Humans Have Polluted these Places Beyond Recognition

Whenever we see trash on the street, it’s heartbreaking. Discovering a bunch of trash that someone carelessly tossed onto the side of the road proves there are some people out there who need to learn a thing or two about recycling. Usually, we end up picking up the trash and placing it into a nearby garbage bin. Unfortunately, many areas of the world do not have access to recycling centers or garbage disposals. The trash in the most polluted areas of the world piles up so much that it’s becoming a public health hazard. Trash accumulates quicker than their societies can deal with it, resulting in an incredibly sad scenario.
Additionally, trash isn’t the only problem. Air pollution and waterway pollution are two other factors involved in the most polluted areas of the world. This is where citizens are suffering major health problems from breathing in toxic air or consuming toxic water. These problems are spiraling out of control, and countries around the world are having trouble controlling the pollution problem. Hopefully one day, these countries will use simple green hacks to help control waste.
Luanda, Ghana
In some areas of Ghana, such as the capital Luanda, garbage is piling up faster than the government can deal with. Local authorities admitted they ran out of funds to pay the people collecting garbage, which means there is a major problem. If there’s no money to pay workers, the workers are not going to work. It’s a never-ending spiral that leads to an unsolvable problem. Now, when people throw their trash away, it ends up accumulating, with nowhere to go.
The only solution to this would be to raise funds to pay the garbage collectors or somehow tell people to stop creating waste. It’s impossible. Residents also fear that the unsanitary conditions will aid in the spread of yellow fever. To try and fight the waste problem, the governor announced the creation of an “urban command post.” Furthermore, if the waste pileup continues, he may need to declare a “sanitary catastrophe” because of the horrendous conditions. Unfortunately, this is just one city in the county of Ghana that’s seeing a pollution problem (Observers).
Since 2020, there have been 5,000 deaths documented solely from air pollution. Because it’s one of the most polluted areas in the world, it’s become a huge problem in the country. People are dying of air pollution-related diseases like respiratory and heart disease. The pollution is caused mainly by unpaved roads and exhaust fumes, in addition to electricity shortages, low-quality fuel, and expensive gasoline. Locals tend to burn plastic products to provide heating, which only contributes to the problem.
Even though pollution is a problem around the country, many of these deaths occurred in Kabul City in Afghanistan. During the wintertime, Kabul becomes the world’s most polluted city, specifically at nighttime. Additionally, in less than one month, one of their city hospitals received more than 600 patients. “An average of 20 patients with respiratory diseases visit our hospital on daily basis,” Ahmadi, one of the staff members at the hospital, said. “Most of these problems are because of air pollution.” One of the only ways to slow the progression of pollution is to try and prevent people from burning plastic and to increase the gasoline quality, which is an issue that will take many years to solve (Daily Sabah).
Uganda is one of the most polluted areas not only in Africa but in the world. Death from air pollution has slowly been on the rise over the past few years and is only increasing as time goes on. In 2016, the mortality rate for air pollution is 155.7 for every 100,000, nearly doubling since 2012, and has only increased since then. According to the WHO safety standards regarding air pollution, Uganda is seven times past that.
Every year, around 28,000 people die from air pollution alone in Uganda. This is a problem that sees no solution in the near future. They also suffer from waterway problems from waste that leaks into their rivers and oceans. This is just one of many countries in Africa that suffers from unsolvable pollution problems (ATC Mask).
In regards to air pollution, light pollution, and noise pollution, Cairo scores as one of the most polluted cities in Egypt. The most damaging aspect of the air pollution is the tiny particles of dust and soot that are seen throughout the city. These permeate the lung’s barriers and damage human health drastically.
Not only that, but the mix of power plants, exhaust, and manufacturing contribute to the low air quality, thus harming citizens’ health. Unfortunately, the average life expectancy in Egypt is 60 years old. This is mainly due to the pollution and toxic air that people are constantly breathing in daily (The Planetd).
In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the owners of an Angolan diamond mine polluted the drinking water so much so. It resulted in 12 deaths. Thousands of others became ill. It’s one of the most polluted areas on Earth, and this occurrence only scratches the surface of what’s happening daily.
