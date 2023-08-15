Home Weird Science Rare Photos Of Cryptids People Truly Thought Were Real
Rare Photos Of Cryptids People Truly Thought Were Real

By Alexander Gabriel - August 15, 2023

Throughout history, hoaxsters have been busier than a beehive on a summer day, concocting wild and woolly photos of cryptids. From the Loch Ness Monster posing for a selfie with a kilt-wearing tourist to Bigfoot caught on camera trying out for America’s Next Top Model, these photos have raised more eyebrows than a unibrow convention. So the next time you stumble upon a snapshot of Chupacabra doing the Macarena or Mothman sipping a latte at Starbucks, remember, there’s more sleight of hand at play here than in a magician’s secret garden. Keep those skeptic goggles handy, folks!

The Thunderbird

The Thunderbird legend intertwines with the ancient beliefs of multiple Native American tribes. From the Pacific Northwest and the Great Lakes region, the stories span hundreds of years. Rooted in Native American mythology, the Thunderbird’s colossal form was said to wield the power to unleash lightning from its eyes, while its wings, of epic proportions, produced resounding thunderclaps with each mighty flap.

In the Arizona Territory desert, a gripping tale unfolds from 1890. It stars two cowboys who stumbled upon a colossal airborne creature. True to cowboy nature, they skillfully aimed their rifles at the astounding beast, sending it plummeting from the sky. In an article published in the Tombstone Epigraph, the cowboys hauled the lifeless monster and their trusty steeds into town. There, the creature’s astonishing wingspan stretched an impressive 190 feet, while its body spanned a remarkable 92 feet. With smooth skin and wings comprising a dense, nearly transparent membrane, the creature’s appearance bore a striking resemblance to that of a pteranodon rather than a mere oversized bird.

Trunko

Trunko, a nickname for an animal or globster, was reportedly spotted in Margate, South Africa, on October 25, 1924. An article titled “Fish Like A Polar Bear” was published in London’s Daily Mail on December 27, 1924, documenting the sighting. It is said that the creature was first witnessed off the coast, engaged in a three-hour battle with two killer whales. Using its tail, it fiercely defended itself, even propelling its body about 20 feet above the water. Eventually, the creature washed up on Margate Beach. Astonishingly, despite being there for a full 10 days, no scientist conducted an investigation into the carcass. As a result, no reliable description exists, and the assumption persisted until September 2010 that no photographic evidence had been published. According to reports from unidentified individuals, the creature had snowy-white fur, an elephantine trunk, a lobster-like tail, and a bloodless carcass.

A “globster” refers to a mysterious and often unidentifiable mass of organic material, such as flesh, fat, and connective tissues, that washes up on shorelines around the world. These enigmatic blobs of decomposing matter have a knack for sparking curiosity and speculation among scientists and the public alike. Researchers diligently study these puzzling formations in attempts to decipher their origins, with marine creatures like whales and giant squids often being proposed as potential sources. Despite advancements in scientific understanding, globsters continue to tantalize with their eerie presence, reminding us that the mysteries of the deep sea are far from fully unraveled.

The Skunk Ape

The Skunk Ape, a hominid cryptid, reportedly inhabits the Southern United States, particularly in places like North Carolina, Arkansas, and Florida. Named for its appearance and the foul odor it is said to emit, some accounts propose that its stench comes from rolling in animal carcasses. While the United States National Park Service dismisses it as a local myth, sightings of this ape-like creature surged in the 1960s and 1970s, with notable reports in suburban areas of Dade County, Florida, in 1974. Despite police responses, the elusive Skunk Ape, also known as the stink ape, vanished each time. These images have earned recognition among Bigfoot enthusiasts as the “skunk ape photos.”

Bigfoot, the elusive enigma of the woods, has given rise to an array of captivating theories. Some enthusiasts argue that Bigfoot could be a surviving remnant of prehistoric hominids, a reclusive branch of our evolutionary tree that managed to endure in remote wilderness. Others suggest that Bigfoot might be an undiscovered species, a bipedal primate closely related to humans, but distinct enough to have remained hidden. Cryptzoologists propose the “interdimensional traveler” hypothesis, speculating that Bigfoot could be a creature that moves between dimensions, explaining its elusive nature and ability to evade capture. Furthermore, skeptics put forth the notion that Bigfoot sightings are misidentifications of known animals or hoaxes orchestrated to attract attention. These intriguing theories keep the mystique of Bigfoot alive, encouraging ongoing exploration and speculation into the creature’s existence.

1934 Surgeon’s Photograph of the Loch Ness Monster

The 1934 “Surgeon’s Photo” of the Loch Ness Monster, one of the most iconic images in cryptozoology, captures a mysterious creature reportedly lurking beneath the waves. Taken by Robert Kenneth Wilson, the photo showcases a long-necked, serpent-like figure emerging from the water’s surface. Initially hailed as compelling evidence of the Loch Ness Monster’s existence, the image fueled intense speculation and ignited public interest. The Surgeon’s Photo remains a focal point in the ongoing debate over the presence of the Loch Ness Monster, emphasizing the enduring fascination and skepticism surrounding the creature.

