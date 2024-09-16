35 Ways Evolution Is Proven All Around Us

There is a song that starts out by saying “Evolution is a mystery, full of change that no one sees, the clock makes a fool of history.” The song is called “Line in the Sand” by Motorhead. It actually was given to the WWE faction interestingly called “Evolution.” Funny enough, people do not think they can see evolutionary changes while they often can. In fact, there are several ways evolution is proven all around you. We should first state that people often confuse Evolution with Darwinism. While yes, Charles Darwin was among the first to propose what we know today as evolution, the Darwinism side of things is not exactly the same thing. The idea of Darwinism is based on evolution itself.

Essentially, Darwinism is the theory of biological evolution, stating that species of organisms arise and develop through the natural selection of small, inherited variations that increase the individual’s ability to compete, survive, and reproduce. Meanwhile, Evolution is defined as a cumulative inherited change in a population of organisms through time leading to the appearance of new forms. Of course, this still does have a lot to do with natural selection. The connection between the two is clearly confusing because they often do connect to the same subject matter at the end of the day. However, Darwinism remains a theory while evolution is a scientific fact. That is the biggest difference between the two.

Many like to argue that evolution isn’t real but tend to skip the fact that the evolutionary changes are all around them. That’s what our article is going to be about, showing you ways evolution is proven all around you. The article will cover both humans and animals. We feel, by the end, you’ll agree evolution is hard to argue against.

35. The Human Appendix

Isn’t it weird how humans have been around for thousands of years and still have an appendix? For the longest time, we assumed that it was some random human evolutionary issue. Most of the time, mammals are especially known for dropping anything that is actually a problem for our overall lifestyle. Why did this little weird thing remain inside of us the entire time?

Contrary to popular belief, the appendix does so much more than we first thought. The main role of it today is to store good bacteria, which is then accessed by the colon and intestines for better overall health in the gastrointestinal tract. It helped to maintain gut flora as a result of this and even helps the immune system too. Seriously, it’s highly underrated.