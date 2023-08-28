Home Archaeology People Who Found Scientific Discoveries In Their Own Backyard
Archaeology

People Who Found Scientific Discoveries In Their Own Backyard

By Joe Burgett - August 28, 2023

Finding scientific discoveries as a “professional” scientist of some kind is impressive. However, if you’re what is known as a “citizen scientist,” then discovering important stuff like this is huge. One thing often missed about science is that people from all walks of life help to discover or track down important things to science. Initially, it was citizen scientists who first realized how medical science worked, chemistry, and so many other aspects of our daily lives. Eventually, they became a major asset in the world of archeology. Many even helped to lead us to big scientific discoveries that changed many fields.

However, what is also missed a lot in science is that people make scientific discoveries in their own backyard all the time. You have likely heard of people discovering oil or even gold on their property over the years, but others have discovered bones for major species. Several even discovered entirely new species, either via bones or still alive on their property. It gets even deeper than this, so we wanted to discuss some of these major findings. While we did extend “backyard” somewhat to include a person’s property or land at times, the point is that they discovered something incredible.

[Image via Henning Bagger/AFP/Getty Images]

World War II Airplane

  • Year Found: 2017

As fate would have it, a Danish 14-year-old boy named Daniel Rom Kristiansen was in need of a good subject to write on for his report about World War II. His father, Klaus, claimed jokingly that an airplane from that time was said to have crashed in the field behind their home years ago. Klaus’ grandfather claimed this took place sometime during November 1944, but the family never believed him. Armed with a metal detector, Klaus and Daniel went to investigate in the field. It was not long before the metal detector began to beep, and once it did the two started to dig. Beeping continued so they needed to borrow an excavator from the neighbor nearby.

[Image via Henning Bagger/AFP/Getty Images]
They ended up finding the remains of this plane 14 to 20 feet down. The two eventually found thousands of pieces of the plane, as well as the bones and personal items of the pilot. They immediately contacted local Danish authorities and World War II specialists. If the team is able to uncover the pilot’s identity, the Danish authorities plan to give him a military funeral. This was one of the coolest scientific discoveries, as they were able to uncover something about not only a WWII plane but also the remains of a man who had essentially gone missing after the war.

[Image via Mateusz Wrazidlo]

Brand New Orchid

  • Year Found: 2021

It is not common for anyone to find a new orchid species. While new plants are found pretty regularly, we’ve managed to find pretty much any orchid that is still around today. However, one orchid type was still out there in the world yet to be recorded by anyone as of 2021. That was until an orchid with white blossoms and a tall stem was found in the Guiana Highlands, within Venezuela. This species is believed to reside within an area of less than 20,000 square kilometers (or 7,700 square miles). That allows it to meet the criteria for being “vulnerable to extinction” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

[Image via Mateusz Wrazidlo]
Several nations have respected IUCN’s recommendations for animals or plants within their red listings. As a result, they will usually make laws around not hunting or causing damage to a region where these species reside. It was the members of the local Pemón Arekuna Indigenous community that named this new species to the world of science. Called “Paruima,” the name comes from their native language. Mateusz Wrazidlo was the researcher who described the new orchid. They had the local indigenous community name the orchid because they were advocating for “de-colonizing science nomenclature and giving more representation to Indigenous [and] local languages.”

[Image via Wes Moss]

Prehistoric Wolf

  • Year Found: 2015

Finding a wolf of any kind on your property can sometimes be a little scary. This is especially true if you come across one in or around your backyard. However, that was exactly what a man named Simon Ferguson from Lancashire in the United Kingdom came across. Luckily, this wolf was not alive but had long since passed. The man uncovered the wolf as he and his two sons were digging to form a duck pond in their backyard. During the dig, they came across a skeleton that had been embedded in the clay.

[Image via BBC]
Due to skeletons often giving off pretty scary vibes, they initially feared what they found until they began to realize it was an animal. While finding skeletons of animals is not exactly uncommon, even buried versions, the dad and his sons had no idea what they actually found. These three gentlemen came across a nearly perfectly preserved prehistoric wolf. This wolf actually dates back to sometime between 10,000 to 20,000 years ago, which makes one of the most incredible scientific discoveries.

