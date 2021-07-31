Technology has come a very long way. Your grandparents could only dream of some of the devices we have today when they were your age. It is incredible to see how far we have come in just the last few years, not to mention the last 50 to 100. Yet with this incredible technological revolution comes bad tech. Yes, for all the good technology there is in the world today there exists some that is exploited for horrible means. In fact, some of the world’s scariest technology might be in your home right now. Before you start throwing out all your tech, just because something “can” be used in a bad way does not mean it is.

For example, your Amazon Alexa has the ability to respond to voice commands and assist you in many areas. To do this, however, Alexa has to grasp and learn how you speak. This causes it to record your voice to help it run efficiently. But this can also mean that Alexa can be hacked, allowing the hacker to listen in and even record entire conversations. As you can see, Alexa is a good product but can be altered by an external force. A lot of the scariest technology is like this, but others were made for bad reasons. Let’s dive into them all below!

Fracking Is Causing Major Earthquakes

Worry Meter: 60%

While renewable energy sources are the best option for us in the future, they are not perfect yet. Due to this, things like natural gas must be used if we are to continue getting proper energy to use daily. These industries have to get natural gas from the Earth somehow, but they are using some of the scariest technology around to do it; fracking. One form of fracking that might be causing more harm than good is “hydraulic fracking.” It is pretty new to the fracking game but very efficient.

It extracts natural gas from underground pockets using high-pressure fluids to deeply penetrate into the Earth. This might be helpful to the industry but terrible in every other form, making it quite controversial. One of the major side effects of hydraulic fracking is random, sometimes relatively severe earthquakes. In a state like Oklahoma where fracking has become huge, earthquakes have also risen drastically with some leading to the death of their citizens.