The mining complex emitted toxic substances that leaked into the Kasai and Tshikapa rivers in July. This resulted in the deaths and illnesses of thousands Poor waste management and agriculture activities contribute to the pollution in DR Congo. Fires that also clear many forests contribute to the air pollution of the entire country, which is why it’s one of the most polluted areas in the world (AA).
After a devastating cyclone, cholera cases jumped up to 139 from only 5 cases at the start. Cholera is a major issue for people living in squalor conditions since the disease can spread to others through contaminated food and water. With no regulation of the disease, many people may suffer. Since it’s one of the most polluted areas in the world, people are dying quickly from dehydration and diarrhea.
Cholera alone can kill someone within several hours if not treated quickly with an IV for rehydration. Mozambique does not have the infrastructure to deal with the growing cases of illness and pollution in the country, which is why we’re seeing such drastic effects and numbers (TRT World).
Onitsha, a city in Nigeria, is one of the most polluted areas in the world with Particulate Matter (PM) of 10. If you’re unsure what this number is, let’s just say it’s extremely dangerous to the point where it’s potentially lethal. Through the city, locals walk through thick smog and dirt hovering in the air.
The air pollution problem comes from industrial emissions, illegal dumping of waste that is not necessarily regulated, and open burning. Unfortunately, it’s a difficult task for the government to regulate this part of the world and the pollution here (The Guardian).
In Liberia, one of the most polluted areas on Earth, the Red Light Market has turned into a major garbage dump for locals. The mound of trash piling up is unstoppable and is creating a ton of health problems for locals living near the dump. The city itself struggles to intervene. Additionally, the pile-up of dirt is preventing vehicles from driving through the road safely.
Dirt accumulates in the air, and people end up breathing in dangerous dirt particles that permeate lung barriers and contribute to a host of diseases. Many locals admit the lack of waste management is now a full-blown crisis. If the government doesn’t handle the problem soon, it’s going to be irreversible (Front Page Africa Online).
The people in Iraq aren’t the only ones suffering, it’s the environment, too. Between the war with Kuwait and the invasion by the USA, the country has seen its fair share of turmoil. Because of the war and unrest, the country’s infrastructure was left destroyed. This equated to a pileup of trash, resulting in one of the most polluted areas of the world. Daesh, also known as the Islamic State, has destroyed the water and agricultural infrastructure by 40 percent.
That’s a large increase that needs addressing immediately. In addition to that, Daesh torched sulfur stockpiles and burned oil wells, which not only destroyed the environment but impacted the health of many locals and civilians (TRT World).
When we think of Japan, we think of clean city streets and a wealthy economy. Well, just because they have high standards doesn’t mean they’re one of the most polluted areas in the world. The number of deaths in Japan related to air pollution has been steadily rising throughout the most recent years.
Power plants in the country produce fossil fuel combustion, which has a direct negative impact on citizens’ health. Additionally, the country sees a lot of marine pollution mainly due to oil leakage and spillage into the ocean (Statista).
Every single day in Myanmar, more than 2,500 tons of trash are thrown away. More specifically, with over 5 million people living in Yangon, this has become a major problem that’s unstoppable.
Unfortunately, a lot of the trash ends up on the side of the road and in waterways, contaminating the water and soil that the locals use. Because of rapid urbanization, the government is having trouble keeping up with the immense amount of waste being thrown away by citizens. It’s quickly becoming one of the most polluted areas in the world (MM Times).
In previous years, Thailand earned the title of one of the biggest marine plastic polluters in the world. Citizens tended to dump trash into the ocean, and as a result, polluted the ocean and the beaches when trash washed up on shore.
Fortunately, this has gotten better over the years despite the negative record. Government initiatives, including reducing single-use plastic bags and containers have helped improve the problem drastically, even though it remains one of the most polluted areas in the world (The Thaiger).
Angol was once deemed the most polluted city in Latin America. The PM air concentration is several times higher than the WHO deems safe, making it a dangerous place to live. Officials suggest that people close their windows to prevent air from entering their house, thus breathing it in.
Throughout the week, the air in Angol shifts from unhealthy, to moderate, to good, but mostly hovers on the unhealthy and moderate side. The pollution stems from the booming industrial revolution, thus flooding the air with dangerous, toxic emissions that are harmful to human health (IQ Air).
