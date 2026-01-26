Science Myths People Still Believe in 2026

Despite significant advancements in scientific understanding, numerous myths persist in 2026, influencing public perception and decision-making. These misconceptions, often rooted in outdated or misinterpreted information, continue to shape beliefs across various domains. For instance, the myth that climate change is a natural cycle, despite overwhelming evidence of human influence, remains prevalent. (culturacolectiva.com) Similarly, misconceptions about the placebo effect’s efficacy highlight the complexities of human psychology and medical science. (yahoo.com) Understanding and addressing these enduring myths is crucial for fostering a more scientifically literate society.