Should We Bring Back Extinct Species? What Science and Ethics Say

In recent years, biotechnology has made remarkable strides, sparking renewed interest in the concept of reviving extinct species. From the woolly mammoth to the passenger pigeon, scientists are exploring the potential to resurrect lost animals and plants using advanced genetic tools.



However, as these possibilities expand, so too do the ethical and ecological concerns. Is de-extinction a bold solution to biodiversity loss, or does it risk unforeseen consequences? The debate is as complex as the science itself, raising profound questions about our responsibilities—and the limits—of being stewards of life on Earth.