[Image via Medieval.eu]

Viking Coin Hoard

  • Year Found: 2007

The Vikings are some of the most notable people in history, so finding anything from their biggest time period is amazing. However, very few people ever expect to come across a Viking treasure. However, blessings must have come from Valhalla for a man named Tage Pettersson. One day in 2007, he came across two ancient-looking coins on his lawn. Uncertain about them, he called local archeologists, who then managed to uncover 67 more coins just like them on Pettersson’s land. However, two of the coins were incredibly rare. One had yet to be found anywhere in Sweden and the other is only the second of its kind to have been found up to this point.

[Image via Pinterest]
Most of the coins found can be traced back to German, English, and Arabic currency from the late 900s to early 1000s CE. This was yet another point of proof regarding the looting Vikings did when going through European territories. The Islamic coins are not uncommon to see as the Vikings traded a lot with these coins due to sailing Russian rivers to reach the Middle East. English coins were more than likely tribute money, paid to keep Vikings from attacking them. Almost all of the coins were buried 1,300 feet from an ancient Viking settlement. It is likely that these random hoards acted like ancient safe deposit boxes, hidden in the ground until needed.

[Image via Levi Stroud]

Mastodons Found In Michigan

  • Year Found: 2014

Mastodons were an incredible species from ancient times. They were said to have inhabited North and Central America from the late Miocene era up to the time of their extinction at the end of the Pleistocene era, roughly 10 to 11,000 years ago. Of course, they are related to our modern elephant as well as the infamous Woolly Mammoth species. In November 2014, a man named Daniel LaPoint, Jr. and his neighbor Eric Witzke spotted what seemed to be a giant rib protruding from Eric’s backyard. Of course, both men were curious and immediately thought they may have discovered a dinosaur skeleton.

[Image via Levi Stroud]
They later found they had discovered the prehistoric mastodon. It is the smaller cousin of the Woolly Mammoth, which roamed the Earth at the same time. Both lasted up until the last Ice Age. While the Mastodon would die out at this point, the Mammoth managed to survive up to roughly 4,000 years ago. Paleontologist David Fisher of the University of Michigan, upon looking at the mastodon skeleton, claimed it showed signs of butchering. This suggested this particular mastodon was hunted by humans and had become a meal or several meals for an early Paleoindian civilization.

[Image via The Independent]

Remains Of A Roman Villa

  • Year Found: 2016

Luke and Alice Irwin were planning to convert an old barn into a room where the family could play table tennis among other things in 2016. As a result, they hired electricians to install an underground cable. As the electricians began to drill, they hit a hard layer about 18 inches below the surface. They had come across hard pieces of a mosaic. This was a big deal, so they called Historic England who sent archeologists to the Irwin family home. The team found that the mosaic had once formed the floor of a grand Roman villa that had been built sometime between 175 to 220 CE.

[Image via The Mosaic Collection]
The Irwin home had been built in the center of this old villa! As the archeologists searched the land around the home, they discovered a Neolithic flint head, Bronze Age pottery, Iron Age pottery, as well as Roman pottery. This was, pretty clearly, a huge discovery. Pretty much none of this villa had been touched in more than 1,400 years, likely since the last owners of the villa passed. It is claimed that this site will offer a huge opportunity to anthropologists, helping them understand Roman as well as post-Roman Britain. This was clearly one of the biggest scientific discoveries within the realm of archeology, especially in Roman history.

[Image via Ken Zwick]

A Metal Door To The Past?

  • Year Found: 2016

When the Zwick Family moved into their Wisconsin home, it was not long before they saw a metal door in the backyard. The family was a bit puzzled about the door but chose to ignore it for about ten years. One day, curiosity got the best of them and they simply needed to know what was inside. They opened the metal door and found they had discovered a bunker in the ground, meant to keep a family safe from a possible bomb. A ladder was attached to the side, but the bunker had been a victim of time and was completely flooded with water.

[Image via Ken Zwick]
Cardboard boxes were floating around in the water along with food and snacks. The bunker goes back to the Cold War, roughly the 1960s era. Everything down there was supposed to last the family should they need to avoid a bomb or even a possible attack. While things like candy, raisins, and even syrup among other non-perishable items were present, other things were too. Paper towels, candles, a telephone directory, and even a garden hose were present. All of it was still wrapped in 1960s packaging. Of course, knowing the significance of the items, the Zwick family donated them to the Neenah Historical Society.

