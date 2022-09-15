Shocking Photos that Prove Humans Destroy Everything They Touch

Even though most of us choose to ignore it, we’ve all seen the disastrous effects of global warming and climate change on our planet. We see it in the polluted oceans, the weather, and the rising temperatures that cause the sea levels to rise. It comes as no surprise that humans destroy everything they touch. Animals don’t contribute to global warming. It’s from humans burning fossil fuels, using single-use plastic, and oil spilling into the ocean’s waters.

Around the world, we’re seeing very similar patterns. We’re seeing detrimental wildfires, intense hurricanes, severe droughts, and flooding, all in places we should not see any of this. It’s up to us as a society to change what’s happening around our planet. To be straightforward, humans have polluted the earth, and these are the photos that prove that humans destroy everything they touch. We must band together to stop this from happening.

Wildfires In Morocco

We can visibly see the effects of global warming on the planet. Humans destroy everything they touch, and one of the results is heat waves. In Chefchaouen in northern Morocco, we see a wildfire ripping through the area. Wildfires will become more and more common as the effects of global warming grow. Some habitats benefit from natural wildfires, but these recent fires are past that point. According to Live Science, global warming “is caused by human activity, primarily the burning of fossil fuels that pump carbon dioxide (CO2), methane, and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.”

Additionally, Josef Werne, a professor of geology and environmental science at the University of Pittsburgh, said, “ice is melting in both polar ice caps and mountain glaciers. Lakes around the world, including Lake Superior, are warming rapidly — in some cases faster than the surrounding environment. Animals are changing migration patterns and plants are changing the dates of activity.” This is incredibly detrimental to the health of the Earth (Live Science).