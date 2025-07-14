27 New Species Found in Peru’s ‘Human-Dominated’ Rainforest

In a remarkable turn of events, a Conservation International-led survey in the Alto Mayo Landscape of northern Peru has unveiled 27 new species thriving amid substantial human presence. This region, often considered a mosaic of rainforest and farmland, has now emerged as a hotspot for biological discovery. The findings challenge assumptions about biodiversity in human-dominated environments, highlighting both the resilience and vulnerability of these unique organisms. As we delve deeper into each species, the significance of this discovery—and its implications for conservation—becomes ever more apparent.