15 Bizarre Things Astronomers Have Found Floating in Space
15 Bizarre Things Astronomers Have Found Floating in Space

By Trista - July 5, 2025

Space is full of wonders, but some discoveries truly boggle the mind. Over the years, astronomers have encountered objects and phenomena that challenge our understanding of the cosmos. From mysterious clouds to rogue planets drifting alone, these findings reveal just how strange and fascinating the universe can be. Prepare to be amazed as we explore a list of the most bizarre things ever found floating in the vastness of space. Each discovery reminds us that the universe is not only bigger, but also weirder than we ever imagined.

1. A Star Made of Diamond

Source: Reddit

Imagine a star that’s literally a giant diamond floating in space. Astronomers discovered BPM 37093, affectionately called “Lucy,” a crystallized white dwarf whose core is almost entirely diamond. Located about 50 light-years away in the constellation Centaurus, Lucy weighs an astonishing 10 billion trillion trillion carats. This cosmic gem is a stunning example of how stars can end their lives in truly exotic ways.
Source: Harvard Gazette

2. The Immortal Rotating Radio Transient

Source: Britannica

Some neutron stars behave even more strangely than pulsars. Rotating Radio Transients (RRATs) are enigmatic objects discovered in 2006. They emit unpredictable, fleeting bursts of radio waves—sometimes remaining completely silent for hours. This sporadic flickering challenges scientists’ understanding of neutron star emissions, making RRATs one of the most perplexing finds in modern astronomy. Their unpredictable nature deepens the mystery of how neutron stars evolve and behave.
Source: NASA

3. A Gigantic Water Cloud

Towering cumulonimbus and other clouds are spotted during a pass over the Earth by the Expedition 48 crew aboard the International Space Station. Source: Wikipedia

Imagine a cloud of water vapor so vast it holds 140 trillion times the water found in all of Earth’s oceans. Astronomers discovered this enormous water reservoir encircling quasar APM 08279+5255, located an astonishing 12 billion light-years away. This finding proved that water existed in the universe’s earliest epochs and highlighted the intense, exotic environments near quasars. Source: NASA JPL

4. The Loneliest Planet

Multicolor image from the Pan-STARRS1 telescope of the free-floating planet PSO J318.5-22, in the constellation of Capricornus. The planet is extremely cold and faint, about 100 billion times fainter in optical light than the planet Venus. Most of its energy is emitted at infrared wavelengths. Source: Wikipedia

Some planets wander the cosmos utterly alone. PSO J318.5-22 is a rogue gas giant discovered in 2013, drifting through interstellar space with no parent star to call home. Its lonely journey offers astronomers a unique chance to observe a planet’s atmosphere free from the overwhelming light of a host star. Source: ESO

5. Zombie Stars

Pa 30 and the central star IRAS 00500+6713, which is a zombie star. 2.4 Meter Kitt Peak image of the Pa 30 supernova remnant associated with the SN 1181. Source: Wikipedia

The cosmos even has its own version of the undead. Zombie stars are white dwarfs that explode as supernovae yet inexplicably survive the destruction. Astronomers have identified several of these stars, which periodically emit new outbursts as if they’re “coming back to life.” Their existence puzzles scientists, challenging long-held beliefs about how stars end their lives. Source: Space.com

6. A Planet Made of Burning Ice

Artist impression of Gliese 436b shows the enormous comet-like cloud of hydrogen boiling off. Source: Wikipedia

On Gliese 436 b, the impossible becomes reality. This exoplanet has a surface of “hot ice”—water that remains solid even at scorching temperatures around 800°F. The planet’s immense gravity forces water molecules into a state known as ice-X, a form that shouldn’t exist under such heat. This strange world defies our expectations of planetary physics and showcases how alien exoplanets can truly be. Source: NASA Exoplanet Exploration

7. A Cloud of Alcohol

Sagittarius B2 (second from top) in ESO images. Source: Wikipedia

Floating near the center of our galaxy is Sagittarius B2, a gigantic molecular cloud teeming with ethyl alcohol. This cosmic cocktail contains enough alcohol to brew an astonishing 400 trillion trillion pints of beer. While it’s definitely not drinkable, Sagittarius B2 demonstrates the rich and complex chemistry at work in the universe. Such discoveries reveal that even the building blocks for life—and the occasional oddity—can be found drifting through space. Source: BBC

8. The Hexagon on Saturn

False-color image from the Cassini probe of the central vortex deep inside the hexagon formation. Source: Wikipedia

Saturn’s north pole is home to one of the solar system’s strangest weather phenomena—a massive, hexagonal storm. First captured by Voyager and later studied in detail by Cassini, this geometric weather pattern stretches more than 20,000 miles across. Its perfectly angular shape and persistence have baffled scientists for decades, as no other planet is known to have anything similar. Source: NASA

