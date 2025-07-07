Home General Scientists Create ‘Time Crystals’ That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
General

Scientists Create ‘Time Crystals’ That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level

By Chuvic - July 7, 2025

Imagine a structure that doesn’t just repeat in space, like the atoms in a diamond, but instead repeats itself in time. These are time crystals—exotic phases of matter that change and oscillate in a regular pattern, without consuming energy, seemingly defying the laws of physics as we know them.
First theorized by Nobel laureate Frank Wilczek in 2012, time crystals have fascinated scientists because they exhibit perpetual motion at the quantum level, challenging our deepest understanding of symmetry and stability in nature. They open a new chapter in the study of quantum phenomena.

NEXT >>

The Groundbreaking Discovery

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
Norman Yao and his team of scientists collaborate on cutting-edge research inside the bustling UC Berkeley lab. | Photo by Artem Podrez on Pexels

The concept of time crystals leaped from theory to reality when Norman Yao and his team at UC Berkeley announced their breakthrough in 2016. They devised a blueprint for creating these elusive structures, which was soon realized in the lab. In 2017, two independent research groups confirmed the existence of time crystals using different experimental platforms.
This remarkable achievement not only validated Wilczek’s bold idea but also marked the first time scientists had observed a phase of matter that repeats in time rather than space.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

A New Phase of Matter

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
A colorful diagram compares the classic phases of matter—solid, liquid, and gas—with the unique structure of a time crystal. | Photo by Brandon Hoult on Unsplash

Time crystals are not just a scientific novelty—they represent an entirely new phase of matter. Unlike solids, liquids, or gases, which are defined by how their atoms arrange in space, time crystals are defined by their dynamic, repeating patterns in time.
Their unique behavior emerges from the quantum world, where particles are governed by probabilities and uncertainties. This new phase challenges our classical understanding and expands the catalogue of known matter, inviting researchers to rethink how time and structure can coexist in the universe.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

How Do Time Crystals Work?

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
A dynamic diagram illustrates the concept of time crystals, showcasing perpetual quantum motion in a repeating, cyclical pattern. | Photo by wikimedia.org

At the heart of a time crystal’s magic is its ability to maintain perpetual motion without expending energy. Unlike ordinary materials, which settle into stillness at their lowest energy state, time crystals continually oscillate, flipping back and forth in a regular rhythm.
This happens because of a phenomenon known as “periodic driving,” where external forces nudge the system, yet the crystal’s response is locked into a different, stable time pattern. It’s a quantum dance that seems to sidestep the usual rules of thermodynamics.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Breaking Time-Translation Symmetry

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
A series of clocks suspended in mid-air gradually shift out of sync, visually depicting the concept of broken time translation symmetry in physics. | Photo by Donald Wu on Unsplash

In conventional physics, time-translation symmetry means that the laws of nature remain the same at any moment—nothing changes simply because time passes. Time crystals, however, break this symmetry. Their oscillating behavior means their state is not identical from one moment to the next, even in their lowest energy state.
This violation creates a repeating pattern in time, much like a crystal’s lattice repeats in space. By breaking time-translation symmetry, time crystals defy expectations and open new doors in quantum physics research.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Perpetual Motion at the Quantum Scale

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
A cluster of microscopic particles whirls endlessly in a vibrant, colorful field, illustrating quantum perpetual motion in action. | Photo by Logan Voss on Unsplash

Time crystals appear to exhibit perpetual motion, but they don’t violate the laws of thermodynamics. Unlike mythical perpetual motion machines, which create energy from nothing, time crystals remain in constant, predictable motion within their quantum systems, yet do not generate usable work.
Their movement is a result of quantum mechanics, not energy input or loss. By oscillating endlessly without energy consumption, they reveal unique loopholes in how we understand motion, stability, and conservation laws at the quantum level.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

The Role of Quantum Mechanics

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
A dynamic visualization of quantum particles in motion, their wave functions intertwining in a vibrant display of probability. | Photo by stockcake.com