In Turkey, many people are illegally dumping plastic around the country. This is contributing drastically to the waste problem in the country. It is especially noticeable where these plastics are meant to be processed as recyclables but are instead being dumped as trash. Turkey is seeing plastic from the Netherlands, Italy, the UK, and France. This means that the recycled trash is not ending up at a facility, as it should be, but instead being illegally transported to their country.
Sedat Gundogdu, a professor at Cukurova University in Adana, said, “European citizens need to know this: the last stop for their waste that they carefully separate into different boxes is not a recycling facility.” Turkey is Europe’s top destination for waste, especially after China closed its doors to waste in 2018. As you can see, this is a major issue for Turkey. One country can’t handle the waste of many other countries. Surprisingly, these countries would take that route and dump their trash in Turkey, but it’s a problem that needs to be solved immediately (Phys.org).
Not only is there a huge waste problem in Vietnam, but in Ho Chi Minh specifically. The Saigon River, which runs over 200 km long, is a pollution hotspot for locals who dump their trash into the river. It’s contaminated with Ammonia and other toxins harmful to human health.
The river accumulates so much trash that it’s failed to meet the water safety standards, deeming it unsafe. This is extremely dangerous because the river is one of the main water sources for the city, and many citizens use that water for drinking and agriculture. On average, each citizen throws around 350g to 7.2kg of trash every single year. What’s even more shocking is that one single cubic meter of water contains up to 233 plastic pieces (Earth5r).
We all know that China is one of the fastest developing countries in the world. We source a lot of supplies from China. But that doesn’t mean they’re efficient at taking care of the rapid influx of waste due to their rapidly growing industry. Hotan, a city in China, is one of the most polluted in the world.
The industrial sector rate in the country is growing at 13% per year. The air quality is so unhealthy in Hotan, that many of the locals and residents are suffering from respiratory and lung problems, which we see in many other polluted cities around the world. Additionally, Hotan is home to a coal mine, which produces a slew of problems in itself. The pollutants in the air in Hotan are large enough to enter people’s bloodstream and cause havoc on their brains, heart, lungs, and other organs (Re-Thinking The Future).
Indonesia is the second largest contributor to plastic in the world, following closely behind China. Solo, Serayu, Progo, and Brantas rivers are some of the most polluted rivers in the world. They are only getting worse. Because there is no water system, locals depend on rivers for drinking and washing. This is a problem if they’re extremely toxic and contaminated. It’s a neverending cycle, though. Because the rivers are contaminated, locals must use water bottles for drinking water, which only adds to the pollution.
Every single year, the ocean receives over 2 million tons of plastic waste, which contaminates the waterways and beaches around the country. Many people in the country use single-use plastic, which is one of the most harmful things to the environment. It’s one of the most polluted areas in the world. Indonesia alone contributes 200,000 tons of plastic waste into streams and rivers. Because of this, the waterways are reaching dangerously high levels of toxicity and have dangerously high levels of E.coli and other toxic pathogens. Now, the water is so toxic that it’s undrinkable. Many locals are struggling to find clean water sources (Borgen Project).
A majority of the rivers in Asia contribute to dumping over 4 million tons of plastic waste into the oceans every single year. Because Asia has a huge waste management problem, waste is accumulating drastically, to the point where it’s nearly unmanageable.
Laos is one of the countries in Asia that’s become one of the most polluted places in the world. Every single year in Laos, over 10,000 people die from environmental health factors resulting from pollution and toxic waste in the waterways and air (Indian Express).
We can say there’s pollution, but it’s easy to turn our heads and pretend nothing is happening. But when you start to see the effects it has on the environment, there’s no way to ignore it. Lake Chad completely disappeared as a result of air pollution. Smog and soot are released from nearby factories. Also, coal-burning plants in Europe contributed to the disappearance of the lake.
This isn’t the only time this has happened, unfortunately. Because Chad is one of the most polluted places on earth, it comes as no surprise it occurred here. Additionally, one of the leading risk factors for death in Chad is air pollution, in addition to household pollution. The air there is detrimental to the local’s health (Climate Change News).
Haiti is one of the most polluted places in the world. Many coastal cities like Port-au-Prince are prone to mounds of trash that pile up in the street and waterways. It’s so polluted that trash is used as a walkway to cross waterways. Because it’s a hurricane hotspot, tons of waste pile up and contaminate the beaches after major storms.
The most vulnerable time for the country is September through December when the most storms hit the country and cause the most problems. Unfortunately, the government has not given the trash problem enough attention, and in turn, they’re suffering (NCR Online).
