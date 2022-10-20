Let’s be honest, it’s clear that when one uses the term “mythological monsters” or “mythological creatures,” they are admitting these things aren’t real. The word “myth” is literally present for a reason. It is difficult for people to believe that they might be just seeing things or seeing what they wanted to see. That doesn’t mean that is always the case, however. They very well could be seeing something out and about, but that does not mean it’s Bigfoot, for example. That infamous sasquatch has become a massive part of folklore for years. One reason for this might have something to do with a group of people that have a condition called “hypertrichosis.”

Otherwise known as Werewolf Syndrome, it is a condition among both sexes where hair growth is excessive. It grows all over the body, including parts of the face where hair follicles might not be present normally. As well as in places where hair only grows in a minor way. One family with this condition lived away from civilization for decades before they began to stand out. Due to living off-grid, it was easy to write them off as potential monsters. Especially as people related potential animal prints to them. Once myths begin, stories grow from there, especially when it comes to encountering these “creatures.” In this article, we’ll examine encounters with mythological creatures. You can then decide how real the stories might be.

Bigfoot Sightings In America

Perhaps nowhere else on Earth has as many sightings of the infamous Bigfoot as the United States of America. We felt the number was high, so we looked into it and found a graph that shows all the places that reference a sighting. Arcgis.com has a ton of information about the sightings of Bigfoot in America. They break it down to not only the possible biomes the Bigfoot would likely prefer, but have detailed information on each sighting. This includes rough dates a sighting took place, as well as how reliable a sighting is by its use of a “Sighting Code” rating. While there are a lot of Bigfoot sightings here, there are a ton of other monster sightings worldwide.