Home Education 15 Groundbreaking Physics Discoveries of the 2020s You Didn’t Learn in School
Education

15 Groundbreaking Physics Discoveries of the 2020s You Didn’t Learn in School

By Joe Burgett - June 29, 2025

The 2020s have become a golden age for physics, marked by astonishing discoveries that challenge everything we thought we knew about the field. From mind-bending quantum revelations to new insights into the fabric of space and time, researchers are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

These breakthroughs aren’t just footnotes—they’re transforming textbooks and sparking fresh debates across the globe. As you explore these 15 remarkable physics milestones, prepare to see our universe in an entirely new light. The future, it seems, is even stranger—and more exciting—than we imagined.

NEXT >>

1. Observation of Time Crystals

15 Groundbreaking Physics Discoveries of the 2020s You Didn&#8217;t Learn in School
The Google Sycamore chip used in the creation of a time crystal. [Image credit: Google Quantum AI]

In 2021, scientists achieved the first realization of time crystals—a novel and bizarre state of matter. Unlike traditional crystals, which repeat their structure in space, time crystals exhibit patterns that repeat in time. This means their atomic arrangement cycles endlessly without using energy, defying standard rules of equilibrium. The implications are staggering, especially for quantum computing, where stability and repetition are crucial. Time crystals might one day serve as the foundation for ultra-stable quantum systems. Sadly, this has nothing to do with time travel. We know, we were bummed, too!

<< Previous

NEXT >>

2. First Image of a Black Hole’s Magnetic Field

15 Groundbreaking Physics Discoveries of the 2020s You Didn&#8217;t Learn in School
[Photo Credit: Shutterstock]

In a stunning breakthrough in 2021, the Event Horizon Telescope unveiled the first image of a black hole’s magnetic field, focusing on the supermassive black hole in galaxy M87. This visualization offered crucial insight into how magnetic fields drive the powerful jets of energy that black holes emit. Understanding these dynamics helps physicists unlock the secrets of black hole behavior and extreme cosmic phenomena. This achievement marks another leap forward in our quest to understand the universe’s most mysterious objects.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

3. Discovery of Room-Temperature Superconductivity

15 Groundbreaking Physics Discoveries of the 2020s You Didn&#8217;t Learn in School
[Image via J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester]

For decades, superconductivity—where materials conduct electricity without resistance—only happened at ultra-cold temperatures. However, in 2020, researchers achieved superconductivity at room temperature (15°C) by applying extreme pressure to a hydrogen sulfide compound. This discovery paves the way for lossless power grids, ultra-efficient electronics, and faster transportation systems. Although the pressure requirements are currently impractical for everyday use, the breakthrough inspires hope that future innovations will bring room-temperature superconductors into real-world applications.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

4. Unusual Muon Behavior Hints at New Physics

15 Groundbreaking Physics Discoveries of the 2020s You Didn&#8217;t Learn in School
[Image via Fermilab]

In 2021, the Muon g-2 experiment at Fermilab made headlines when muons—a type of subatomic particle—acted in ways current theories couldn’t explain. These anomalies point to the existence of unknown particles or forces beyond the Standard Model of physics. If confirmed, this result could ignite a revolution in our understanding of the universe’s basic building blocks and interactions. As physicists continue to probe the data, the tantalizing prospect of new physics looms on the horizon.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

5. Quantum Teleportation Across Long Distances

15 Groundbreaking Physics Discoveries of the 2020s You Didn&#8217;t Learn in School
[Image via Shutterstock.com]

In a remarkable 2020 achievement, scientists successfully performed quantum teleportation with high fidelity over 44 kilometers of optical fiber. This breakthrough demonstrates the ability to transmit quantum information securely across significant distances, a critical step for future quantum communication networks. Such advances are paving the way for a robust and resilient quantum internet, revolutionizing fields such as encryption, data security, and computing. The era of instantaneous, ultra-secure information transfer is now closer than ever.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

6. Evidence for a New Force Carried by the X17 Particle

15 Groundbreaking Physics Discoveries of the 2020s You Didn&#8217;t Learn in School
[Image via Shutterstock.com]

Hungarian researchers have detected intriguing signals that may indicate the existence of the X17 particle, potentially serving as the messenger of a fifth fundamental force in nature. While these findings are still under scrutiny and await independent confirmation, the implications are enormous. If proven, it would expand our understanding of the universe’s forces and rewrite the Standard Model of particle physics. This tantalizing possibility keeps scientists on the edge of discovery.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

7. Discovery of Twisted Bilayer Graphene Superconductivity

15 Groundbreaking Physics Discoveries of the 2020s You Didn&#8217;t Learn in School
[Image via SpinsandElectrons.com]

The early 2020s saw the confirmation that stacking two sheets of graphene at a precise ‘magic angle’ unlocks remarkable superconducting behavior. This phenomenon, known as twisted bilayer graphene superconductivity, presents exciting opportunities in materials science and nanoelectronics. Researchers are now exploring how this exotic property could lead to next-generation electronic devices—from faster transistors to new forms of quantum computing. The discovery is a prime example of how manipulating materials at the atomic scale can yield extraordinary results.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