In Madagascar alone, air pollution causes more than 7 million deaths, with an estimated one in five deaths from pollution. The water is polluted with bacteria from open defecation and lacks of a proper sewage system. That Madagascar is one of the most polluted areas in the world is a heartbreaking revelation. Children are the most impacted by pollution and suffer the most since they’re more vulnerable than most age groups.
Not only is trash a major problem, but cars sitting idling in traffic also contribute to the toxicity leaking into the air and waterways. People are breathing in fumes from low-quality fuel in the car exhaust. Many citizens also use coal stoves which emit toxic fumes into the air, resulting in respiratory disease (UNICEF).
Unfortunately, La Paz is one of the most polluted cities in Bolivia, with over 90% of its air pollution coming from car exhaust emissions. Additionally, agricultural burning and fossil fuels used for cooking contribute to this statistic. Because of climate change, which is due to pollution, many areas in Bolivia succumb to wildfires and drought. Many people living in rural areas suffer from the direct effects of pollution.
Their air quality is moderately polluted, and even though that’s not as bad as some other polluted areas on this list, it doesn’t mean they’re immune to the ill effects of pollution on human health (Earth).
In Hidalgo State, an area of Mexico just north of Mexico City, many locals are suffering from a range of diseases caused by pollution alone. This area of Mexico is one of the most polluted on earth. Locals suffer from conjunctivitis and many different birth defects that affect a quarter of children.
Because pollution is such an issue, problems begin well before birth. A lot of this pollution is caused by the lack of a proper sewage system, which is dumped into their water reservoir. Because the residents consume this water, they take in the toxins and suffer as a result. Not only are locals seeing birth defects, but serious allergies, too (TRT World).
In Nairobi, plastic isn’t just plastic. It’s a concoction of other harmful and toxic materials mixed into the plastic, like glass, remote controls, broken syringes, feces, toys, clamshells, and other unrecognizable pieces of plastic. Separating these materials is not only incredibly time-consuming but dangerous too. There’s an increased chance of injury from a broken syringe, which could also carry a host of diseases that may be detrimental if someone is accidentally poked.
Additionally, feces carry an array of diseases like typhoid that have the potential to negatively impact an entire community of people. People in Nairobi are often sick from the pollution, not only on land but in the air. A lot of the air pollution in Nairobi is caused by road dust, garbage fires, and leaky, old stoves (Intercept).
Even though Dandora in Nairobi is one of the most polluted areas on earth, the Nairobi River is also one of the most polluted areas. Unfortunately, this river, similar to rivers in Asia, is used as a dumping ground for waste and trash. It’s also used as a source of water for drinking, bathing, and washing. Because many homes do not have a proper sewage system, a lot of the waste is dumped into the river, and then eventually consumed by locals.
Studies conducted on the Nairobi River have found levels of copper, chromium, zinc, and lead at high levels exceeding what’s deemed safe by the World Health Organization. Additionally, high levels of E.coli were also found, concluding the water was the cause of many outbreaks of cholera and typhoid (The Conversation).
The Riachuelo/Matanza River is one of the most polluted areas in the world. It runs straight through the capital city of Buenos Aires but comes with a host of problems that are affecting people living in proximity to the river. Around 90,000 tons of heavy metals are dumped into the river every single year.
Unfortunately, a lot of this pollution comes from the discharge of more than 15,000 local enterprises, mainly chromium and sulfides. Unfortunately, a lot of the air pollution in Argentina comes from the piling of landfills, which emit toxic fumes into the air (DW).
According to experts, Kabwe, Zambia is the world’s most polluted and toxic place in the world. Lead poisoning has damaged the organs of children born in Kabwe. When ingested, lead causes irreversible damage to the central nervous system. This is a direct result of the mines in the area and the roasting and refining of copper.
Children are one of the most susceptible age groups. This poisoning is a result of lead mining taking place over many years. This has affected over 300,000 people living in Zambia, and residents continue to fall ill and die from contamination. (Wasteless Future).
Norslick is one of the most polluted areas not only in Russia but in the world. Nearby companies have caused a barren landscape where life cannot grow any longer. Glacial rivers, previously white, are now red with pollution and toxins. It’s suffered the worst oil spill in the world, where 6.5 million gallons of diesel fuel leaked into waters flowing into the Kara Sea.
