Reinventing the Wheel: Bike Designs We Didn’t Think Were Possible

People love taking the ordinary and experimenting with what they can do, and that includes bicycles. Many of the bikes we see today are your standard, two-wheeled bikes with a simple seat and handlebars, but this doesn’t mean it stops there. These creators designed fascinating and eccentric bicycles with some of the strangest designs in the world. We’re talking about bicycle wheels made from shoes, the heaviest bike in the world, which weighs a ton, and a bicycle designed as a VW Beetle car. If you ever thought that a bike was simple and straightforward, think again.
These designers have created some interesting bikes that surpass what’s typical and really played around with what’s possible. They’ll blow your mind, and you’ll realize what can actually be done with a little bit of creativity and thinking outside of the box. We’d love to take one of these incredible bikes camping with us or around the city for a spin.
VIKS
Have you ever pictured yourself riding a bike with no handlebars? We certainly haven’t but it looks like the Flobots coined this bike with their song Handlebars. This is VIKS, a handmade bike that comes straight from Estonia. Even though it’s not the most conventional bike, it’s one that grabs our attention. Who needs grips when there’s asymmetrical dual-tubing and two curbed tubes? The bike comes in tons of different colors, although we’re thoroughly enjoying this bright orange color. To top it all off, you can choose to have your bike either matte or brushed steel. We’re not sure how well we’d handle navigating the streets without handlebars, considering we heavily rely on them, but these designers are surely up to something. Maybe it’s easier than it looks (Left Field Bikes).
This bicycle has one of those strange designs that made us look twice. We’re not sure who’d suggest designing a bike with running shoes for tires, but YouTuber “The Q” decided it was a good idea. This shoe-cycle seems to take running to an entirely new level, with tons of shoes attached to the wheels. Let’s hope you don’t ride over any gum while on your morning cycling tour. Somehow, the bike works and runs efficiently and smoothly. Next time you have an old pair of sneakers, maybe you’ll consider saving them to build your own shoe bicycle one day. There’s nothing wrong with repurposing old things and creating new things, as it seems this designer had in mind. Even though it’s one of the strangest designs we’ve ever seen, it certainly made us look twice (Nerdist).
Many of us cycle in order to burn calories. It’s especially beneficial if we’re cycling to work or the grocery store, because then it’s both exercise and commuting. There’s nothing better than burning calories without feeling like you are. That’s why this bike, with one of the strangest designs on this list, has one of the most impactful purposes out there. The designer, Chris Boardman, certainly had the everyday person in mind when he designed this bike. It tracks the calories burned as you cycle, which will tell you exactly how well you’re doing in keeping up with your health routine. It’s built with a carbon fibre frame, puncture-proof tires which will help prevent any annoying accidents from happening, and spoke-less wheels. Hopefully, this bike will be out for sale before 2029 (Road.cc).
We’ve heard of solar paneled cars, but what about solar paneled electric bicycles? This is one of the strangest designs that has the environment in mind and is both efficient and logical. It has a 70km (43 mile) range, with a maximum speed of 50 km/hour. The designer, Frausig, said, “the on-wheel solar cells deliver clean energy directly to the battery. While the Solar Bike is standing still, it charges the battery. When it is in motion, the solar cells and the battery provides energy for the motor.” Who needs electric cars when you have electric bicycles? (Tree Hugger)
Students at the University of Adelaide designed EDWARD (Electric Diwheel With Active Rotation Damping), a bicycle with two giant side-by-side wheels. In order to tame the bicycle’s instability, they also developed a stable control system called “gerbling.” It’s fascinating that student’s invented a completely new way of using a bicycle, and it has one of those strange designs that just work. It can move up to 40 km/hour, which is pretty fast for this type of design. This means it’s a great bike to have if you’re constantly late for work. On the other hand, you won’t have an excuse for being late if your boss knows your morning commute is on a bicycle with one of the strangest designs in the world (Laughing Squid).