8. Detection of Gravitational Waves from Neutron Star and Black Hole Mergers

15 Groundbreaking Physics Discoveries of the 2020s You Didn&#8217;t Learn in School
[Photo Credit: NASA]

In a stunning leap for astrophysics, LIGO and Virgo observatories captured gravitational waves from the collisions of neutron stars and black holes—events once considered purely theoretical. These cosmic mergers send ripples through spacetime, offering scientists a new way to probe the most extreme environments in the universe. By analyzing these signals, researchers can uncover details about the formation of black holes, the state of matter in neutron stars, and even the history of our cosmos.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

9. Discovery of the Most Energetic Gamma-Ray Burst Ever Recorded

15 Groundbreaking Physics Discoveries of the 2020s You Didn&#8217;t Learn in School
[Photo Credit: Sakkmesterke/Shutterstock]

In 2022, astronomers witnessed a cosmic spectacle: GRB 221009A, the most powerful gamma-ray burst ever recorded. This extraordinary explosion unleashed energy levels that shattered previous records and pushed the limits of existing astrophysical models. The event not only deepens our understanding of stellar collapse and black hole formation but also raises new questions about the mechanics of cosmic explosions. Such rare, high-energy bursts offer a unique window into the most violent phenomena in the universe.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

10. Bose-Einstein Condensate Created in Space

15 Groundbreaking Physics Discoveries of the 2020s You Didn&#8217;t Learn in School
[Image via ZME Science]

In 2020, scientists achieved a remarkable feat by creating a Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC) aboard the International Space Station. This exotic state of matter, where atoms behave as a single quantum entity, can now be studied in the microgravity of space. Freed from Earth’s gravitational effects, researchers can explore quantum properties and behaviors with unmatched precision. This milestone unlocks new opportunities for fundamental physics experiments.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

11. Discovery of the Fastest Star Orbiting the Milky Way’s Black Hole

15 Groundbreaking Physics Discoveries of the 2020s You Didn&#8217;t Learn in School
[Image via Shutterstock.com]

Astronomers recently identified S4716, the fastest star ever found circling our galaxy’s supermassive black hole, Sagittarius A*. This star completes a full orbit in just four years, racing at incredible speeds while skimming close to the black hole’s edge. S4716’s astonishing velocity and proximity allow scientists to probe gravity’s most intense effects, testing Einstein’s theories and expanding our understanding of galactic dynamics.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

12. Evidence for Quantum Entanglement in Macroscopic Objects

15 Groundbreaking Physics Discoveries of the 2020s You Didn&#8217;t Learn in School
[Image via Shutterstock.com]

In a leap for quantum physics, researchers have demonstrated quantum entanglement in objects large enough to be visible to the naked eye. Previously, entanglement was primarily observed in tiny particles; now, it has been extended to macroscopic systems, blurring the boundary between the quantum and classical worlds. This achievement not only deepens our understanding of quantum mechanics but also accelerates the development of future quantum technologies, from sensors to secure communication.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

13. Discovery of the Most Massive Neutron Star

15 Groundbreaking Physics Discoveries of the 2020s You Didn&#8217;t Learn in School
[Photo Credit: Jurik Peter/Shutterstock]

In 2020, astronomers discovered a neutron star with a mass close to 2.6 times that of our Sun, making it the heaviest neutron star ever detected. This finding challenges current theories about the upper mass limit for neutron stars and strains our understanding of how these dense objects transition into black holes. Studying such extreme examples helps physicists refine their understanding of matter under incredible pressure and the mysteries of stellar evolution.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

14. Direct Evidence for Quantum Tunneling in Chemical Reactions

15 Groundbreaking Physics Discoveries of the 2020s You Didn&#8217;t Learn in School
[Image via Newatlas]

Physicists have achieved a milestone by directly observing quantum tunneling during chemical reactions. In this phenomenon, particles seemingly defy classical physics by passing through energy barriers they couldn’t cross otherwise. This experimental confirmation of a core quantum prediction revolutionizes our understanding of how molecules interact and react. It sheds new light on the role of quantum effects in chemistry, potentially guiding the design of novel materials and reactions.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

15. Dark Matter Map Created with Unprecedented Detail

15 Groundbreaking Physics Discoveries of the 2020s You Didn&#8217;t Learn in School
[Photo Credit: Color4260/Shutterstock]

The Dark Energy Survey unveiled the most detailed map ever of dark matter across the universe, capturing its distribution with remarkable precision. Unexpected inconsistencies between this map and established cosmological models are now challenging physicists to rethink their theories of the cosmos. These fresh insights could point toward new physics and help unravel the true nature of dark matter, one of the universe’s greatest mysteries.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

What Will Happen The Rest Of This Decade?

15 Groundbreaking Physics Discoveries of the 2020s You Didn&#8217;t Learn in School
[Image via Physics]

These groundbreaking discoveries of the 2020s are not just rewriting physics textbooks—they’re reshaping our understanding of reality itself. From quantum marvels to cosmic revelations, each breakthrough sparks new questions and inspires the next generation of innovators. The universe remains a place of profound mystery and limitless potential.

As we continue to explore, experiment, and push the boundaries of knowledge, who knows what astonishing secrets await discovery? Stay curious—the frontiers of physics are just beginning to unfold.

.article-content-img img { width: 100% }

<< Previous

Advertisement