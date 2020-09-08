There are tons of things that science nor anyone can truly explain. However, when it comes to the universe and space overall….science has been baffled numerous times. This is why it is not surprising that several space anomalies have stumped scientists. Some anomalies were later explained, but some mysteries are still present.

This could be due to how new they are or simply because there is no true way of explaining them. Meanwhile, others are possible to explain but things get in the way of us finding out more information.

For example, it’s hard to know if there are any habitable planets for humans to go to. We may see one that is next to a star, the same distance the Earth is from our star, the sun. The planet may also have plants and even an atmosphere almost exactly like our own. It may also have water. All of these are important things we need for a habitable planet.

However, until someone goes there and attempts to live on the planet…science cannot be certain that it can support current human life. These are questions that science knows how to answer but cannot right now. This is why we do not count them as anomalies. Yet they are technically still mysteries.

Our focus in this article will be on the mysteries science simply does not know how to solve. The type of things that entire teams are still working on without a certain answer. This article will focus on the unexplainable, the space anomalies that still stump scientists to this day. Enjoy!

The Great Attractor

Apparently, our Milky Way Galaxy is very attracted to this really gorgeous thing that happens to be 220 million lightyears away from us. It happens to be one of the biggest space anomalies known. We are slowly being dragged in the direction of this attractive thing. For those unaware, the universe has been expanding ever since it began.

Every single second, of every minute, of every hour, of every day…the universe expands just a bit more. This means that our galaxy should be moving, but this is not happening in the correct direction. This “Great Attractor” is pulling us toward it, in an entirely different direction to the normal universal expansion movement.

We’re being taken to a major cluster that is incredibly powerful with its gravitational pull. It’s massively bright due to this gravitational pull. Currently, the Milky Way is being dragged toward it at 1.4 million miles-per-hour! We cannot really see what exactly is pulling us, likely due to the major brightness. However, some point to dark matter as the culprit. Either way, science has no idea exactly what is causing it or how it has such a massive gravitational pull.