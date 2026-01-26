Home General Science Myths People Still Believe in 2026
Science Myths People Still Believe in 2026

By Kalterina - January 26, 2026

Despite significant advancements in scientific understanding, numerous myths persist in 2026, influencing public perception and decision-making. These misconceptions, often rooted in outdated or misinterpreted information, continue to shape beliefs across various domains. For instance, the myth that climate change is a natural cycle, despite overwhelming evidence of human influence, remains prevalent. (culturacolectiva.com) Similarly, misconceptions about the placebo effect’s efficacy highlight the complexities of human psychology and medical science. (yahoo.com) Understanding and addressing these enduring myths is crucial for fostering a more scientifically literate society.

1. Humans Only Use 10% of Their Brains

A high-resolution MRI scan showcasing detailed brain structures, highlighting regions of neural activity. | Photo by Amel Uzunovic on Pexels

The myth that humans utilize only 10% of their brains is a misconception. Advancements in neuroimaging techniques, such as functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), have demonstrated that nearly all regions of the brain are active, even during rest. Studies have shown that brain activity is coordinated across multiple regions, reflecting the brain’s complex and integrated functions. For example, research published in Nature Human Behaviour highlights that brain-wide functional connectivity is present throughout fMRI scans, indicating widespread neural activity. (nature.com) Additionally, a study in Nature Communications found that deep brain activities can be detected with magnetoencephalography, further supporting the idea of extensive brain utilization. (nature.com) These findings underscore that the entire brain is engaged in various functions, debunking the 10% usage myth.

2. Lightning Never Strikes the Same Place Twice

A powerful lightning bolt strikes the Empire State Building during a fierce New York City thunderstorm. | Photo by Andrew McMurtrie on Pexels

The belief that lightning never strikes the same place twice is a common misconception. In reality, lightning can and often does strike the same location multiple times, especially if that location is tall, isolated, and conductive. For instance, the Empire State Building in New York City is struck by lightning approximately 25 times each year. (weather.com) Similarly, Chicago’s Willis Tower (formerly known as the Sears Tower) is estimated to be struck about 50 times annually. (arrow.com) These examples demonstrate that lightning frequently targets the same spots, particularly those that are elevated and prominent in the landscape.

3. Bats Are Blind

A bat navigating the night sky, using echolocation to detect insects, with its large ears and wings spread wide. | Photo by Karolina Grabowska www.kaboompics.com on Pexels

The myth that bats are blind is unfounded. All bat species possess functional vision, with some adapted for low-light conditions. For example, large fruit bats, known as flying foxes, have a tapetum lucidum—a reflective layer in their eyes that enhances night vision. (batcon.org) While many insectivorous bats rely on echolocation to navigate and hunt in the dark, they still use their vision to complement this ability. Echolocation involves emitting high-frequency sounds and interpreting the returning echoes to detect objects and prey. (scientificamerican.com) Therefore, bats are not blind; they possess both vision and echolocation, each serving specific functions in their survival.

4. Sugar Causes Hyperactivity in Children

A group of children energetically playing together, their faces lit up with joy and excitement. | Photo by Mikhail Nilov on Pexels

The belief that sugar induces hyperactivity in children is a widespread misconception. Comprehensive studies have consistently found no significant link between sugar consumption and increased hyperactivity. A meta-analysis published in the Journal of the American Medical Association concluded that sugar does not affect children’s behavior or cognitive performance. (sugarnutritionresource.org) Similarly, research from the American Academy of Pediatrics indicates that there is no scientific basis for claims that sugar and other sweeteners influence behavior or cause ADHD. (healthychildren.org) Despite these findings, the myth persists, possibly due to situational factors. Children often consume sugary foods during events like birthday parties or holidays, which are inherently stimulating environments. This association may lead to the perception that sugar is the cause of increased activity. Additionally, parental expectations can influence their perceptions; when parents believe sugar affects behavior, they may be more likely to notice and interpret active behavior as hyperactivity. (snopes.com) While sugar does not cause hyperactivity, excessive intake can lead to other health issues, such as obesity and dental problems. Therefore, it’s advisable to monitor and moderate children’s sugar consumption for overall health and well-being.

