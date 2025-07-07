The Greatest Medical Theft in History: How One Woman’s Cancer Became Humanity’s Cure

In 1951, a young African American woman named Henrietta Lacks entered a Baltimore hospital seeking treatment for a mysterious illness. Doctors collected her cancer cells without her knowledge or consent—a decision that would forever change medicine. These cells, known as HeLa cells, became the first immortal human cell line, fueling countless scientific advances. Yet, the world reaped the benefits while Henrietta’s story remained hidden, raising powerful questions about ethics, consent, and who truly owns the building blocks of life.