15 Times Scientists Gave Animals Ridiculous Names

Scientific names are meant to bring order and clarity to the chaos of the natural world. But sometimes, creativity and humor sneak into the hallowed halls of taxonomy. From puns and pop culture references to tongue-twisters and laugh-out-loud monikers, scientists have occasionally let their imaginations run wild when naming new species. These whimsical choices prove that even in the most serious fields, there’s room for a little fun. Join us as we explore 15 times scientists gave animals truly ridiculous names.