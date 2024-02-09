Stories of Sea Monsters That Will Make You Think Twice

Loch Ness Monster
In the ancient Scottish Highlands, the Picts, known as the painted people, left their mark on the region with intricately carved standing stones around Loch Ness. Among the lifelike depictions of animals, one peculiar creature stands out—an enigmatic beast with an elongated beak, a head locket or spout, and flippers for feet. Scholars have likened it to a swimming elephant, and it serves as the earliest evidence supporting the enduring belief, spanning 1,500 years, that Loch Ness is home to a mysterious aquatic creature. This notion is deeply rooted in Scottish folklore, where water-horses or water-kelpies, associated with various bodies of water, are believed to possess magical powers and harbor malevolent intentions.
The modern legend of the Loch Ness Monster emerged in 1933 when a new road provided clear views of the loch. A local couple’s sighting of an enormous animal rolling and plunging on the surface, reported by the Inverness Courier, marked the beginning of media fascination. The excitement escalated with subsequent reports, culminating in a circus offering a substantial reward for the beast’s capture. However, the bubble burst in January when an actor and big-game hunter named Marmaduke Wetherell claimed to find footprints of a 20-foot creature. The subsequent revelation that the footprints were a hoax involving a stuffed hippo foot dampened serious investigations into the Loch Ness Monster, as scientists dismissed sightings as optical illusions or deliberate deceptions for the next three decades.