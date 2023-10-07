Worst Airplane Crashes That Changed How They Design Planes

No one wants to admit it, but everyone’s worst nightmare has to be getting into an airplane crash. It’s completely out of your control. Every time you enter that airplane, you’re trusting your life with a pilot, copilot, and huge hunk of metal. Luckily, airplane crashes are extremely rare, and if they do happen, manufacturers are quick to learn from these mistakes, so they can continue protecting us so it never happens again. Even if it might change your perspective on flying, just remember, that you’re more at risk for dying by driving a car than flying in an airplane.

American Airlines Flight 587 (2001)

After leaving JFK Airport in New York, the American Airlines flight crashed, killing all 260 people on board and five unfortunate people on the ground. It tore through a neighborhood just outside of the airport, leaving a trail of fire. According to an author on Medium, they said, “As the plane encountered wake turbulence from a Boeing 747, the first officer overcorrected, then overcorrected in the opposite direction, over and over until the plane slewed so hard to the side that the vertical stabilizer ripped off in flight.” This led manufacturers to reassess the rudder design of aircraft and necessary pilot training. Investigators were not sure what made the pilot recorrect the plane during turbulence, and why the plane practically tore itself apart mid-air (Admiral Cloudberg).