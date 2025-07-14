How Seaweed Farming Could Feed the World After Nuclear War

In the wake of nuclear war, Earth’s skies could darken with sunlight-blocking soot, plunging temperatures and triggering catastrophic global food shortages. Crops on land would wither without sunlight, threatening mass starvation across continents. Yet, hope may float just below the ocean’s surface. Recent scientific breakthroughs suggest that seaweed farming could offer a resilient, rapidly deployable food source even as land-based agriculture fails. Seaweed’s ability to thrive in low-light, cold-water conditions makes it a powerful candidate for sustaining humanity after such a crisis.