Time crystals could not exist without the strange rules of quantum mechanics. At the quantum level, particles can exist in multiple states at once, fluctuate unpredictably, and interact in ways that defy classical logic. Superposition and entanglement allow time crystals to maintain their repeating motion without outside energy.
These quantum effects stabilize the crystal’s time-based order, making it possible for the structure to persist indefinitely. Without the peculiarities of quantum mechanics, the remarkable behavior of time crystals would be impossible.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Norman Yao and His Team

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
Norman Yao and his research team at UC Berkeley gather in the lab, surrounded by scientific equipment and lively discussion. | Photo by bakarfellows.berkeley.edu

At the forefront of this scientific revolution is Norman Yao, a physicist at UC Berkeley, whose theoretical insights laid the groundwork for creating time crystals. Yao’s group collaborated with both experimentalists and theorists, bridging gaps between ideas and real-world experiments. Their teamwork was essential in transforming the concept into reality.
By designing ingenious protocols and guiding experimental efforts, Yao and his team catalyzed a wave of discoveries that pushed the boundaries of condensed matter physics and inspired researchers worldwide to explore this new quantum frontier.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

First Experimental Realizations

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
A team of researchers adjusts lasers in a high-tech lab, studying trapped ions and nitrogen-vacancy centers for quantum experiments. | Photo by Chokniti Khongchum on Pexels

The first successful creation of time crystals occurred in 2017 through two pioneering experiments. One group used trapped ions, where atoms were suspended and manipulated with lasers to induce the desired time-repeating behavior. Simultaneously, another team worked with nitrogen-vacancy centers in diamond, exploiting defects in the crystal lattice to observe similar effects.
Both experiments confirmed the theoretical predictions, providing dramatic proof that time crystals could exist in the lab. These early realizations showcased the versatility of time crystal formation across different quantum systems.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Confirmation by Harvard Researchers

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
Harvard scientists gather around a high-tech laboratory setup, celebrating the confirmation of a groundbreaking physics experiment. | Photo by CDC on Unsplash

In 2017, a team of physicists at Harvard University independently verified the existence of time crystals, lending significant credibility to the discovery. Using ultra-cold atoms arranged in a lattice and exposed to periodic pulses, the Harvard experiment mirrored the predictions and outcomes seen at UC Berkeley and elsewhere.
Their results, published in a landmark study, demonstrated the universal nature of time crystals across different systems. This independent confirmation helped cement time crystals as a genuine new phase of matter, sparking further research worldwide.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Potential Quantum Computing Applications

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
A futuristic laboratory setup showcases glowing circuits and equipment designed to maintain stable qubits for advanced quantum computing technology. | Photo by flickr.com

Time crystals may hold the key to a new era in quantum computing. Their remarkable ability to maintain stable, repeating quantum states could help overcome one of quantum computing’s biggest hurdles—decoherence, the loss of information in quantum bits (qubits).
By providing an environment where qubits can stay coherent for longer periods, time crystals might enable faster and more reliable quantum calculations. This opens exciting possibilities for building more robust quantum computers capable of solving complex problems that are far beyond the reach of classical machines.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Implications for Fundamental Physics

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
A chalkboard filled with complex physics equations hints at groundbreaking scientific breakthroughs in the realm of fundamental physics. | Photo by pexels.com

The discovery of time crystals shakes the foundation of fundamental physics. By breaking time-translation symmetry and demonstrating perpetual motion at the quantum level, time crystals force scientists to rethink established principles.
Their existence suggests there are hidden phases of matter and previously unknown states lurking within the quantum world. This breakthrough not only challenges our understanding of time and symmetry but also opens up fresh research avenues, inspiring physicists to search for other exotic quantum phenomena that could redefine the rules of the universe.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Comparison to Conventional Crystals

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
A detailed side-by-side comparison of a conventional crystal and its periodic lattice structure highlights their geometric similarities and differences. | Photo by Andreas Haubold

