Stanford Team Makes Living Skin Transparent Using Doritos Ingredient

In a breakthrough study published in Science in September 2024, researchers from Stanford University and UT Dallas have discovered a way to make living skin transparent. By harnessing tartrazine—better known as Yellow No. 5, a food dye found in Doritos—the team altered the optical properties of mouse tissue. This innovative technique allows scientists to observe living biological structures in unprecedented detail, all while keeping the tissue alive. Notably, the process is reversible, presenting exciting new possibilities for medical research, imaging, and future treatments.