Additionally, nearby smokestacks pump sulfur dioxide into the air and are considered to be the worst in the world. All of this beginning in this city has the potential to cause worldwide damage and health problems as the pollution slowly makes its way to other areas of the world (NBC News).
In Mpumalanga Highveld, South Africa, more than 3.5 million residents breathe in toxic fumes from the smokestacks of 12 coal-fired power plants in proximity to their city. This concoction of toxic fumes includes sulfur dioxide, mercury, and particulate matter, which are small particles that enter the lungs as liquid droplets.
This causes an extreme array of irreversible health problems including respiratory and cardiac-related diseases. Because South Africa has such a dependence on coal, controlling 90% of the country’s electricity, it’s become one of the most polluted areas in the world (Earth Justice).
What was once an oasis in paradise, Sri Lanka quickly became a wasteland of pollution and toxic chemicals. The country is constantly battling coastal erosion, as well as waste that washes onto its shores. Its ocean is full of microplastics, which is directly impacting food chains and people ingesting the animals and water.
Additionally, pollution is also a result of organic waste burning, vehicle emissions, and petroleum refining. All of this combined creates one of the most toxic environments in the world (News Monga Bay).
Even though an area of the world looks beautiful and picturesque, doesn’t mean that’s the truth underneath. Taranto is considered to be one of the most polluted areas in the world because it’s home to Europe’s largest steel factory. Unfortunately, this steel factory spews extremely toxic chemicals into the air. As a result, many people living in the area suffer from these toxins and suffer an array of health problems.
On windy days, the residents are told to shut their windows and prevent toxic chemicals from entering their homes so they don’t breathe them in. Pediatrician Dr. Mina Valentino considers the problem in Taranto to be a “silent epidemic.” He said, “I see respiratory problems, coughs that are difficult to treat, melanoma in babies, children that have brain development issues because they don’t spend enough time outdoors, problems with the skin.” This is all a direct result of the toxins and pollutants from the steel factory (Business Insider).
After a survey conducted by Greenpeace, Xinjiang, and Henan was found to be the top two most polluted areas in China. This is a direct result of polluting factories introducing toxins into the air and nearby waterways. Pollution also stems from coal mining and vehicle emissions spewing out toxic chemicals, in addition to underground coal fires. These provinces in China are experiencing toxic chemicals from both above ground and below ground.
Because of the rapid industry growth in China, officials are having a tough time keeping up with the growing amount of trash and pollution accumulating in society. Many changes need to come before they start seeing a shift for the better in regard to pollution (SCMP).
We’ve all heard about Chernobyl, Ukraine, and the major nuclear disaster that occurred in 1986. it caused an immense amount of destruction for decades following the explosion. This radiation leak led to toxic fumes, fires, and health impacts that persist today. Many scientists, including Dr. Peter Martin from the UK, are visiting Chernobyl to study the site and figure out ways to lower the effects of the radiation.
He said, “visiting the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, it’s like everything has just stopped. Most metal items are rusty. Abandoned vehicles are left on the road. It is quite somber.” To prevent any negative health impacts, scientists use dosimetry to measure radiation levels. “Your dose is highly controlled,” Martin said. That’s one way to prevent even one more person from experiencing the negative impact of radiation (Power Mag).
Inside the slum of Agbogbloshie, you’ll find one of the most polluted areas in the world. It’s the largest e-waste dump in the world and contains tons of dumped electronics. Lead levels surpass the limit deemed safe, about 45 times higher than any US standard. Because of the world’s increasing demand for electronics, Agbogbloshie has seen a major negative impact.
Consumers throw away their old electronics for a newer, more updated model. But because technology is rapidly changing, the world can’t keep up with the sudden influx of trash and garbage, and places like Agbogbloshie are seeing negative impacts (EJ Atlas).
India is home to some of the most polluted areas in the world. Over 130 cities in India have air levels below national standards, which is contributing to an array of health problems around the world. In 2019, pollution alone led to over 2.3 million premature deaths, whereas air pollution contributed to 1.6 million deaths and over 500,000 were due to water pollution.
Additionally, out of the 30 most polluted cities in the world, India was home to 21 of them. This pollution is due to vehicle exhaust, power generation, dusty roads, lack of proper water and sewage systems, and traffic, to name a few (Bloomberg).
