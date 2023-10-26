Home Technology The Most Embarrassing Bugs Found In Top Video Games
Technology

The Most Embarrassing Bugs Found In Top Video Games

By Will Lewis - October 25, 2023

The world of video games has changed dramatically since its inception, granting players the gift of immersive worlds and stunning visuals. But within these expertly crafted virtual realms, there exists an unexpected underbelly—a realm of hiccups and glitches capable of transforming moments of pure delight into maddening frustration. Over the past couple of years, the gaming community has borne witness to a truly extraordinary array of bugs and exploits. From side-splitting quirks to game-breaking catastrophes, the stories that have unfolded are nothing short of astonishing. In this article, we embark on a journey into the heart of these captivating tales, exploring the notable video game glitches that have held both players and developers spellbound.

[Image via Cyberpunk 2077]

Cyberpunk 2077’s Rocky Launch

Our journey through the world of recent video game bugs begins with “Cyberpunk 2077.” The highly anticipated release from CD Projekt Red suffered from a notoriously rocky start in December 2020. Players on last-gen consoles, like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, encountered a multitude of issues, from low-resolution textures to crashing and frequent frame rate drops. As a result, the game was removed from the PlayStation Store, marking an unprecedented move in the gaming industry.

The release of “Cyberpunk 2077” was incredibly anticipated in the gaming world, but it fell short due to severe technical issues on last-gen consoles. Gamers had been eagerly looking forward to exploring the open-world Night City, only to find a game plagued with low-resolution textures, frequent crashes, and noticeable frame rate drops. To address the backlash, CD Projekt Red, the game’s developer, made significant moves. They offered full refunds to unsatisfied players and removed the game from the PlayStation Store. The company is committed to fixing the numerous bugs and enhancing the overall gaming experience for players.

[Image via Polygon]

Halo: The Master Chief Collection’s Classic Flaws

In another memorable case, “Halo: The Master Chief Collection,” an ambitious compilation of the classic Halo games, struggled with significant bugs upon its release. Players experienced matchmaking problems, server disconnects, and game crashes that hindered their enjoyment of this nostalgic journey through the Halo universe. The “Halo” franchise holds a special place in the hearts of many gamers, and the release of “Halo: The Master Chief Collection” was an opportunity to relive iconic moments. However, the bugs and technical issues that plagued the game’s launch detracted from the experience. Matchmaking problems meant players couldn’t easily connect with friends, and server disconnects disrupted the flow of online matches.

343 Industries, the developer responsible for “Halo: The Master Chief Collection,” recognized the severity of the issues and took immediate action. They issued numerous patches and updates to address the bugs and improve the overall stability of the game. Over time, these efforts led to a more enjoyable experience for players. The bugs in “Halo: The Master Chief Collection” demonstrated the challenges of bundling multiple games together and ensuring they work seamlessly, especially when transitioning to new hardware. While the initial launch was marred by technical issues, the commitment of 343 Industries to fix the problems and enhance the player experience helped restore the collection’s reputation as a nostalgic gaming treasure.

[Image via Reddit]

Valheim’s Slippery Ships

In early 2021, the indie sensation “Valheim” took the gaming world by storm, offering players an enthralling Viking-themed survival adventure that quickly captured the hearts of gamers worldwide. However, amid the immersive landscapes and epic quests, an unexpected and amusing glitch surfaced. Ships in the game defied the laws of physics by launching themselves into the sky when players attempted to dock them. This quirky malfunction injected a dose of humor into the Viking saga, with players sharing their experiences across social media and gaming forums. While the glitch provided moments of levity and entertainment, it also occasionally disrupted the immersive experience that “Valheim” had so masterfully crafted.

The developers at Iron Gate Studio were keenly aware of their game’s growing popularity and the player community’s concerns. They promptly addressed this whimsical yet immersion-breaking bug by rolling out a series of patches and updates dedicated to stabilizing the physics of ships within “Valheim.” This commitment to enhancing the game’s mechanics underscored their unwavering dedication to maintaining the quality of the player experience. The development team’s swift response and their willingness to listen to player feedback reflected their commitment to ensuring that the Viking adventure remained as immersive and captivating as possible. As a result, “Valheim” players could once again set sail with the confidence that their vessels would stay grounded, offering a smoother journey through the rough seas of the Viking afterlife.

[Image via Bethesda]

Fallout 76’s Inventory Woes

The “Fallout” series is renowned for its immersive storytelling and post-apocalyptic settings. In 2020, “Fallout 76” encountered a significant bug that quickly gained notoriety in the gaming world. This glitch allowed players to duplicate items in their in-game inventory which resulted in an overabundance of rare and valuable items within the game’s virtual economy. Bethesda, the game’s developer, recognized the urgency of the situation and responded promptly to rectify the issue. They released a patch to address the bug and took necessary measures to remove the duplicated items from the inventories of affected players, ultimately restoring balance to the game world.