If you’ve ever wished you could pack your bicycle up and travel with it, then you’re in luck. The collapsible bicycle has one of those strange designs that allow you to do just that. It was designed by Blair Hasty. The weight of the pedals is behind the driver, so instead of the weight on the lower back, it’s centered at the forearms and pelvic bone. It’s also optimal for storage, with a large bag in front. You can simply pack it up and put it in a bag when you’re done, although we’re not sure if this is an optimal bike post-meal since you’re lying on your stomach. Maybe it’s better if you stick to riding this bicycle before your meals, and walking after (Tuvie).
Tandem bicycles are the optimal bicycles for pairs, though we think it’d feel quite unsettling to ride a bike backward and place all of your trust in the front driver. This is one of those strange designs that make you question if you’d ride in front or back. We’d think the front, although that’s a lot of responsibility for the person in the back. If you happen to crash into something, it’s on you, since you’re the eyes of the bicycle. Regardless, it would be fun to try this bicycle out at least once. It’s a great way to earn someone’s trust or learn how to trust someone else. (Tandemania).
This is another bicycle that’s perfect for couples since it was designed by a husband and wife. They removed the rear ends and added a 20mm bar to house the freewheels. They designed it with strength in mind since it must be strong enough in order to hold two people’s weight. Strange designs like this make us realize just how much can be done with a bicycle. We would love to try this with our significant other, although if we happened to topple over, it could result in an argument. Or, it could go the other way and result in a beautiful bonding experience. It depends on the couple. At least neither of you can run away from the other one since you’re on the same vehicle (Instructables).
Bicycles with strange designs that have clever names are just that much better. The idea of this bicycle is to minimize gravity’s impact on walkers and runners since they usually succumb to injuries on the knees and joints. It’s known that running negatively impacts the body and causes us to carry 2.4 times our weight. With this bicycle, the force is minimized and helps save the runner’s knees, ankles, and shins, and helps prevent injury. At first glance, it looks like a regular bicycle, but it has no chains, pedals, or connecting wheels. Talk about one of the most futuristic bikes out there (startupselfie).
This is one of those strange designs that really makes you wonder what would happen in a torrential rainstorm since this bicycle is made mostly of cardboard. Because of this, it’s affordable and low-cost. It’s also made of renewable material, and since it doesn’t have any expensive parts, it really helps prevent theft. We’d assume that no one would be on the lookout for a bicycle made of cardboard. It’s miraculously waterproof and can sustain up to six months of use. The only thing not made of cardboard are the metal breaks and pneumatic (The Switchers).
One of the most miniature bikes on this list is the YikeBike. These kinds of strange designs are surprising, and it’s remarkable that these types of bikes are functioning. It has a completely minimal design and is made of carbon fiber with a weight of 10.8 kilograms. Not only that, but it can fit into a backpack and drives up to 15 mph. Even though that’s not as fast as some of the other bikes on this list, it’s still remarkable for a bike that size. The only downside is that it has a limited cycling range of 10 km, but with an extended battery, can ride an additional 10km (New Atlas).
There are some bikes out there with strange designs that resemble cars, just like the VW Beetle. Apparently, it went through a lot of trial and error before the creators finalized its design. According to the designers, it took a lot of time to fabricate, but it was worth the effort. There are even two doors on either side, making it an authentic VW Beetle since you can’t have a VW Beetle bike without the doors. We’d love to decorate our house with this bicycle. It’s also the perfect Halloween costume if you felt like dressing up as someone from the 1950s. It completes the outfit (RatRod Bikes).
For those of you who are in a hurry, the Strida folding bike has one of those strange designs that will suit your hasty needs. It has a quick fold and quick unfold, so in one swift motion, you’ll have the bike open or closed. When it’s folded, it rolls on normal wheels, and can even carry a child. It’s low maintenance, so is perfect if you’re busy taking care of your family. It has simple cable disc brakes and is great for riding in city traffic. Unfortunately, it’s not good for long rides, and it’s very slow, so if you’re trying to break a cycling record, then this bike is not for you. Its two gears also have limited range, so it isn’t optimal for steep hills (Better Bicycles).
