15 Cosmic Events That Could Erase Earth (Someday)

The universe is far from a quiet, unchanging void. It’s a vast, ever-shifting stage where unimaginable energies collide, stars explode, and black holes lurk in the darkness. Earth might seem safe in its cosmic neighborhood, but our planet is truly at the mercy of the universe’s volatile whims.



From cataclysmic explosions to invisible forces, scientists have identified numerous cosmic events that could erase Earth in an instant or slowly over eons. Here are 15 awe-inspiring—and terrifying—phenomena that remind us of our planet’s fragile place in the cosmos.