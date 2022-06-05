40 People Who Got Rich Off Of Their Weird Inventions

Weird inventions have some of the most interesting purposes, if they even have a purpose. We’ve seen pillows shaped as stuffed animals, wristbands that never lose their shape, rings that guess your mood, and rocks as pets. Sometimes, we’re left wondering why these inventions exist, and how they even came to exist in the first place. There are people out there who got rich off of these weird inventions and are now comfortably sitting on top of millions of dollars.

Next time you have a strange idea come to mind, instead of shrugging it off as too weird for humanity, use that idea to your advantage instead. You don’t have to be technologically advanced to create a successful invention. You never know who will buy your product, and if it becomes viral, you’ll make millions, if not billions.

Smiley Face

The classic smiley face dates all the way back to 1963. The idea was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, by Harvey Ball. The Smiley Face is one of those weird inventions that seem very simple. Ball was commissioned to create an image to boost staff morale, which is how he came up with the idea. It took him all of 10 minutes to draw up a deconstructed face that was smiling, on yellow paper. He chose the surface because it was bright and happy. He was commissioned a whopping $45 for the smiley face, which seems like pennies for what it’s now worth. The image quickly became popular, and is now all over buttons, t-shirts, key rings, and everywhere else you can imagine (mymodernmet).