Several intriguing theories about the Loch Ness Monster have captured the imagination of enthusiasts and skeptics alike. Some proponents argue that the creature could be a descendant of prehistoric marine reptiles, such as a surviving plesiosaur, adapting and thriving in the hidden depths of Loch Ness. Others suggest it might be a misidentified large eel or fish, offering a more mundane explanation for the reported sightings. Cryptid researchers have also entertained the notion that the Loch Ness Monster could be a form of undiscovered aquatic life, a species that has eluded scientific classification due to its secluded habitat. Additionally, skeptics posit that many sightings might be attributed to floating debris or optical illusions caused by natural phenomena. These diverse theories contribute to the ongoing enigma surrounding the Loch Ness Monster and ensure its place as a captivating mystery of the natural world.

The Mothman

While driving along State Route 2, a man witnessed a peculiar sight: a creature leaping from tree to tree. He promptly pulled over, capturing the event with photographs. Unaware of the legend, he had recently relocated to Point Pleasant for work. The pictures depict a creature featuring wings with pointed tips and strangely contorted, lengthy legs. Local resident Carolin Harris, among others, lends credence to the possibility of their authenticity, citing numerous past sightings of the Mothman. “I definitely know the Mothman is real,” Harris confidently affirmed.

In 1966, Point Pleasant was gripped by a series of active and unnerving Mothman sightings. Witnesses recounted encounters with a winged humanoid entity possessing eerie red eyes that struck fear into their hearts. The 1966 Mothman sightings ignited intense curiosity and fascination, leaving an indelible mark on Point Pleasant’s history as the community grappled with the unexplained and eerie phenomenon.

Tatzelwurm

The Tatzelwurm, a worm-like cryptid, holds a place in mythological lore and Alpine folklore as a stubby, lizard-like creature inhabiting European regions. It possesses the appearance of a cat fused with the hind-end of a serpent, lacking hind legs. In 1934, Swiss photographer Balkin purportedly captured an image of a strange creature near a log, sparking substantial interest and prompting the Berliner Illustrierte to fund an expedition in pursuit of the Tatzelwurm. Regrettably, the expedition ended in failure, leading to a swift decline in curiosity. Ongoing Tatzelwurm sightings persist, with German cryptozoological researcher Ulrich Magin extensively documenting them through articles in Fortean Times and his own publication, Bilk.

The belief in the Tatzelwurm resonated deeply with the inhabitants of the Alps, stretching beyond the borders of Switzerland. This creature has made appearances in Italy, Germany, and Austria. The 19th century witnessed the legend of the Tazelwurm gaining credibility, despite scant tangible evidence supporting its existence.

The Foo Fighters

During World War II, the phenomenon of the foo fighters perplexed and captivated both Allied and Axis pilots alike. These unidentified flying objects, often described as glowing orbs or balls of light, appeared to engage in aerial maneuvers beyond the capabilities of known aircraft. Witnessed across various theaters of war, these sightings ignited intrigue and concern among military personnel. Pilots reported the foo fighters tailing their aircraft, performing rapid accelerations and maneuvers, yet displaying no aggressive intent. The baffling nature of these encounters led to speculation ranging from secret enemy technologies to extraterrestrial origins, stirring a sense of uncertainty amidst the already tense wartime environment.

The foo fighters phenomenon remains an enduring mysteries, fueling discussions among researchers and skeptics. Some theories suggest that these aerial anomalies could have been misidentifications of natural phenomena, such as St. Elmo’s fire or ball lightning. Others propose experimental technology, possibly unconventional aircraft or advanced weaponry, used by one of the warring parties. While no conclusive explanation has emerged, the foo fighters’ legacy endures as a unique chapter in the history of UFO sightings, offering a glimpse into a mysterious and uncharted realm of airborne intrigue during one of humanity’s most tumultuous periods.

Canvey Island Monster

The Canvey Island Monster earned its name from the carcass of an animal that was washed ashore on Canvey Island. Described as measuring 2.4 feet in length, it exhibited gills, bulging eyes, and reddish-brown skin. Zoologists, after deeming the creature non-threatening to the public, opted to cremate the carcass. In 1954, a year later, another carcass with a strikingly similar description washed up on the shore.

Despite the creature’s scary appearance, it is widely thought that the Canvey Island Monster was real…it’s true identity that of the monkfish. With a distinctive appearance resembling a prehistoric monster, it boasts an oversized mouth lined with sharp teeth and a lure-like appendage that dangles above its head.

