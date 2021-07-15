The Real Science Behind the Magic and Mystery of the Occult

In this article, we will be diving into the Occult. Of course, this is a very broad term and we’re using it as such. We will be discussing the world of witchcraft as well as medium work, voodoo, and much more. There are many names for those in these fields from Witches and Wizards to Wiccans, Druids, Psychics, and several others. It is important that you differentiate between them all, as they are not the same. Truly, there is a lot of magic and mystery in the occult that will differ among them.

Some might assume that everyone in the occult worships Satan or the Devil. But this is actually not true. There are some that do, yes. However, there are others who are atheists, pagans, or worship other deities. This is not unlike some other religions you see today. In this article, we will also be discussing magical religions too. We will be breaking down, scientifically, how a lot of the occult concepts happen or work mostly. To do that, we will start with history then get to how they do some of their most notable acts. Let’s dive into all of that now!

False Understanding Of “Witch”

While you might have learned in the past that there were many people that were sentenced to death for being a witch, this is both true and false. This did actually happened off and on from the 1600s through the 1800s in the early United States. This also happened in other parts of the world, especially Europe. The most well-known example of this happened in Salem, Massachusetts. A few girls in 1692 claimed to be possessed by the devil, then went around naming specific women as witches.

This led to the Salem Witch Trials, a period when several women in the town were investigated for their role in witchcraft. To this day, no significant evidence of witchcraft was truly uncovered. However, the trials led to 19 women being hung for the apparent “crime” of witchcraft. These instances were not as common as you might assume, but the fact that occurred at all is terrible. These women were not witches, in the modern or historical sense of the term.