“Fallout 76” ambitiously aimed to bring the unique “Fallout” experience to the realm of multiplayer gaming. However, the inventory duplication bug significantly disrupted the in-game economy. Players suddenly found themselves inundated with valuable items, leading to a notable imbalance that impacted the overall enjoyment of the game. Bethesda’s quick response to this game-breaking issue underscored the challenges of maintaining balance in a multiplayer online game. While the bug did create initial disruptions, Bethesda’s responsiveness in patching the issue helped rebuild player trust and ensured the long-term health of the game’s virtual economy.

[Image via Nintendo]

Among Us – The Infamous Ping Bug:

Among Us, a wildly popular social deduction game, encountered a highly frustrating bug known as the “Ping Bug.” This issue caused players to experience sudden, substantial increases in their ping, leading to frequent disconnections from games. It was particularly infuriating in a game where communication and strategy are key to deducing impostors and surviving. Players often found themselves disconnected at crucial moments, leading to suspicions and accusations, which were, in many cases, unfairly directed at those affected by the bug.

Innersloth, the developer behind Among Us, responded to the ping bug promptly by acknowledging the issue and working on resolving it. While their response was swift, the bug had already disrupted countless gaming sessions, causing frustration among the player base. This bug underscored the importance of stable servers and robust networking infrastructure for social video games, leaving a lingering sense of uncertainty within the community. The lasting effect of the ping bug was a degree of caution among players, making them hesitant to fully immerse themselves in the game without the constant fear of disconnection. It served as a reminder that even the simplest games can be plagued by technical issues, highlighting the need for developers to maintain and enhance server stability to ensure a seamless experience for gamers.

[Image via EpicGames]

Fortnite’s Game-Breaking Vehicle Bug

Early in 2020, “Fortnite,” known for its dynamic and ever-evolving gameplay, faced an unexpected challenge. A bug emerged that allowed players to exploit vehicles by allowing them to crash through walls and buildings. This unexpected bug caused massive disruptions in the carefully established balance that Epic Games had created over time. Players began to abuse this bug by gaining access to hidden areas and bypassing in- game barriers. This not only stirred the gaming community but also raised concerns about fair gameplay, prompting the developers to take swift action in order to uphold the integrity of the gameplay experience.

This vehicle bug in “Fortnite” serves as a reminder of the delicate balancing that developers must meticulously uphold. This bug ultimately highlighted the importance of swift and effective responses to maintain fairness and competitiveness in the online gaming community. Epic Games’ rapid reaction in resolving the issue underscored their dedication to delivering a level playing field for all Fortnite players. This commitment to preserving a balanced game solidified player’s trust and reaffirmed the critical role that developers play.

[Image via EA]

Apex Legends’ Knock-Back Bug

In 2021, an interesting bug surfaced in the fast-paced battle royale sensation, “Apex Legends.” This bug launched players high into the sky when they were downed by an enemy causing a disruption in the game. The issue caused players to coordinate poorly which caused teamwork and strategy to suffer. The developer, Respawn Entertainment, swiftly recognized the issue and took steps to address it in subsequent updates. This fix ensured that the unexpected knock-back effect no longer disturbed the flow of gameplay.

The impact of this knock-back bug on “Apex Legends” players was profound. While it introduced moments of humor, it also created confusion and interruptions during matches. It belittled the crucial team dynamics and strategic elements that the game thrives on. This game breaking bug underscored the significance of maintaining a competitive and strategic balance in battle royale games. By quickly addressing the bug developers like Respawn Entertainment are able to provide players with an enjoyable and consistent gaming experience.

[Image via ComicBook]

Sea of Thieves’ Slippery Skeletons

In 2021 game developer Rare released “Sea of Thieves” which became a beloved pirate-themed cooperative adventure. Players discovered a bug that turned the game’s common enemies, such as skeletons, into slippery opponents. This technical glitch added a layer of humor and unpredictability to the game’s combat. It embodied the very essence of “Sea of Thieves,” known for its charming and often unpredictable gameplay. The slippery skeletons became a source of laughter for players as they attempted to engage in combat. The bug also introduced a level of unpredictability that caused players not to underestimate the skeletons goofy abilities.

Rare embraced the bug’s ended up embracing the comedic aspect and adopted a refreshingly unconventional approach by not immediately removing it. Instead, they recognized that the slippery skeletons had become a hilarious quirk within the pirate world they created. Their careful understanding of the bug and their community showcased their commitment to maintaining a sense of fun and adventure in the game. Later updates provided the perfect balance, ensuring that encounters with these unconventional adversaries remained humorous yet challenging, all the while preserving the unique charm “Sea of Thieves” has on its player base.