Despite the beauty of the mountains in Pakistan, the country has some of the most polluted cities in the world, Lahore being one of them. According to an air quality monitor, officials discovered Lahore had an air quality ranking of 348, which surpasses the toxic level of 300. Many residents in the city were suffering from air pollution and felt as though they were choking.
Residents, like Muhammad Saeed, said, “children are experiencing breathing diseases… for God’s sake, find a solution.” Because of low-grade fumes, colder winters which create stagnant air, and crop burn-off, Lahore has seen an increase in air pollution over the past several years (NDTV).
Even though Lahore is one of the most polluted areas of Pakistan, the River Ravi comes close to surpassing that level of pollution. Even the locals don’t allow their cattle to drink from the river. A local named Muhammad, after pointing to his water buffalo, said, “I don’t let them drink this water. This water is from the city. All of its garbage comes into it.” Locals who use that water to bathe, wash their bodies, cook, or drink are ingesting the toxic chemicals from sewage waste and suffering an array of major health issues. Waste from over 16,000 factories and 10 million residents flows into the River Ravi, which is completely illegal.
Because of this waste runoff, more than 250,000 Pakistani children are killed every single year by water diseases like cholera, typhoid, hepatitis, and dysentery. A director at the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources, Lubna Bukhari, said, “when there is untreated sewage, it results in the groundwater being polluted.” As we can see, the River Ravi and all locals are suffering (The New Humanitarian).
In Bangladesh, the capital Dhaka is considered to be one of the most polluted areas in the world. It’s suffering from a deteriorating air quality that’s negatively impacting the health and lives of people living in the city. At one point, Dhaka had the worst air quality in the world, with Delhi, India following close behind.
This is especially prominent during the dry season when the lack of rain hinders the cleansing of the air. Many officials are trying their best to keep the air quality index at 200-250 during the wintertime, with a maximum of 300, even though it’s proving to be incredibly difficult (Arab News).
Even though Dhaka is one of the most polluted areas of Bangladesh, other areas in the country also suffer the negative impacts of air pollution. Decades ago, the villages in Bangladesh were considered to be pure and pristine, but over the years, with the growing population and influx of plastic, that title is long gone.
Now, with recent road developments, those villages are considered to be some of the most polluted areas in the world. Additionally, they lack access to modern sewage and waste systems that many major cities have, which only adds to the pollution problem they’re facing (The Financial Express).
Even though Kwazulu-Natal looks like it’s straight from a movie, it’s secretly one of the most polluted places on earth. When heavy rains roll in, the beaches suffer from overflowing rivers that carry trash onto the beaches and into the sea. Plastic bags and water bottles pile up on the shores of Durban. Some of them travel hundreds of miles along the coast.
Additionally, between 90,000 and 250,000 tons of garbage leak into the ocean around the entire country. This number is increasing every single year. Unfortunately, it not only damages the ecosystem but damages ship engines when they accidentally absorb nets that get entangled in their propellors. Birds and fish become sick, and humans ingest those animals and the toxins they also ingest. It’s a damaging, never ending cycle (UNEP).
After a series of explosions at a blast site in Tianjin, China, officials temporarily installed 12 monitoring stations to monitor the air quality. These explosions caused an array of toxins and chemicals to leak into the air. It exceeds the safety national standards and has the potential to be harmful to citizens living in the area.
The samples collected include high concentrations of toluene, sulfur dioxide, and carbon oxide, amongst several other toxins. The pollutants exceeded the concentration limit of major air pollutants, which is 2.0 milligrams per cubic. There is an astonishing 5.7 milligrams per cubic meter. These pollutants are also leaking into the sea and negatively impacting marine life in the area (China Daily).
Baoding is considered one of the most polluted cities in the world. With over 10 million people, this is a major health concern to everyone living n the city. After discovering the air pollution figures, officials realized the city only had 16 days of “good” quality air levels, considered safe for people to live in. That’s horrible. That means every other day was considered an unsafe air quality level.
Mr. Han, a local who’s living in Baoding his whole life, said, “generally, there is smog on most days. It was much better when I was young, the air was very clean. We rarely see blue skies now.” Nowadays, the pollution comes from coal stacks and air factories that pump out toxic fumes into the air, even though it might not seem obvious (The Guardian).