Beast of Bodmin Moor

The Beast of Bodmin is a phantom wild cat reportedly inhabiting Cornwall, United Kingdom. Bodmin Moor emerged as the epicenter of these sightings, accompanied by sporadic accounts of mutilated livestock. Sporting black fur and a panther-like appearance, the creature prowls Cornwall’s Bodmin Moor, preying on livestock. Its ethereal presence perplexes, as such large cats shouldn’t roam England’s moors.

In 1995, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food investigated. They found ‘no evidence’ of wild cats in Britain, suggesting common species were behind livestock attacks. However, the report couldn’t fully discount a “big cat”. Shortly after, a boy found a cat skull by the River Fowey, featuring sharp canines, possibly a leopard. This coincided with officials rejecting big cat claims.

Shadow People

Believers describe shadow people as supernatural humanoid figures resembling shadows. Their movements are reportedly rapid and jerky, followed by swift dissipation into surfaces like walls or mirrors. They carry a sinister and aggressive reputation, though a minority view them as potential guardian angels. In 2010, these apparitions gained notoriety as one of the most frequently reported paranormal occurrences in the United States. Researchers contend that shadow people have always existed, feeding on fear and responding to positive thoughts. Some speculate that these figures could hail from an alternate dimension.

People have drawn parallels between the tales of shadow people and the Raven Mocker, a witch from Cherokee mythology. Additionally, similarities have been noted between shadow people and the Islamic Jinn. They possess free will and exist alongside humans, capable of both good and evil actions.

El Chupacabra

The “Chupacabra,” derived from the Spanish words “chupar” meaning “to suck” and “cabra” meaning “goat,” directly translating to “goat sucker,” stands as a legendary cryptid rumored to inhabit various regions across the Americas. Notably associated with recent sightings in Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the United States, particularly within Latin American communities. The name originates from its alleged habit of attacking and consuming the blood of livestock, particularly goats. Accounts of the creature’s appearance differ. Eyewitness sightings emerged as early as 1990 in Puerto Rico and spanning as far as Maine and Chile. Described as a substantial creature, it boasts a line of spines extending from the neck to the tail base. While some regard it as a contemporary legend, biologists and wildlife management officials tend to perceive the chupacabra as such.

In March 1995, the first documented attacks unfolded in Puerto Rico, where eight sheep were found deceased, bearing three puncture wounds in the chest and entirely drained of blood. A few months following, in August, an observer named Madelyne Tolentino reported an encounter with the creature in the Puerto Rican town of CanÃ³vanas, coinciding with the reported deaths of approximately 150 farm animals and pets. In 1975, analogous incidents occurred in the town of Moca, with the killings attributed to El Vampiro de Moca (The Vampire of Moca).

Igopogo

Igopogo inhabits Lake Simcoe in Ontario, Canada. Descriptions of Igopogo highlight a head reminiscent of a canine, setting it apart from other renowned cryptozoological beings. This has led believers to theorize potential kinship with aquatic animals resembling canines, such as the Irish crocodile, also known as the Dobhar-chu. Eyewitness testimonies reveal instances of the creature sunbathing for extended durations, suggesting an ability to breathe air.

Early settler David Soules is attributed with the initial purported sighting of Igopogo in 1823. Notably, another significant sighting occurred in 1952 involving four witnesses, among them Wellington Charles, chief of the Georgina Island First Nation. In 1983, sonar operator William W. Skrypetz reported a sighting of a large, long-necked animal, although some dispute this account, suggesting the reading might have corresponded to a school of fish. Additional alleged sightings encompass reports from 1903, 1906, and a 1991 video recording capturing “a large, seal-like animal.” More recently, in 2016, John Kirk from the British Columbia Scientific Cryptozoology Club asserted on The Shirley Show that he possessed a tape featuring the creature, though he chose not to display it.

The Hodag

The Hodag, a cryptid originating from the state of Wisconsin, has its history primarily centered around the city of Rhinelander in northern Wisconsin. It’s characteristics reminiscent of a mix between a reptile and a mammal. It has sharp horns and spines along its back. Its alleged existence has sparked a blend of intrigue, skepticism, and local folklore in Wisconsin’s cultural landscape.

Well-known Wisconsin timber cruiser and prankster Eugene Shepard initiated the reports, rallying a local group to capture the creature, ultimately resorting to using dynamite to bring it down. The media received a photograph of the charred remains of the creature, hailed as “the fiercest, strangest, most frightening monster ever to set razor-sharp claws on the earth.” Its extinction reportedly occurred due to a dwindling supply of its primary food source, all-white bulldogs, in the region.

Roswell Alien Photos

In 1995, Spyros Melaris presented a controversial alien autopsy footage that stirred both fascination and skepticism within the realm of ufology. Melaris claimed to have orchestrated the video as an elaborate hoax. He used creative techniques and props to craft the extraterrestrial-like autopsy. The footage gained substantial attention, sparking debates among believers and skeptics, highlighting the blurred lines between reality and deception in the realm of alleged alien encounters.