[Image via CTV News]

Mysterious Object

  • Year Found: 2014

While digging in their backyard for worms, the two Kitchener sisters came across something odd. They dug up what seemed to be a shiny rock, which almost glowed in a blue color. It was pretty large, as big as their heads. Initially, they thought it must have been a meteorite, as they had fallen around the region just a month before. Yet Earth Sciences Professor, Phil McCausland, disagreed. He claimed upon examination that the object should be much darker if it was a meteorite. Plus, most of those are found on top of the ground or barely inside it. They are never very deep in the soil like that.

[Image via Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com]
This is when they sought the advice of a gem expert named Gary Winkler. After he analyzed the object, he determined that it was most certainly not a gem of any kind he knew of. He did speculate that it was not of natural origin and that a person deliberately buried it. The mystery remained until Peter Russell, curator of the University of Waterloo’s Earth Sciences Museum analyzed it. He claimed that it was, in fact, a type of glass that was sold in a variety of colors. Big lump glass like this is sold at various mineral shops across the United States. Still, though, it makes sense to think this could have been one of the big scientific discoveries of our time…if the thing wasn’t glass.

[Image via Rashevskyi Viacheslav/Shutterstock.com]

Silver Bars During Renovation

  • Year Found: 2010

James Sievers had been working on a home renovation project in 2010 when his shovel hit something hard. Uncertain what it was, he knelt down and pulled out a tube of some kind. Inside it, he found 18 bars of silver. While silver might not be as valuable as gold, entire bars like this are worth a good bit. Not knowing the value, he went inside to research the silver and found the bars at the time were worth an estimated $2,600 each. Due to the number he had, they were worth $46,000 together. Of course, one would have to wonder why these bars were buried and most importantly, who buried them? He found that the container was dated “1982.” This meant he could be fairly certain the bars were buried here around this point.

[Image via VladKK/Shutterstock.com]
He eventually found out that a man named Clint Nelson had built the home and was living in it by 1982. Sievers then contacts Nelson to tell him of the discovery, but Clint tells him to keep it after Sievers offers to return it to him. While excited, Sievers still wanted to do the right thing so he packed up all the silver bars and drove to Nelson’s Utah home. Faced with Sievers at his doorstep, Clint relented slightly and accepted half the bars. Apparently, Nelson was a businessman at the time and a man paid him in silver. Sadly, the price of silver fell shortly after, so he buried the bars. Before moving, Nelson retrieved four other tubes of silver bars but forgot the one Sievers found. While this won’t go down among the scientific discoveries that changed the world, it was still a huge find.

[Image via Guinness World Records]

Dinosaur Found In Texas

  • Year Found: 2014

Then 4-year-old Wiley Brys was doing some fossil hunting alongside his father on the site of a new shopping mall in Mansfield, Texas. While the two did not expect to find anything, they were shocked when they actually did uncover something on the land. Among some fossilized fish vertebrae, Wiley and his father uncovered large pieces of bone. These bones are believed to belong to a group of land-roaming herbivorous dinosaurs. Known as Nodosaurs, they actually were known to live in what became modern-day Texas roughly 100 million years ago.

[Image via Public Domain]
Finding a dinosaur from the Cretaceous Period is a huge thing for even notable archeologists. However, the Nodosaur species is new to the world of dinosaurs. Wiley and his father uncovered an unknown species at the time of their discovery. This made Wiley the youngest person to ever discover an unknown dinosaur species. As a result, the Guinness Book of World Records decided to honor this achievement by putting him in the record book. He ended up receiving a piece of paper that tells the world of his record. On top of that, with the help of Wiley’s father, a children’s book was created around Wiley’s discovery!

[Image via Mack Reed]

Enough Cannabis To Make The Entire Neighborhood High

  • Year Found: 2012

Mark Reed just wanted to install some solar panels on his home. Digging around his backyard, he came across an open vault hidden underneath a hot tub. Reed called in a technician to check it out, but that was when he saw a bag stuffed inside. In this bag, he found what would later be estimated to be $175,000 worth of cannabis. There were roughly 60 little bottles containing the cannabis as well as sealed bags with other drugs. Reed did briefly consider all the money he could make from this. However, he then realized the person who hid the stuff might want it back. Reed then decided it would be best to report it to the LAPD, who did not take him seriously.

