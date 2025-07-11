15 Places in the Solar System Where Life Could Still Exist

Are we alone in the universe? This age-old question has driven scientists to scour the cosmos for signs of life. Recent discoveries and bold missions have revealed that our solar system is far more diverse—and potentially more habitable—than we once imagined. From icy moons with hidden oceans to clouds rich in organic compounds, the hunt for extraterrestrial life has expanded well beyond Earth’s boundaries. With each new mission, we uncover more clues that suggest life could find a foothold in the most unexpected places.