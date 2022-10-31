Reinventing the Wheel: Bike Designs We Didn’t Think Were Possible

People love taking the ordinary and experimenting with what they can do, and that includes bicycles. Many of the bikes we see today are your standard, two-wheeled bikes with a simple seat and handlebars, but this doesn’t mean it stops there. These creators designed fascinating and eccentric bicycles with some of the strangest designs in the world. We’re talking about bicycle wheels made from shoes, the heaviest bike in the world, which weighs a ton, and a bicycle designed as a VW Beetle car. If you ever thought that a bike was simple and straightforward, think again.

These designers have created some interesting bikes that surpass what’s typical and really played around with what’s possible. They’ll blow your mind, and you’ll realize what can actually be done with a little bit of creativity and thinking outside of the box. We’d love to take one of these incredible bikes camping with us or around the city for a spin.

VIKS

Have you ever pictured yourself riding a bike with no handlebars? We certainly haven’t but it looks like the Flobots coined this bike with their song Handlebars. This is VIKS, a handmade bike that comes straight from Estonia. Even though it’s not the most conventional bike, it’s one that grabs our attention. Who needs grips when there’s asymmetrical dual-tubing and two curbed tubes? The bike comes in tons of different colors, although we’re thoroughly enjoying this bright orange color. To top it all off, you can choose to have your bike either matte or brushed steel. We’re not sure how well we’d handle navigating the streets without handlebars, considering we heavily rely on them, but these designers are surely up to something. Maybe it’s easier than it looks (Left Field Bikes).