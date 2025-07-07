The Zombie Makers: Meet the Parasites That Control Animal Minds

Imagine a world where creatures lose control of their own minds, compelled to do the bidding of invisible masters. This isn’t the plot of a science-fiction thriller—it’s the astonishing reality of parasitic manipulation. Across the planet, certain parasites have evolved the eerie ability to hijack their host’s behavior, transforming them into unwitting puppets. From insects to mammals, no group is entirely safe from these subtle invaders. The diversity and ingenuity of these “zombie makers” defy belief, revealing nature’s strangest strategies for survival and reproduction.