[Image via Stereo Lights/Shutterstock.com]
The department even asked him to drive this stash to the station, as they claimed every officer was busy. Of course, driving around with drugs in his car would likely not work out well for him. Finally, Reed was able to get an officer sent to his home. Sergeant Legaspi was startled when she saw all the contents Reed had uncovered. She took everything with her and claimed he should remove the hatches from the vault in case the owner came back. However, he was afraid one of his children might fall into the open hole, so he printed out a message to stick on the hatch that reads: “We found it and called LAPD. They confiscated it and are now watching the place. Sorry.”

[Image via Reuters]

First Nations Skeleton Found

  • Year Found: 2013

Canada is an interesting place. While we tend to call those who lived here before Europeans invaded, well, Native Americans…the Canadians refer to those same people in their country as “First Nations people.” Kind of a weird difference, but this is how you’re able to determine where someone is from. These First Nations tribes were abundant throughout Canada, so it would not be shocking to come across their bones in burial grounds or random villages. However, a couple (Ken Campbell & Nicole Sauve) in Sarnia, Ontario were simply digging post holes to install a fence on their property when they came across bones.

[Image via Nicole Sauve]
Initially, they thought the bones were from an animal. However, as they began to slowly collect the bones, the skeleton appeared to be human. Uncertain of how long this skeleton had been there, they called the police. The remains belonged to a First Nations woman who lived in the area around the 16th or 17th century, roughly 400 years ago. The archeological significance of this finding is well worth discussing on a bigger scale. Wanting to respect the woman’s remains, they were completely removed from this area and were re-buried at the Aamjiwnaang First Nation cemetery. We put this among our big scientific discoveries in this context, mostly because it led to a woman being buried in a proper place.

[Image via Bettina Sidonie/Associated Press]

Centuries-Old Jewelry

  • Year Found: 2011

A man named Andreas K. of Vienna, Austria was simply digging in his backyard when he randomly found jewelry and other precious objects. All of the items were caked with dirt and filth at the time. Andreas truly believed they were worthless but held on to them in his basement for two years. When cleaning out his basement in 2011, he came across the jewelry again. But by this point, the soil had dried and some of the dirt even fell off. This was able to reveal the precious metals and jewels underneath. What does one do when they come across stuff like this? Well, post pictures of the stuff online!

[Image via Bettina Sidonie/Associated Press]
An amateur archeologist saw them and encouraged Andreas to report the discovery to the Austrian Federal Monument Agency. Personnel at the Agency were thrilled to hear from Andreas and were able to analyze the pieces. Andreas’s discovery was described by the Agency as one of the most significant discoveries of medieval treasure in Austria. In total, he discovered 200 rings, brooches, gold-plated silver plates, and other ornate objects. Many were decorated with ornaments like pearls or fossilized coral. He decided to keep the artifacts but he claims that he plans to loan the collection to one of Austria’s museums. Who knows, they might be in one right now!

[Image via Public Domain]

The Ackworth Hoard

  • Year Found: 2012

A man named Owen Johnson was merely inspecting a hole dug by some builders in his garden. Suddenly, upon inspecting the hole he spotted a ceramic pot hidden in the dirt. While he tried to pull the pot out carefully, it cracked open. That was when Johnson would get the shock of a lifetime. What popped out? Gold and silver coins, which he came spilled out “like a slot machine.” Johnson discovered 600 coins from the mid-17th century. A ring was also in the hoard with an inscription that read: “When this you see remember me.” It is assumed that this was buried during the English Civil War, making it one of the bigger scientific discoveries from that time.

[Image via Berloga Workshop]
Johnson’s home is located in Pontefract, a notable Royalist stronghold during the 1600s. In fact, a military post is said to have been located pretty close. It is thought that a local Royalist was worried the area would be invaded, so he buried all of this to prevent it from being stolen by anyone. At the time, these coins had a face value of £85 ($106) and 12 shillings. That was enough to employ a Civil War soldier for five years. Overall, the Ackworth Hoard in total was valued at £54,492 in 2013, which is what the Wakefield Council bought the collection for. The hoard is now part of the Pontefract Museum for all to enjoy!

[Image via Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press]

Rare Whale Fossil Found In The Oddest Place

  • Year Found: 1978

Gary Johnson was like any huge fan of fossils. He might have wanted to make one of the big scientific discoveries we will talk about for years, but never thought he would. Yet in 1978, he did just that when he uncovered a big whale fossil in his family’s backyard. Johnson would then contact a local museum to help, but they did not know how to move the fossil. This resulted in Gary’s big find seemingly just remaining in place, forgotten, until 2014. Once another whale fossil was found nearby and then excavated by the National History Museum, Gary immediately contacted them to help.

