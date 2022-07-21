Ranking the Most Treacherous Hikes on Earth

Hiking is one of the most incredible experiences you can give yourself. Immersing yourself in nature, being surrounded by trees, mountains, rivers, and lakes is one of the greatest ways to heal the mind, body, and spirit. Even though Mother Nature is stunning, there are some hikes that will do just the opposite, and induce stress, anxiety, and fear, especially when she creates devastating storms that ruin towns and cities. These are the most treacherous hikes in the world.

Some of these dangerous hieks exist in countries like the USA, Guatemala, Peru, and Nepal. If you’re brave enough, you might want to embark on a journey that’ll surely make you feel uneasy but give you some of the most incredible sights you’ll ever see. We’re not sure we’d want to embark on a hike notorious for trekker’s deaths, but if you’re up for the challenge, then make sure you’re in shape and have all the appropriate gear and supplies.

Pacaya

Guatemala, a beautiful country in Central America full of volcanoes and vast jungle, has one of the most treacherous hikes in the world. Even though Pacaya is simple, it’s incredibly steep, which means it’s a great leg workout. The two-hour ascent leads to a spectacular view of volcanicc gas eruptions, lava, and surrounding nature, all in the middle of an outerspace-like landscape. You’ll climb up to 2,552 meters in elevation, which is a very high altitude. Nevertheless, if you’re in shape, then this trek is certainly worth it (The Traveler’s Buddy).