Joel, the designer of Girth, created this bike with careful planning and a lot of dedication. After doing a lot of research, he designed the ultimate fat tire bike. It has one of those strange designs that’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before and even has 22 inches of tread width. Joel said, “I had to figure out what to do with the hubs in order to adapt the rims to the axles. I took the rim centers to Mark at Premier Waterjet and had him cut some hubs for a 1 1/4′ axle. Did the junkyard thing and found a Honda ATC front end, brake master cylinder and caliper… From there I could then figure out how to lay out the rest of the frame.” This bike is certainly one we’d love to try driving around (Rat Rod Bikes).
For those of you who want to combine working out with cycling, then you’ll have to check out the outdoor elliptical bike. These kinds of bikes with strange designs that hit two birds with one stone are remarkable. You can ride it up steep hills, and with its seven gears, you can choose a setting that’s perfect for you. It cruises up to 20mph in gear 7, and with gears 1 and 2, can climb up steep hills. This is an ideal bike if you’re living in a hilly area. It also has a quick folding system and is great for storage. Now, there are no more excuses for not exercising. You could get your daily exercise In on your commute to work, which Is one of the best ways to save time (Street Rider).
The basic layout of a bike links two pedals with a chain, even though many of the bikes on this list lack that. With the Fliz bike, it takes this concept and puts a fun spin on it. It has no pedals, and relies on a scooting motion, made solely by the rider. You’re pretty much half-running with this bike, but you’re traveling at a faster speed than you normally would because it has two wheels. Even though it might look complicated, it’s one of the most exhilarating bikes on this list because it involves an entirely new body movement that combines running and cycling (New Atlas)
The Nulla bike is one of the bikes on this list with one of the most beautiful, minimalist designs. Bikes with strange designs that are also simple yet complex are ones that grab our attention. The name literally means “nothing,” and offers a smooth ride, as if you’re floating in the air. We’d imagine this bike to resemble traveling into the future, almost as if it’s a time machine. It doesn’t take much effort, especially compared to some of the other bicycles on this list, which seem to require an entirely new set of skills we’re not used to. At least with this bicycle, you’ll get a break from actually cycling and can enjoy the minimal movements it requires (mmminimal).
For decades, cycling meant hopping onto a bike and pressing down on the pedal in order to move forward, in a swift, simple motion. The Grasshopper FX takes that and gives cycling a new meaning. Strange designs that challenge typical bicycles are fascinating. The Grasshopper F accelerates forward, with a downward suspension, and then folds to the side. It has a small packing size and gives the rider complete driving pleasure.
We’ve seen some pretty interesting bikes on this list, with many different strange designs, but the Hubless Bike must be one of the coolest. The designer removed the spokes from the bicycle’s wheels, making it hubless. It has a slick, sleek, modern design that deserves to be seen in a museum. In a way, it looks like an optical illusion because it’s missing the pieces we’re so used to seeing on a bicycle. It’s quite popular among cyclists and the public in general, as the video received over three million views in the first week. We especially love the bright blue tires (My Modern Met)
The Israeli designer who created Flex gave it a holistic design, made of carbon fiber, that reduces visual noise. It looks like a bike that’s from the 1950’s, but with a modern-day twist. We love strange designs that play on different time periods. The designer said, ‘‘flex’ is a compact city bicycle. the intention of the design is to create a bicycle that has a whole form, as opposed to a normal bicycle which has many parts that are completely separated in terms of aesthetics.” It’s clear he had aesthetics in mind when he built this bike since it’s pleasant to look at and very minimal. He said, “I combined the back fork with the chain cover for one element, which reduces the visual noise and creates a new iconic look.” With this bike, the brakes are in the back, used with reverse-peddling, and it has narrow handlebars (Design Boom).
The Air-Purifier Bike has one of those strange designs that also address problems in our society – this one being air pollution. Talk about two for one! Not only are you using transport that doesn’t use gasoline, but this bike also filters the air and generates oxygen. It has an air filter that screens the air for pollution and dust. Not only that, but it also has a photosynthesis system with an embedded water tank that produces its own oxygen. As you ride the bike, it cleans the air and releases it back towards the cyclist, so you’re basically getting rewarded for using the bike. Additionally, when the bike is parked, the air purifying function continues with battery power (Conceptcus)
The designers of the three-wheeled Halfbike, Angelov and Klenov, created this bike for optimal maneuverability and transport on public transit. With its big front wheel and two small wheels in the back, it takes simplicity to a new level. It barely takes up any space but is also simple to drive along urban roads. The back pivoting wheels allows the rider to maneuver the bike simply by leaning. Even though this bike might take a little bit of practice to get the hang of, we’re sure it’d be fun to explore a city with. It definitely makes finding a small parking spot a lot easier, since it’s half the size of a regular bike. No more having to worry if your bike will fit in narrow spaces if you’re riding this one around (New Atlas).