Because of landfill sites in Seoul, it’s become one of the most polluted areas in the world. The city is facing a potential waste disposal crisis. Their current landfill site receives around 12,000 tons of garbage daily. Many forms of pollution have increased in South Korea since its rapid industrialization, especially in Seoul and other cities. According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Seoul is amongst one of the world’s cities with the worst air pollution.
This mainly comes from construction and waste from people’s homes. Even though it’s been a major problem looming over the years, attempts at fixing it have been fruitless and the city sees a growing number of problems related to pollution (Korea Times).
Previously, Brazil was home to one of the biggest garbage dumps in the world in Brasilia. It is one of the most polluted places on earth. It recently closed after nearly 60 years, where it processed over 1,000 tons of garbage every single day. Unfortunately, this closure hurts locals in the area, who were previously using the dump to scavenge as a way to survive and make an income.
Luckily, the regional government announced they’ll hire scavengers to work in the recycling center. This is one benefit of the dump’s closure. One of the biggest rubbish dumps in South America has closed in Brazil after almost 60 years. Additionally, The larger urban areas of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Brasilia suffer from substantial ozone issues because both acetaldehyde and nitrogen oxides are significant contributors to photochemical air pollution and ozone formation (BBC).
Deadly heavy metals are found in Bald Mountain in Indonesia. These metals came from vast quantities of mercury used to separate gold from the land. Unfortunately, so much mercury was used turned the island into a toxic wasteland. This threatened marine life, public health, agriculture, and the people in the area.
What initially seemed like a great income source for locals quickly became a source of toxins. Another negative impact included destroying a sacred mountain with irreversible damage. Indonesia is today the world’s twentieth most polluted country. Air pollution shortens the average Indonesian’s life expectancy by 2 years, relative to what it would be if the World Health Organization (WHO) guideline was permanently met. (Asia Times).
Tashkent is one of the most polluted places on earth. It’s more dangerous for people who are sensitive to smog and pollution, or who have allergies. A lot of this pollution comes from smog from the factories, industrial areas, and power plants that burn coal and other material that leaks into the air.
In 2019, Tashkent came in with a yearly PM2. 5 average reading of 41.2 μg/m³, a high reading that placed it into the ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ bracket, which requires a PM2. 5 reading of anywhere between 35.5 to 55.4 μg/m³ to be classed as such. This is extremely hazardous for public health and people living in the area since they have constant exposure to smoke and smog (IQ Air).
Delhi is, reportedly, one of the most polluted areas on the planet.Polluted smog hovers over the city of Delhi in India in the wintertime. Garbage fills up three landfills every single year, and these dumping sites are proven to be a safety hazard for locals living in proximity to the garbage dumps. Previously, North Delhi’s dump Bhalswa caught fire and emitted smoke into the air.
It took over four days for officials to calm the fire down. By that time toxic pollutants had already leaked into the air. The fumes, plus the garbage and smog create a toxic concoction that’s harming the lives of many locals living in Delhi and the neighboring towns and cities (Scroll).
Because of growing industries in Ghaziabad, it’s become one of the most polluted areas in the world. Even though growing industries seems like a good thing, it’s having the complete opposite effect on the environment. Growing industries means more toxic dumping and waste in the environment.
Additionally, there’s an increase in traffic from cars and motor vehicles, making it incredibly toxic. Fumes emitted from these vehicles, in addition to traffic, are adding to the low level of air quality in this city. Smoke stacks are also seen in the city, which emits an array of toxic fumes all on their own (Earth).
Even though the city of Bahawalpur is famous for its pottery and carpets, it’s also considered to be one of the most polluted areas on earth. The city has experienced many bouts of unhealthy air. They’ve also had harmful readings that are beyond what’s deemed safe by national standards.
As we’ve seen in many other cities around the world, children are constantly suffering from respiratory diseases. This is a result of the air quality they’re living in. This is extremely harmful to their health, and will only worsen with time (Research Gate).
La Oroya, Peru is a mining town in the Peruvian Andes and the site of a poly-metallic smelter since 1922. The area is highly contaminated by mining waste and by dust and acidic fumes from the smelter. Surveys have confirmed high blood lead levels in children and sulfur dioxide levels also exceeded WHO limits.