Ordinary crystals, like diamonds or salt, are defined by their spatial order—their atoms repeat in a fixed, regular pattern throughout space. Time crystals, by contrast, display temporal order: their structure repeats over time rather than in space.
While spatial crystals are static at their lowest energy state, time crystals are always in motion, cycling through states even at minimum energy. This fundamental difference highlights the unique nature of time crystals and underscores how they expand our concepts of order and symmetry in nature.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Theoretical Predictions by Frank Wilczek

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
Source: wikimedia.org

The journey of time crystals began with Frank Wilczek, a Nobel Prize-winning physicist who first predicted their existence in 2012. Wilczek imagined a form of matter that could exhibit repeated motion in time, even in its ground state—a radical idea that seemed almost paradoxical.
His bold theoretical work inspired experimentalists to search for ways to realize time crystals in the lab. Although controversial at first, Wilczek’s prediction set the stage for one of the most fascinating discoveries in modern physics.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Challenges in Creating Time Crystals

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
A focused researcher navigates complex scientific challenges amid a clutter of advanced lab equipment and ongoing experiments. | Photo by Artem Podrez on Pexels

Bringing time crystals from theory to reality was far from straightforward. Scientists faced significant technical and theoretical hurdles, such as isolating quantum systems from environmental noise and designing precise periodic driving protocols.
Maintaining coherence in quantum states proved especially challenging, as the slightest disturbance could destroy the delicate temporal order. Researchers also had to develop new mathematical frameworks to describe these novel phases. Overcoming these obstacles required both innovation in experimental design and a deep understanding of quantum mechanics, making the achievement all the more impressive.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Floquet Systems and Driven States

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
A vibrant visualization of a Floquet system shows driven quantum states evolving under periodic driving, forming intricate energy patterns. | Photo by Jason D on Unsplash

Many time crystals are created in what physicists call Floquet systems. These are quantum systems that are periodically driven by external forces, such as lasers or electromagnetic fields, in a rhythmic fashion.
This driven state allows the system to enter a repeating pattern in time, enabling the emergence of time-crystalline order. The Floquet approach is crucial because it stabilizes the oscillations, preventing them from fading away. Studying these driven systems has become a key strategy for scientists exploring the boundaries of quantum matter and time symmetry.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Key Experiments: Ytterbium Ions

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
A glowing chain of ytterbium ions hovers in an ion trap, ready for a cutting-edge quantum experiment. | Photo by flickr.com

One of the most prominent experimental breakthroughs involved chains of ytterbium ions trapped and manipulated with lasers. Researchers arranged these ions in precise linear arrays, then applied periodic pulses to induce the desired quantum effects.
The ions exhibited stable, repeating oscillations—a clear signature of time-crystalline behavior. This experimental setup was especially valuable because it allowed scientists to finely control and observe the system, providing strong evidence for the existence of time crystals and deepening our understanding of their quantum dynamics.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Time Crystals and Entanglement

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
Two glowing particles swirl in tandem, linked by shimmering lines that represent their mysterious quantum connection. | Photo by needpix.com

Quantum entanglement plays a crucial role in the stability of time crystals. When particles become entangled, their states are intricately linked, no matter how far apart they are. This interconnectedness helps maintain the delicate oscillations that define a time crystal.
Entanglement prevents the system from drifting into disorder, allowing the periodic motion to persist even when exposed to small disturbances. By harnessing entanglement, time crystals achieve a level of robustness that sets them apart from other quantum systems—and may inspire new quantum technologies.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Publications and Peer Review

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
Source: Wikimedia Commons

The discovery and study of time crystals have been featured in top-tier scientific journals and news outlets. Peer-reviewed papers in Nature and Science have detailed the experimental breakthroughs and theoretical advances.
Major news organizations, including The New York Times, have covered these findings, underscoring their importance. This rigorous peer review and broad coverage have helped legitimize time crystals as a genuine scientific milestone and fueled widespread interest in their potential.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Interest from Tech Companies

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
Researchers examine a state-of-the-art Google quantum computer inside a sleek corporate laboratory filled with advanced tech equipment. | Photo by Edward Jenner on Pexels