Inner city bicycles must be built so the cyclist can easily navigate the convoluted streets of even the busiest cities in the world. Otherwise, they’re going to get stuck somewhere and it completely defeats the purpose of having a bike. Designers in Michigan created the J. Ruiter to help city cyclists get around with as little effort as possible. There’s no frame, and the pedals are attached to the rear part of the wheel. In order to slow down, cyclists use the front disc brake. Even though this is a design we’re not really used to, it’s easy to learn and certainly impactful (Road.cc).
At first glance, we thought this bike was accidentally missing certain parts, but it turns out that its design was on purpose. It was built in Norway and has a wonderfully odd creation that uses a modified frame, steered with handlebars that are not connected in a place that’s typical for a bicycle. It has added tubing below the seat and is modified in a way that the handlebars still turn the front wheel with rods connected from the back. We’d love to see someone riding this bike around, it almost looks like a broomstick. Maybe it’s a bike designed for witches (Design Boom).
The Cargo Bike, designed by Lawrence Brand, was first designed in 2008. After a lot of planning and finalizing, he birthed the product we now see. It was designed with the idea in mind of replacing cars, with the ability to help with everyday things like grocery shopping and carrying small items. Better yet, it can also fit in the hallway of your house or apartment, so is already better than a car. This bicycle has one of those strange designs that is quirky enough to possibly replace cars one day. It’s only 40cm longer than your standard bike. It’s also possible to install child seats and a flat tray for carrying things. The bike is also stable, due to its low deck (Tuvie)
We all want our children to feel safe, and that includes when they’re on bicycles. The family cargo bike has safety in mind and is one of the comfiest ways to transport your children. It’s practical and safe and doubles as a stroller and electric bike. Strange designs that tackle two problems are some of the best bikes out there. You can transport up to 3 kids on this bike, so it’s great if you have a big family. No more having to worry about not being able to fit all of your kids on your bicycle. It’s multifunctional and has a wide range of accessories that make cycling with your family fun and exciting. Not only is it better for the environment, but it’s a great way to get the entire family outside and into the sunshine. If you have more than three kids, you could even buy two bikes. You can navigate one and your partner can navigate the other (Tagabikes).
We’ve seen some pretty strange designs on this list, but this one must top all of them. It broke the Guinness record for The Heaviest Bicycle in the World, weighing almost one ton. That surpasses the lightest bicycle on this list by a long shot. Frank Dose, the designer of the bike, used tons of heavy scrap parts, saving $4,600 USD in the process. Compare this bike to one of the lightest in the world, which only weighs 1.72 pounds. We’re impressed with his dedication and creation, and really wonder what it would be like to ride this bike around a city. We’re not sure we’d get very far. It’s definitely a leg workout (Velosock).
The folding bicycle has one of the strangest designs we’ve ever seen. It certainly makes your typical bicycle design seem sub-par. Designed by Josef Cadek from the Czech Republic, the locust bike has a large circular frame that the bike folds into. The bike itself is made of plastic, which keeps it lightweight and inexpensive. This makes everyone’s lives much easier. It solves the problem of having to both store a bike and transport it somewhere if you’re someone who’s constantly moving around with their bicycle. The designer kept this in mind when he created the bicycle, making sure not to use carbon fiber to keep the costs low. If you don’t know what carbon fiber is, we’ll save you the search and tell you that it’s a stiff and strong material that has the potential to replace steel, but can be costly to reproduce (Bicycle Design).
This is one of the first times a bicycle has ever combined an element of the earth, wind, with a bicycle. Even though it has one of the strangest designs ever, it’s certainly unique. Because it uses the wind as a component, it makes it a high-speed bike that can literally cruise along the streets. No more having to curse the wind on your cycling route, the wind is now your friend. That’s a first. It can reach a speed of up to 60 km/h and has been used in races in the past. Unfortunately, it’s likely it won’t be on the roads for us to purchase, but at least we can hope it might one day become available (Bicycle Design).