9. The Cannonball Pulsar

Observations using the Very Large Array (orange) reveal the needle-like trail of pulsar J0002+6216 outside the shell of its supernova remnant, shown in image from the Canadian Galactic Plane Survey. The pulsar escaped the remnant some 5,000 years after the supernova explosion. Source: Wikipedia

Some objects in space move at truly staggering speeds. The Cannonball Pulsar, officially known as PSR J0002+6216, races through the galaxy at an incredible 2.5 million miles per hour. Astronomers believe this neutron star was launched by a violent supernova explosion, earning its nickname for its blistering pace. It’s one of the fastest-moving objects ever observed, providing unique insights into supernova dynamics and stellar evolution. Source: NASA

10. A Planet with Glass Rain

An artist’s conception of HD 189733 b following the 2013 confirmation of the planet’s blue color by the Hubble Space Telescope. The appearance of HD 189733 b beyond the blue color is unknown. Source: Wikipedia

The exoplanet HD 189733b dazzles with its deep blue color, but its beauty hides a perilous secret. On this world, fierce 4,500 mph winds whip molten glass sideways across the atmosphere. The blue hue comes from silicate particles, which also create the deadly glass rain. It’s a true alien landscape—breathtaking from afar, but unimaginably harsh up close. Source: NASA

11. The Boomerang Nebula: Coldest Known Place

Image of Boomerang nebula taken by Hubble Space Telescope using polarizing filters (analogous to polarized sunglasses) and color-coded by the angle associated with the polarized light. Source: NASA, ESA and The Hubble Heritage Team / Wikipedia

The Boomerang Nebula holds the record for being the coldest natural place in the universe, with temperatures just one degree above absolute zero. This cosmic deep freeze is caused by the rapid expansion of gas from its dying central star. The Boomerang Nebula’s extreme chill makes it a fascinating laboratory for studying the physics of cold in space. Source: ESA/Hubble

12. The Cosmic Web

Artist’s logarithmic scale conception of the observable universe with the Solar System at the center, inner and outer planets, Kuiper belt, Oort cloud, Alpha Centauri, Perseus Arm, Milky Way galaxy, Andromeda galaxy, nearby galaxies, Cosmic Web, Cosmic microwave radiation and Big Bang’s invisible plasma on the edge. Source: Wikipedia

On the largest scales, the universe is woven together by an immense structure known as the cosmic web. This intricate network is made of filaments of dark matter and gas, stretching across billions of light-years and linking clusters of galaxies. Detected through techniques like gravitational lensing and detailed galaxy surveys, the cosmic web eerily resembles a vast neural network. It’s a stunning reminder of the universe’s hidden order and interconnection. Source: Nature

13. Interstellar Visitor: ‘Oumuamua

Artist’s impression of a cigar-shaped ʻOumuamua. Source: Wikipedia

In 2017, astronomers spotted a truly extraordinary traveler: ‘Oumuamua, the first known interstellar object to pass through our solar system. With its elongated, cigar-like shape and mysterious acceleration, ‘Oumuamua quickly became the subject of intense scientific debate. Its origins remain unclear, fueling speculation and excitement about what else might drift in from the stars beyond. Source: NASA

14. Dark Matter Galaxies

Hubble Space Telescope view of the galaxy Dragonfly 44. Source: Wikipedia

Some of the universe’s strangest residents are the so-called dark matter galaxies, like Dragonfly 44. These “ghost galaxies” appear faint but are astonishingly massive—composed almost entirely of mysterious dark matter rather than stars. Their elusive, nearly invisible nature complicates efforts to study them, challenging astronomers to rethink how galaxies form and evolve. Discoveries like these highlight how much remains unknown about the cosmos. Source: Yale News

15. The Great Attractor

Panoramic view of the entire near-infrared sky. The location of the Great Attractor is shown following the long blue arrow at bottom right. Source: Wikipedia

Deep within the universe lies the enigmatic Great Attractor, a powerful gravitational anomaly that is pulling the Milky Way—and thousands of other galaxies—steadily toward it. Its exact location and identity are shrouded in mystery, hidden behind the dense dust of our own galaxy. Despite decades of study, astronomers still don’t fully understand what the Great Attractor is, adding another layer of intrigue to our cosmic neighborhood. Source: Space.com

Conclusion

Photo by Alexandre P. Junior on Pexels

From diamond stars to galaxies made almost entirely of dark matter, the universe never ceases to surprise us with its boundless strangeness. Each bizarre discovery sparks fresh curiosity and reminds us how much remains unexplored. As our technology and observation tools improve, astronomers will no doubt stumble upon even more cosmic oddities, expanding our understanding—and our sense of wonder. Keep looking up; the universe is waiting to reveal its next astonishing secret.

