lot more interesting, though, if you have $140,000 lying around. With that money, you could buy the Christie Roadie Projector.
It plays video in 4K, at 60 frames per second. Because of its quality, it gives viewers a premium movie experience, something we would usually never get solely from our living room. To go a step further, you could also purchase a wickedly expensive television, which could cost over $2,000. Too bad these are things only the rich can afford (Mashable).
For a whopping $500,000, you can own the Mackbook Air Supreme Platinum Edition. We’re not sure we’d want to spend more than $1,000 on a new laptop, but it’s nice to dream. Apple products are some of the priciest products in the world, so it comes as no surprise that this laptop is an Apple product.
This laptop in particular is made using platinum and weighs 7kg. Even though it’s missing the diamonds and sapphire that many other laptops have, it still costs an absurd amount of money. This is a laptop you’d never want leaving your house because of how much it costs (Times of India).
For $7.8 million, you could own a piece of technology that’s made of bone shavings from a 65-million year old T-Rex. But that’s not all this iPad has to offer. The front frame is made of the world’s oldest rock, Ammolite, which dates back 75 million years. It doesn’t even stop there.
Lastly, the device comes with 53 12.5 carat diamonds and logo is crafted from 24-carat gold. You have to be careful owning this device, since if someone stole it or dropped it, that’s millions of dollars down the toilet. We’re not sure we’d trust ourselves to own such a device, which is why it’s something only the rich can afford (The Second Angle).
Priced at $4.7 million, you could seriously step up your living room party game. There’s a fine line between pleasure and the human listening experience, which is exactly what you’ll get with these speakers. The bronze version of the speakers cost $63,000 per pair and the silver version costs $300,000.
Each speaker took over 200 hours to construct, which is part of the reason they’re so pricey. These speakers are all about the bass, so it might be a good idea to invest in one of these speakers. You never know what they’ll be worth in several decades (The Second Angle).
For $240,000, you could get this limited edition BlackBerry that only the rich can afford. Why put down money for a new house, when you could own a brand new phone? There are 4,459 diamonds on the phone, which totals 28-carats.
Because of its 18-carat gold body, the phone also comes with a complimentary concierge service. This BlackBerry will certainly make you stand out from the crowd. Maybe all those phone calls you used to dread having to do for work will get a lot more fun (The Second Angle).
Apparently, customers who purchased this phone received their delivery via helicopter. It’s like something from an action movie, but instead of a hero fighting crime, it’s a cell phone delivery.
That beats going to the store and choosing a phone from a glass display. Its signature feature, a cobra, is made of 439 rubies and emerald snake eyes. The phone cost over $360,000, and only eight units were made in the entire world. Even though it’s a unique piece of technology to own, it doesn’t seem like it’s worth it (Luxuo).
Priced at nearly $80,000, these speakers are a duo that only the rich can afford. There are 18 “state-of-the-art” loudspeaker drivers, and are a quirky duo that definitely had design in mind. The speakers exteriors are curved, much like a piece of furniture.
They were constructed by a Danish audio company, and, according to them, is said to be “a culmination of our wildest dreams.” They’re part of our wildest dreams, too, since they’re something we’ll never be able to afford (Luxuo).
We know at least one celebrity that adores this watch, and it’s Drake. This watch costs as much as a house. It sells for $750,000. That’s a lot of zeros. It’s semi-transparent and has the words “I Want to Caress You Tonight” on the top. It looks like a watch from the Terminator, because of its very robotic style.
We’re not sure we’d want to spend even as much as $50 on this watch. But it looks like there are some rich people out there who can afford to spend a lot more than that. Drake must have a lot of confidence being able to walk around and wear a watch with this quote on it. This isn’t something most of us will ever see ourselves doing, but it’s fascinating that there are people out there who do this (The Richest).
If you have the money, you might want to check out the world’s tallest iPod dock. These stellar pieces of technology go for over $500,000. They’re available in three different colors, so you’ll get to choose one that fits your liking. With an output of 10,000, these speakers will take you on a sound journey you’ve never been on before.
Luckily, it’s compatible with all devices, so you don’t need a specific phone or iPad to use it. They were created by Jean Michael Jarre and reach eleven feet high, which is twice as tall as most humans (CEO World).
This watch sells for more than $100,000, and for good reason. Its features include 18k gold screws and a 22k gold-rotor frame. The Swiss company successfully managed to make a unique watch that can tell time from many different angles.
Apparently, we need to be able to tell time from more angles than one. If you’re a flashy hot shot and like showing off, then this watch may be just for you. Since only the rich can afford this one, the rest of us need to stick to our Walmart watches (CEO World).
If you’ve ever wanted to own a watch that costs $25 million, then now is your chance. We’re not sure who has that kind of money lying around, and why they would spend it on a watch, but apparently it happens. Even though only extremely wealthy people can afford this watch, it’s still nice to look at and pretend we can own it, too. It was launched in the year 2000 and made in Switzerland.
What makes it so expensive is the 874 high-grade diamonds that are all different colors, of blue, white, and pink. A pink diamond sits in the middle of the watch and weighs over 15 carats. There are also 26 pear-shaped diamonds that weigh over 17 carats. When pressed, a spring-loaded mechanism exposes three heart-shaped stones that open like flower petals (passionbuz).
This self-balancing vehicle is one way to get around while fully relaxing. All you have to do is turn the knob to navigate the streets in style. Unfortunately, this futuristic pod is something only the rich can afford. It has a center of gravity control system, so you don’t have to worry about suddenly toppling over.
Walking is so overrated, because now, you get to explore in egg-shaped style. This certainly saves walking around a city for hours on end, or relying on public transportation to get around. If it’s a beautiful, sunny day, and you own a Segway S-pod, then why not take it for a spin? These are the inventions of the future (passionbuz).
After watching Batman, there might’ve been a part of you that wished you could relive every part of the movie again and again. Fortunately, it’s possible with a Dark Knight home theater, but unfortunately, this is a high-tech gadget only the rich can afford.
The entire theater costs over $2 million. It comes with a 180-inch screen TV, elevators, cave-like walls, a grandfather clock, gargoyles, and a bat symbol. To top it all off, there’s a 30-foot hidden exit that goes through a tunnel. Talk about being Batman’s biggest fan (passionbuz).
Premium sound quality comes at a cost, and that cost is $10,999. This record console is beautiful to look at, and the luxurious wooded design comes with six listening modes. It’s exactly what the artist intended when they built this console for design and quality.
If you’ve ever wanted a statement piece for your living room, then this piece of technology is exactly what you need. One day, maybe it’ll be something you can afford (The Gadget Flow).
It seems like speakers are getting more and more expensive as time moves on. The Bowers & Wilkins speaker has a museum-worthy design with damping tubes and a slick look. It costs a whopping $60,000 to own a pair of these speakers. The curved tubes enhance the sound with a rich, vibrating bass that’ll send the music to your soul.
This is something only rich people can afford, so it looks like we’ll stick to our tiny speakers until we have enough saved up. Even then, we’re not sure we’d want to spend that kind of money on these speakers (The Gadget Flow).
Everyone dreams of wearing a diamond ring one day. Typically, it happens when we get married, but sometimes, it happens a lot sooner. If you’re rich, you can afford this $1.2 million iPad. It’s crafted with 300-carat diamonds and 18-carat gold. The Apple logo is made with black diamonds. It’s almost better than a diamond ring, since you’re getting a variety of diamonds in one place.
Similarly to the laptop, this is a piece of technology we wouldn’t want leaving our house. It weighs over a kilogram, which means it’s heavier than most other laptops. This is best left on display, from the safety of our living room (The Times of India).