Unfortunately, it’s notorious for being one of the most polluted areas on earth. The local government has been unable to clean up the pollution caused by the metal smelter in La Oroya. It is the major contributor to the pollution problem. This mining town emits acidic fumes directly from the smelter into the air. Children now have extremely high levels of sulfur dioxide and lead in their blood as a result (Bilaterals).
Many people want to swim in the sea flanking Manila, but unfortunately, the reality is that the sea is extremely polluted by toxic waste from the city. It’s one of the most polluted areas in the world and is full of toxins from house sewage, industrial waste, and commercial establishments that use the sea as a toxic dump.
Locals are attempting to clean up the area and make it less toxic than it already is, even though this feat seems impossible. It’s going to take a lot of effort before the area sees any change or lessening of toxic chemicals. Toxins in Manila have accounted for more than 27,000 deaths. Considering this is entirely preventable, it’s a shame that so many people are suffering from it (2FrenchinManila).
Due to its location, Baghpat is, unfortunately, one of the most polluted places in the world. It’s situated in a spot that’s hit by north-westerly winds carrying stubble smoke. This smoke comes from the paddy fields of Punjab. Additionally, it contributed to 25% of pollution in a recent winter.
Because there hasn’t been any action plans to try and decrease the amount of pollution, its been accumulating over the years and has now reached a crisis level. This is true for many of the cities across India. Unfortunately, Baghpat is just one of them (Hindustan Times).
We’ve seen Delhi on this list as one of the most polluted areas in the world. But Mumbai has also made the list. Mountains of garbage tower along the outskirts of the city. Luckily, the Prime Minister is attempting to tackle this problem and is implementing waste treatment plants. Some of the mountains of garbage tower up to 18 stories high.
Many locals in the area use the garbage waste dumps as scavengers to try and sell products they find. Pollution in Mumbai also stems from overpopulated highways, unpaved dusty roads, burning of garbage, and emissions from local industries (BBC).
The Citarum River in Indonesia is 225 kilometers in length and runs through villages that use it for drinking, washing, cooking, and bathing. Over 25 million people are living in its basin, hence the reason it’s so polluted. The lack of regulations and poor sewage and waste system contributes to the polluted waterways.
Additionally, thousands of waste-producing industries line the river’s waterways, which use it as a dumping system. In addition to this, the river accumulates waste from agricultural factories and fisheries (Austro Indonesia).
Pasig River connects Laguna Bay to Manila Bay. Even though we’ve seen the waterways of Manila as some of the most polluted in the world, the Pasig River also makes the list. Plastic waste flows into the river’s mouth, which is harming locals that live in proximity to the river. Many environmentalists are attempting to clean the river through beach cleanups and brand auditing.
This is an attempt to slow down the heavy waste responsible for a majority of the pollution. This river alone accounts for more than 63,000 tons of plastic entering the ocean every single year. And that’s just one river (Business Mirror).
Another major Indian city makes the list, and this time it’s Kolkata. The Dhapa landfill, located in the city, is facing a crisis of coping with the daily burden of waste from locals in the city. It’s too much to take in, and more waste is being produced than can be dealt with. The only solution is to slow down the waste consumption in the city of Kolkata. Once this happens, the landfill can process what’s already there. The Dhapa has a bit of history behind it since it was created in 1941 under British rule.
A garbage train would travel along the city’s main roads collecting garbage, and then bringing it to the landfill. It is no surprise that the waste in the 40s was much less than the waste we’re seeing today. Today, we’re seeing over 5,000 metric tons of waste every day, with over 4,000 tons of it getting dumped into landfill. It’s also towering at a dangerous height of 50 feet, and at this point is unable to take in any more waste (Swachhindia).
Another area of Ghana, Accra, sees heavy acidic gusts of smoke blowing across the city. It’s home to the Agbogbloshie dump, which we’ve previously seen on this list. But the city of Accra itself is also home to tons of waste and toxic air. Ghana alone is one of the most polluted countries in the world, and a lot of it, unfortunately, comes from e-waste.
Many people living and working in Accra, and Agbogbloshie, see back problems, burns, and infected wounds solely from the pollution they’re constantly surrounding themself with. Luckily, Accra, became the first major African city to join the BreatheLife campaign. Accra is the first pilot city of the Urban Health Initiative, supported by UN Environment’s Climate and Clean Air Coalition. (Bloomberg)