[Image via the St. Augustine Record]
The Museum then made plans to get the fossil out. They would end up working with the local Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s search and rescue volunteer unit, which used this excavation as a training exercise. They managed to finally get the huge fossil, as well as the rock it was lodged in, out of the backyard using pulleys and a steel trolley. It weighed more than 1,000lbs when they got it out. The fossil is now in the museum’s research collection. When studied, the museum found out it was roughly 16 to 17 million years old, which is a very rare find for a whale fossil. There had only been about 20 baleen whale fossils found in the world up to this point.

[Image via Joakim Wintervoll]

Viking Sword Unearthed Under Family Home

  • Year: 2023

It was just recently that a man named Oddbjørn Holum Heiland of Norway made one of the biggest scientific discoveries in his own backyard. He was digging behind his home in Setesdal when he came across something incredible. He initially moved around a bit when an oblong stone was uncovered. While he did not think much about it at first, he dug deeper and claimed: “I looked at it and thought that this looks a lot like a sword blade.” Once he released the contents of his digging bucket, out fell the hilt of the sword. Right away, he stopped digging and called his county municipality.

[Image via Joakim Wintervoll]
Jo-Simon Frøshaug Stokke from the Museum of Cultural History then came out and was able to confirm the identity of the sword. They were able to determine it came from 9th to 10th century Vikings based on the shape of the handle. However, further examination will still be needed. When examined further, the contents found were from a grave that also contained a lance, a glass bead gilded with gold, a belt buckle, and even a broach all from the same time period. It is said that one could look at this grave and assume a warrior was buried here, but due to all that was found (including a hand-crafted broach with animal figures on it), this person was likely very well off.

[Image via Glenn J. Asakawa/University of Colorado]

Stone Age Tools Found In Boulder Backyard

  • Year: 2008

Picture this. It’s 2008 and Patrick Mahaffy was in the middle of a backyard makeover. He happened to be the President & CEO of a pharmaceutical company based in Boulder, Colorado so he’s not known for back-breaking labor. Therefore, he hired a contractor to dig up the backyard to start up the makeover. When the contractor lifted a shovelful of dirt out of an 18-inch-deep hole, everyone was surprised by what they found. It seemed to be a cache of stone tools. Mahaffy was not sure, so he called up University of Colorado anthropologist Douglas Bamforth.

[Image via Glenn J. Asakawa/University of Colorado]
When analyzing the soil layer and shapes of the 83 tools, it pointed to the Clovis culture. This was a group of people who migrated to North America from Asia roughly 13,000 years ago. They thrived in America for around 500 years as well. Finding this was certainly among the biggest scientific discoveries for the anthropological community, due to the lack of Clovis caches. Finding so many tools in one spot is very rare, and one of only a small group of caches like it ever found in North America. The soil analysis also found that the cache is at the edge of an old flow route for water drainage from the Flatiron Mountains nearby.

[Image via Epic Cure/Shutterstock.com]

Huge Bag Of Cash

  • Year: 2011

Some findings might not rank as one of the major scientific discoveries of our generation, but they are important nonetheless. It is 2011 and Wayne Sabaj went into his Chicago garden simply to find some greens, but he instead found a bag filled with cash. Worried, he took the bag to his father. Both men were worried about the finding, as it could have come from a random bank robbery. They did not want to be blamed or assumed to have stolen anything, so they called the police. The officers took the cash as well as another bag they found in the garden. They even counted the money, which is when they realized the Sabajs found $150,000 in cash.

[Image via RomanR/Shutterstock.com]
Police managed to trace the money back to their former neighbor, Deloras Johnson. She had gotten rid of the money because she believed it had been cursed. She ended up dying after she buried the money, so her daughter (Diane Howe) came to collect the cash. Weirdly, Sabaj & Howe went to court in 2013 to determine how to split the money but before a verdict could be reached, Sabaj sadly died. His father then suffered a cardiac arrest when he found out his son passed. A judge ultimately decided to split the money between both families. Honestly though, one would assume Howe should have kept the entire thing since it was her parents’ money, right?

