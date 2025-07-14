Astronomers Photograph First Image of Black Hole Using Global Telescope Array

In a breathtaking leap for science, astronomers have accomplished what was once thought impossible: capturing the first-ever image of a black hole. This remarkable achievement, realized through a worldwide network of telescopes, marks a turning point in our understanding of the cosmos. Never before has humanity directly observed the shadow of a black hole, a phenomenon hidden at the very edge of physics itself. The image not only validates decades of theoretical research, but also inspires new questions about the universe’s most mysterious objects.