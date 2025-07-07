NASA Probe Becomes Fastest Human-Made Object Ever, Reaching 430,000 MPH Near Sun

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has shattered all previous records, becoming the fastest human-made object ever as it hurtled past the Sun at a staggering 430,000 miles per hour. This extraordinary achievement not only marks a major milestone in space engineering, but also propels our understanding of the Sun and its complex dynamics to new heights. By braving the Sun’s intense heat and radiation, the probe is unlocking clues about the origins of solar winds and space weather—insights that could transform space exploration and protect technology on Earth.