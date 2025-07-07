Scientists Create ‘Time Crystals’ That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level

Imagine a structure that doesn’t just repeat in space, like the atoms in a diamond, but instead repeats itself in time. These are time crystals—exotic phases of matter that change and oscillate in a regular pattern, without consuming energy, seemingly defying the laws of physics as we know them.

First theorized by Nobel laureate Frank Wilczek in 2012, time crystals have fascinated scientists because they exhibit perpetual motion at the quantum level, challenging our deepest understanding of symmetry and stability in nature. They open a new chapter in the study of quantum phenomena.