Melaris revealed the intricate planning that went into the alien autopsy footage, detailing how he and his team manipulated every aspect, from the convincing props to the precise camera angles. The intention was to replicate the style of authentic government-conducted footage, effectively misleading audiences and feeding the UFO conspiracy fervor. While some were captivated by the video’s seeming authenticity, others were quick to point out inconsistencies and anomalies.

The Ningen of Antarctica

A cryptid known as the Ningen supposedly occupies the oceans of Antarctica and southern Asia. It exhibits various appearances and reaches lengths of at least 20-30 meters. Its skin appears pale white, and it manifests both above-water and underwater forms. Witnesses have depicted the Ningen as a colossal, blubbery, whale-like creature, its smooth and pale physique bearing a vague resemblance to a human head, torso, and appendages. However, conflicting testimonies exist, with some asserting a mermaid-like tail while others describe what appear to be hand-like structures featuring five fingers at the ends of its tendril-like arms.

Kasai Rex

In 1932, a Swedish plantation owner named John Johnson and his servant were in Africa when they reported the first sighting of the Kasai Rex. During their observation of rhinoceros while attempting to stay inconspicuous, the Kasai Rex allegedly emerged suddenly from nearby undergrowth, launching an attack on the rhinoceros in the vicinity. In response, the servant fled, while Johnson himself fainted. Upon regaining consciousness, Johnson discovered the creature feasting on the slain rhinoceros.

While the scientific consensus leans heavily against the survival of non-avian dinosaurs, the allure of discovering a living link to prehistoric times continues to intrigue and inspire explorers, researchers, and enthusiasts alike. Several species thought to have been extinct later turned out to still be living, like the coelacanth rediscovered in 1938.

Mer People

Throughout history, hoaxed mermaids have woven a tale of deception and intrigue, capturing the fascination of curious minds. One notable instance dates back to the 19th century, when P.T. Barnum, the renowned showman, displayed a “Feejee Mermaid” purportedly caught near the Fiji Islands. In reality, this curious creation was a fabrication, an amalgamation of fish and monkey parts meticulously sewn together. Barnum’s exhibit exemplified how showmanship and illusion could exploit people’s yearning for the mysterious and fantastical.

The trend of fabricating mermaid hoaxes persisted into the 20th century, with the infamous “Monkey Man” case in India during 2001. Reports emerged of a creature resembling a half-human, half-fish figure lurking in bodies of water. While fervor and fear spread, investigations revealed the “creature” to be nothing more than monkeys swimming with their heads submerged, creating an illusion of an aquatic humanoid.

The Michigan Dogman

In 1887, folklore recounts the alleged sighting of the Michigan Dogman in Wexford County, Michigan, United States. Described as a seven-foot tall, bipedal canine-like creature with striking blue or amber eyes, it possesses a human-like torso and emits a chilling howl akin to a human scream. Legends associate the Michigan Dogman with a recurring ten-year cycle, coinciding with years ending in 7. Reports of sightings have emerged across various Michigan locations, predominantly within the northwestern quadrant of the Lower Peninsula. In 1987, the legend gained considerable traction when disc jockey Steve Cook from WTCM-FM composed a song detailing the creature and its alleged encounters. According to Dogman believers, the mere act of clapping can prompt the creature to flee.

Up until the latter part of the twentieth century, the existence of this creature remained largely unknown to the modern world, its presence reportedly stretching back to the time of the Odawa tribes inhabiting the Manistee River area. However, documented sources confirming sightings prior to 1987 are notably lacking. Comparable creature reports emerged from Allegan County in the 1950s, and from Manistee and Cross Village in 1967. In her book “The Beast of Bray Road,” Linda S. Godfrey draws connections between the Manistee sightings and a similar creature sighted in Wisconsin, known as the Beast of Bray Road.

A Skinwalker

A geologist in an oil field reportedly spotted something odd and captured a heat signature of it, only to quit abruptly the next day. The story quickly spread on social media, sparking reactions like “seriously freaking out” and “yikes… I’m driving through there tomorrow,” often referencing the term “skinwalker”. A skinwalker is a figure from Native American folklore, often associated with supernatural abilities to transform into various animals and walk on all fours. This mythical being embodies the concept of shape-shifting. It is commonly depicted as an enigmatic and powerful entity with ties to spiritual and mystical realms.

This viral tale, however, was swiftly debunked. The image and narrative originated from the 1980s science fiction movie “Xtro. In the movie, an eerie being is seen by a couple driving on a road. Although there is a lot of media attention drawn towards skinwalkers, and the in

famous Skinwalker Ranch, no definitive proof of the skinwalker’s existence.

