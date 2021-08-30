The Coolest Star Trek Episodes to Binge Watch Today

Star Trek forever changed the science fiction landscape and proved how hungry people were for discussion and entertainment surrounded by space. We went to the Moon in 1969 but Star Trek: The Original Series, debuted in 1966 and ended in 1969 before several movies came to be. It was huge as Star Trek episodes for those three epic years would go into syndication for many years to come before a new Star Trek series came to pass, with many more following.

While the likes of Star Wars decided on the movie format for a while, Star Trek wanted to tell episodic stories that could unfold over many hours of televised programming. Eventually, movies did arrive but the focus was always on television in the end. In this article, we discuss the best Star Trek episodes in our view. Obviously, this is very subjective with many Trek fans having specific shows they love. Therefore, we are not making a “definitive” list here. Rather, one that discusses our own viewpoint.

Scientific Method

Star Trek: Voyager

Season 4, Episode 7

Star Trek: Voyager does not get nearly enough credit for some of its best episodes. Pretty much any episode starring Seven of Nine or The Doctor in the main role was terrific. In this episode, BOTH are used. “Scientific Method” was the 75th Voyager episode and they wanted to make it good. They exceeded expectations as a race of alien beings managed to board the ship to conduct experiments on the crew. They are cloaked and thus unable to be seen.

The Doctor first notices this and then brings Seven in on the action as they attempt to expose these beings. The Doctor is a completely artificial being while Seven is human and borg, allowing her to roam about the ship and see the beings. It is now up to them both to expose the beings. But not only that, but they must also stop them before they further harm or even kill the rest of the crew. It is one of the better Star Trek episodes from the Voyager series and truly gave us an awesome story.