[Image via Twitter]

The Elder Scrolls Online and the Missing Pets Bug

In “The Elder Scrolls Online” is an immersive open world brimming with quests and adventures for players. Unfortunately, in 2020 a bug emerged that caused players pets to suddenly and sadly vanish. These virtual companions were critical in providing valuable bonuses and assistance to players. The disappearance of these pets disrupted both the visual and flow of the game, leaving players feeling distraught and inconvenienced. This glitch sent players to search for their missing companions, becoming a memorable hiccup in an otherwise immersive online world.

The developers at ZeniMax Online Studios recognized the importance of the pets in players’ experiences and swiftly addressed the issue. They issued a series of updates that ensured that players’ pets would remain faithfully by their side. This re-established the emotional and virtual connection between players and their companions. This bug with the missing pets in “The Elder Scrolls Online” highlights the profound emotional investment players have to their virtual worlds. This glitch serves as a reminder to developers to maintain the emotional bonds players form with their in-game companions.

[Image via Activision]

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Teleporting Tricksters

In 2020, the immensely popular battle royale game “Call of Duty: Warzone” took the gaming community by storm. However, amidst its success. It grappled with a significant bug that allowed players to exploit it for unfair advantages, essentially teleporting them across the map. This disruptive glitch posed a direct challenge to the game’s reputation for fast-paced and competitive gameplay. Players who harnessed this bug could rapidly reposition themselves, gaining an immediate upper hand in matches, frustrating others, and undermining the integrity of fair competition.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Activision, the game’s publisher, partnered with the development team at Infinity Ward to address this teleporting bug. Through a series of updates and patches, they effectively removed the bug and implemented safeguards to prevent further abuse. This bug in “Call of Duty: Warzone” underscored the fundamental importance of maintaining a fair and level playing field in competitive gaming environments. While some bugs may introduce humor or quirkiness, those that provide an unfair advantage can significantly erode the core integrity of the gaming experience. The swift response from Activision and Infinity Ward reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the competitive spirit of the game and ensured that all players can enjoy it on equal footing.

[Image via YouTube]

FIFA 21 – The ‘Airborne’ Bug:

FIFA 21, the annual soccer simulation game, encountered an interesting bug that sent players and sometimes the ball soaring into the air, creating unintentional moments of hilarity and frustration. This bug disrupted matches by causing players to defy the laws of physics, defying gravity itself, and spinning wildly mid-air. The ‘Airborne’ bug led to disoriented gameplay and frequently absurd, meme-worthy moments. EA Sports, the developer behind FIFA 21, responded by acknowledging the issue and swiftly deploying a patch to rectify it. However, by the time the bug was fixed, it had already left an indelible mark on the community.

The ‘Airborne’ bug in FIFA 21 created a lasting effect on the community by becoming a source of amusement and remembrance. Gamers found humor in the chaos it brought to their matches and even celebrated the bug as a feature rather than a flaw. It served as a reminder that, in the world of gaming, even the most unexpected and bizarre bugs can turn into memorable experiences, fostering a sense of camaraderie among players who shared in the laughter. While it was initially a nuisance, the ‘Airborne’ bug ultimately contributed to the game’s lore, reminding players that sometimes the unexpected can add charm to the gaming world.

[Image via Xbox]

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Invisibility Bug

Red Dead Redemption 2, a highly acclaimed open-world adventure game, experienced an amusing yet confusing bug known as the “Invisibility Bug.” This bug had players reporting sightings of invisible horses traversing the Old West. Their character model going completely invisible during play, and even objects in the world around them disappearing at random. Gamers would hear the distinct sound of galloping hooves but see no steed in sight, lose sight of their characters mid mission, and even see objects they were heading towards disappear in the blink of an eye. While this bug had no significant impact on the core gameplay mechanics, it was a quirky and often humorous distraction that occasionally disrupted the immersive experience.

Rockstar Games, the developer behind Red Dead Redemption 2, addressed the invisibility bug relatively quickly by releasing patches to rectify the issues. The lasting effect of these bugs on the community was not one of frustration or mistrust, but rather a sense of amusement and camaraderie. It became a shared joke among players, with stories of these ghostly experiences adding to the game’s folklore. It demonstrated how the gaming community can come together to celebrate even the most unusual and entertaining bugs, turning them into endearing anecdotes rather than negative experiences. The “Invisibility Bug” served as a reminder that while bugs can be disruptive, they can also add a touch of whimsy and shared laughter to the gaming world.

