15 Theories About the Fate of the Universe

The fate of the universe stands as one of cosmology’s most profound questions. From the moment of the Big Bang, our universe has been expanding, carrying galaxies ever farther apart. Yet, what lies at the end of this cosmic journey remains shrouded in mystery.



Will the universe expand forever, tear itself apart, or collapse back into nothingness? Scientists have proposed a variety of bold and sometimes strange theories to explain how existence might ultimately end. In this article, we’ll delve into fifteen leading ideas about the ultimate destiny of everything we know.