This downhill e-bike will get you where you need to go, in half the time you’re normally used to. Zip through the streets and past all that traffic. German youngster Daniel Frinz designed this bicycle, so you know we’re getting a futuristic design with a modern twist. It has twin hub motors and electric transmission, which makes it easier to power the wheels with ease. No more incredibly sore thighs after a long bike ride. He called it an urban gravity bike. Its sole purpose was to zip through towns and alleys with ease and simplicity, without having to think about the twists and turns that come with plummeting along narrow streets. It’s a skilled bike and can coast along mountain cliffs and trails with power assistance which makes it easier than on a normal bike (Road.cc).
Why not take cycling to an entirely new level? Riding a bicycle face forward is so 2020, it’s time we stepped it up a notch and rode bicycles sideways. It’s definitely one of the strangest designs from the future we’ve ever seen. There’s a seat that models a unicycle seat and handlebars on either side of the seat. This bicycle uses the same body movements that snowboards use, which means you’re standing sideways. If you ever have a chance to ride this bicycle, then you’re only six out of ten people who can ride it. If you do snowboard but don’t get the hang of this one right away, don’t worry, you’re probably still a pro snowboarder (Weurbanist).
Even though there are several bicycles on this list that are unattainable for your everyday person, the Zockra bike is available for everyone. You can purchase the bike from their website in France, which is a plus. If you happen to have around $4,000 laying around in your bank account, then you can afford this bike. If not, then the best you can do is stay wishful and hope you meet someone who owns this bike one day. Regardless, it has one of the strangest designs in the world. It has the cyclist’s muscles in mind, as the saddle position utilizes the muscles and helps increase speed. (Bicycle Design).
Yirong Yang designed this bicycle. Even though it has one of the strangest designs in the world, it’s one of the most interesting to ride. It’s a “rotation” city bike that’s adjustable. This means if you’re on the bike, you can change it so it feels as comfortable as possible while you take it for a spin. There’s nothing worse than sitting on a bicycle that feels uncomfortable. Additionally, you can adjust the bicycle to use it either as a bicycle or a unicycle. You’re getting two for one (Bicycle Design).
This is a penny-farthing bicycle designed by Guillaume Bout, and has one of the strangest designs we’ve ever seen. He had the past in mind and took the Victorian-era bicycle and created a spin-off from it. That’s one way to recreate the past, use outdated designs and creativity and make something new. This bicycle uses a carbon fibre frame, a trailing wheel and technical details that were planned and well-thought-out. This bike is no joke and is ready for off-roading at any time (Road.cc).
As one of the strangest designs out there, the GT Mileno can switch from an urban bicycle, cruising the city streets, to a bicycle that’s used for carrying cargo. Whichever its purpose, it seems complex and unlike any other bike on this list. It has a module that fastens in the front. Its two powered wheels ease the strain of the bike when it’s fully loaded with gear. If you’re someone who’s constantly carrying around a lot of gear with them, then this bike might be suitable for you (Road.cc).
We’ve seen a bicycle inspired by a VW Beetle, and now we’re seeing a bike inspired by the 911. It looks like many bikes out there take inspiration from surprising places. This one in particular was designed by David Schultz, who also helped design Microsoft. He calls it “fast, lightweight, simple, tough, and timeless,” which are all positive ways to describe a bike with one of the strangest designs in the world. He’s not wrong in calling it all those positive aspects, because it certainly embodies it. This is a bicycle we’d love to take around for a spin (Road.cc).
The designers of the BMC Impec weren’t afraid to think outside the box, and we can see that in the bicycle they created. Coming all the way from Switzerland is a bike with one of the strangest designs in the world. This bike used advanced research in its design, as the creators took everything into consideration. They built it using disc brakes, a concealed drivetrain, a low-slung aero frame, and a computer head unit. These are only a few of the features of the overall bike with a beautiful design that certainly makes us want to try it around the city. It’s another one of those concept bikes that really prove anything Is possible when It comes to design (Road.cc).