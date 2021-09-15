Impressive Home Office Gadgets To Add To this Year’s Wish List

The world might still be having issues getting a Sony PlayStation 5, yet other technology is easier to get your hands on. At least, for the most part. Most of the time, home office gadgets might not seem like a major industry. You tend to think about a computer, desk, and maybe some software like Microsoft Office for the computer too. Yet there is so much more within that field. On top of this, an “office” can be just about anywhere these days.

You do not have to be in some random office building downtown or even inside your own home. Rather, your office could be in your car, at a local Starbucks, on the beach, etc. This was proven even more so during the recent COVID Pandemic, where people could not work alongside their co-workers. That said, there is quite a lot of technology that can be employed by people trying to get work done. We’ve compiled a list of the best home office gadgets we’re sure you’ll want as soon as you see them.

Western Digital SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2

Western Digital is a tremendous company that has been around for many years now. They create several products that you might have used without even knowing they built them. Working with SanDisk, they created this very impressive SSD that is incredibly fast and durable. Proper SSDs or solid-state drives are a lot like hard drives. They essentially do the same things, but SSDs are portable and usually much easier to take from place to place. Even on airplanes.

Using the NVMe solid-state performance, you’ll be able to access 1050 MBs per second reading speed and 1000MB per second writing speed. While most might use it for video or picture content, you could likely save large files on it for any purpose. Especially if you’re a scientist who wants to keep research safe. Oh and this comes in 500MB, 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB worth of space (you pick) and a 5-year limited warranty. Plus, the 256‐bit AES hardware encryption makes it impossible for others to access.