[Image via Timothy Rowe/The University of Texas at Austin]

Butchered Female Mammoth

  • Year: 2013

It’s pretty interesting to be a paleontologist who makes amazing scientific discoveries in your own backyard. And that is exactly what happened to Timothy Rowe. He first learned that fossils could be in his backyard when a neighbor noticed something sticking out of a hillside on a New Mexico property belonging to Rowe. When he examined the area, Rowe found a tusk, bashed-in mammoth skull, and several other bones that appeared to be deliberately broken. He determined this was a site where two mammoths had been butchered. He might not have realized at the time that he made one of the biggest scientific discoveries of our time.

[Image via Timothy Rowe/The University of Texas at Austin]
The findings later proved him right. A female mammoth and her calf were butchered likely by a local human population. This was where scientific discoveries like this became invaluable to the world. The bones date back 37,000 years, which means humans would have been in North America long before we once thought. It is unlikely any other species would have been able to do this kind of skilled butchering. It also had to be done using tools, which might even give us more information about when tools were first being used in human populations in North America as well.

[Image via Pinterest]

Saddle Ridge Hoard

  • Year: 2013

A couple named John and Mary were walking their dog in their backyard when they happened across the top of a decaying canister poking out of the ground. Of course, they dug it out with a stick and then brought it inside. When they opened the container, they came across a batch of discs immersed in dirt. The couple cleaned them and discovered they were actually $20 gold coins from the 1890s. They rushed back to where they found the first canister and found seven more cans! In all, the couple discovered over 1,000 coins. Weirdly, the couple reburied the coins to hide them and contacted a coin dealer named Don Kagin.

[Image via Pinterest]
Kagin spent the next several months trying to restore the coins. John & Mary made one of the best scientific discoveries in terms of finding old coins that were likely long since gone. In total, John & Mary found 1,427 coins in all that had been minted between 1847 and 1894. The face value for these coins totaled $27,980 but Kagin felt they were worth a lot more. Some of them were very rare. In fact, a dozen of these coins are among the best surviving in the world. Due to Kagin’s expert opinion, the total coin collection is now valued at $11 million. This makes the coins one of the biggest scientific discoveries that one found around their home.

[Image via Public Domain]

Bones Hidden In Ben Franklin’s Basement

  • Year: 1997

Benjamin Franklin is one of the United States’ Founding Fathers, who was also well-known for his inventions. He was never one to shy away from a good party, particularly those in France. However, a lot of people began to wonder if Franklin had a secret that no one ever knew about him. In November of 1997, the skeletal remains of at least 28 bodies were found in the basement of Franklin’s very elegant townhouse. At the time, police thought this was the work of a serial killer currently at large in their city. Yet that was when one of the most compelling scientific discoveries of the late 1990s started to get very interesting.

[Image via WMHT TV]
When the remains were examined, they dated back to the mid-1700s. What’s interesting is that the home, located at 36 Craven Street, is not an American address at all. It is in the heart of London, England. Franklin was born in 1705 in Boston, Massachusetts. However, he was a diplomat for the United States as an adult and lived at this address. Yet one should not assume Franklin had a dark secret. Rather, the bones come from an anatomy school that had been run by William Hewson, the son-in-law of Franklin’s landlady, Margaret Stevenson. The school was opened at Craven Street by Hewson after a falling out with his mentor, which Franklin actually wrote about.

[Image via ImAAm/Shutterstock.com]

The Backyard Tunnel Into An Egyptian Pyramid

  • Year: 2014-2015

If you think these other scientific discoveries found in a backyard or local property were interesting, they don’t hold a candle to this. An Egyptian man named Nagy was digging in his backyard in 2014, which was technically illegal. In doing so, he uncovered large stone blocks. Without realizing it, Nagy uncovered a corridor roughly 33 feet beneath the ground. When Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities learned about Nagy’s discovery, he sent archeologists to his home. What he found was a causeway to the Pyramid of Khufu, the oldest of all the remaining Giza pyramids.

[Image via Celli07/Shutterstock.com]
Funny enough, archaeologists had been searching for this exact corridor for more than three decades. Herodotus actually mentioned it in his Histories writing and claimed he even visited it in the 5th century BCE. He wrote that the passage was enclosed and covered in reliefs. However, before Nagy, only small remnants were ever found. The Khufu pyramid complex is said to have a connection to a lost temple near the Nile River. Due to this, the discovery of the causeway allowed archeologists to assume the temple might be buried beneath the village of Nazlet el-Samman. Perhaps, they will go digging there to find out one day.

 

