Reviews of Failed Tech Products that Prove they Were Doomed From The Start

Sometimes, people can see easily that specific products are doomed for failure the moment they are announced. Other times, we can assume this but then see something succeed in spite of our previous assumptions. Ultimately, it’s a crapshoot in this field and it is tough to predict if something will succeed or fail. In fact, there have been many great ideas that resulted in a bad technology product, which surprises most. Of course, there are times that these failed tech products with a great idea behind them see failure, to begin with, but another company changes things to make the product work.

Funny enough, we actually discuss a few failed tech products that ran into that exact issue. Yet most of these products either never made any sense, did not consider something massive, or had numerous problems from launch. The others revolve around companies simply missing their window for a product’s shelf-life as well as companies that pretty much scammed investors. We’re almost certain you can think of products or companies that fit these descriptions, but we’ll likely also bring up others you never knew about. With this out of the way, let’s get started on our article about failed tech products that were doomed from the start.

Windows 8

Product Type: Operating System

In a way, Microsoft’s development of Windows 8 fixed many issues its predecessor had. However, it had several other problems from the jump when it was rolled out in 2012. They changed the interface entirely to rely on more of a mobile operating system appearance, which they hoped would work pretty well with many devices now using touchscreens. The issue is that Microsoft assumed that since we were already seeing mobile phones become very popular, everyone would just love that same interface all over. We didn’t, plus Microsoft made Windows 8 far more complicated to use even for those who liked the mobile interface. We just had to deal with it until the next operating system popped up. Funny enough, Microsoft sold a ton of Windows 7 and 10 operating systems after this.