Tech giants have quickly recognized the potential of time crystals, especially in the realm of quantum computing. Companies like Google have already performed groundbreaking tests, using their advanced quantum processors to simulate time-crystal phenomena.
By harnessing programmable quantum bits, Google’s team observed time-crystalline behavior in their Sycamore quantum computer, marking a major step forward. This involvement by leading tech firms not only accelerates research but also hints at the transformative impact time crystals could have on future technologies and industries.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Potential for Robust Quantum Memory

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
A futuristic quantum memory chip glows softly, symbolizing ultra-stable quantum states enabling next-generation data storage. | Photo by Maxence Pira on Unsplash

Time crystals may unlock the secret to robust quantum memory, a critical component for future quantum networks and computers. Their ability to remain stable and oscillate predictably—even amid environmental noise—makes them ideal candidates for long-lasting quantum information storage.
Unlike traditional quantum systems that quickly lose coherence, time crystals could preserve qubit states for much longer, drastically improving reliability. This resilience paves the way for developing quantum memories that are both durable and scalable, potentially revolutionizing secure communication and advanced computation.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Ongoing Research and Future Directions

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
A team of scientists studies a digital roadmap projected on a screen, mapping out the future of innovative technology. | Photo by stockcake.com

Research into time crystals is rapidly expanding, with laboratories worldwide exploring new ways to create, control, and utilize these exotic structures. Scientists are investigating how time crystals behave in different materials, under various conditions, and at larger scales.
There’s also a push to integrate time crystal technology into practical quantum devices, aiming to harness their unique properties for real-world applications. As techniques improve, time crystals could lead to breakthroughs in computation, communication, and fundamental physics, shaping the future of science and technology.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Controversies and Skepticism

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
A group of physicists animatedly discuss a complex theory, their expressions revealing the intensity of scientific debate and controversy. | Photo by today.ucsd.edu

Despite the excitement, time crystals have sparked debate and skepticism within the scientific community. Some physicists question whether all observed phenomena truly qualify as time crystals, debating the precise definition and required conditions.
Others argue about the limitations of current experiments and whether the perpetual motion is genuinely intrinsic or a byproduct of external driving. These discussions are a healthy part of scientific progress, pushing researchers to refine their models, improve experiments, and clarify what constitutes a true time crystal in the quantum world.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Educational Resources and Further Reading

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
A passionate science lecturer explains complex concepts to students, with documentary-style visuals and educational diagrams illuminating the lesson. | Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash

For those eager to explore time crystals further, a wealth of resources is available to demystify this quantum phenomenon.

PBS Space Time: “What Are Time Crystals?”
Quanta Magazine: “Time Crystals Created in Lab”
Scientific American: “What Are Time Crystals?”

<< Previous

NEXT >>

The Significance of the Discovery

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
A team of physicists celebrates a groundbreaking discovery in the lab, surrounded by complex instruments and glowing data screens. | Photo by Mikhail Nilov on Pexels

The creation of time crystals stands as a landmark achievement in modern physics. By revealing a new phase of matter and breaking time-translation symmetry, scientists have expanded our understanding of what is possible in the universe.
This discovery challenges deeply held assumptions, inspires new theories, and paves the way for transformative technologies. It demonstrates the power of interdisciplinary collaboration and bold theoretical thinking, setting a precedent for future breakthroughs at the intersection of quantum mechanics, material science, and technology.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Conclusion

Scientists Create &#8216;Time Crystals&#8217; That Exhibit Perpetual Motion at Quantum Level
A concise summary is presented on a digital screen, highlighting key scientific breakthroughs and projecting future research directions. | Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on pexels

Time crystals have shifted the landscape of physics, offering a glimpse into new realms of matter and motion that once seemed impossible. From their theoretical roots to experimental validation, they challenge our notions of time, symmetry, and quantum stability.
Their potential applications in quantum computing and memory signal a future where technology and fundamental science intertwine in unexpected ways. As research continues, time crystals remind us that the universe still holds remarkable surprises. Stay curious, and follow the unfolding story of these quantum marvels as it inspires the next generation of discovery.

<< Previous

Advertisement