5. Water Drains Differently Due to the Coriolis Effect

A sink draining water in a clockwise direction, illustrating the Coriolis effect’s influence on fluid motion. | Photo by Terrance Moon on Pexels

The belief that water drains in different directions in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres due to the Coriolis effect is a common misconception. In reality, the Coriolis effect is too weak to influence the direction of water draining from sinks or toilets. Factors such as the shape of the basin, the angle at which water enters, and residual currents from when the basin was filled have a much more significant impact on the water’s rotation. (snopes.com)

6. The Great Wall of China Is Visible from Space

An astronaut captures a distant view of Earth’s curvature, highlighting the Great Wall of China from space. | Photo by David Yu on Pexels

The belief that the Great Wall of China is visible from space is a common misconception. While the wall spans approximately 13,000 miles, its color and width often blend with the surrounding terrain, making it difficult to discern from orbit. NASA astronaut Leroy Chiao captured an image from the International Space Station in 2004, but even with high-powered lenses, the wall’s visibility was limited. (nasa.gov) Similarly, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet noted that, although it’s possible to photograph the wall from space, it’s challenging to see with the naked eye. (esa.int) Therefore, while the Great Wall is an impressive structure, its visibility from space is not as prominent as often believed.

7. Goldfish Have Three-Second Memories

A vibrant goldfish gracefully glides through a well-maintained aquarium, its vivid colors reflecting the surrounding aquatic plants. | Photo by Jeffry Surianto on Pexels

The myth that goldfish possess only a three-second memory is unfounded. Scientific studies have demonstrated that goldfish can retain information for several months. For instance, research from Plymouth University showed that goldfish trained to press a lever for food learned to do so at specific times, indicating temporal memory. (discoverwildlife.com) Additionally, a study by the American Museum of Natural History found that goldfish could navigate mazes and remember the correct path for over four months. (amnh.org) These findings highlight the goldfish’s capacity for long-term memory, debunking the three-second memory myth.

8. Vaccines Cause Autism

A scientist examines a microscope slide, highlighting research that confirms no link between vaccines and autism. | Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich on Pexels

The claim that vaccines cause autism has been extensively investigated and debunked by numerous scientific studies. A comprehensive analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO) found no causal link between vaccines and autism spectrum disorders (ASD). (ndtv.com) Similarly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that studies have shown no link between receiving vaccines and developing ASD. (cdc.gov) Despite these findings, some recent statements have suggested a possible link, but these claims are not supported by the broader scientific community. (apnews.com)

9. Cracking Knuckles Causes Arthritis

A close-up of a hand with swollen knuckles, showing signs of arthritis-induced joint inflammation. | Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels

The belief that cracking knuckles leads to arthritis is a common misconception. Multiple studies have found no significant link between habitual knuckle cracking and the development of arthritis. For instance, a study published in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases found no correlation between knuckle cracking and degenerative changes in the metacarpal phalangeal joints. (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov) Similarly, a study in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine concluded that habitual knuckle cracking does not lead to hand osteoarthritis. (rheumatologyadvisor.com) However, some research suggests that habitual knuckle cracking may be associated with other hand issues. A study published in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases found that habitual knuckle crackers were more likely to experience hand swelling and lower grip strength compared to non-crackers. (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov) Another study in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine found that habitual knuckle cracking was associated with increased hand swelling but did not lead to osteoarthritis. (rheumatologyadvisor.com) In summary, while cracking knuckles does not cause arthritis, it may be linked to other hand issues. If you experience pain, swelling, or reduced grip strength in your hands, it’s advisable to consult a healthcare professional.

10. Humans Swallow Eight Spiders Per Year in Their Sleep

A cozy bed adorned with Spider-Man-themed bedding, inviting a restful night’s sleep for young fans. | Photo by Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels

The claim that humans swallow an average of eight spiders annually during sleep is a widespread myth with no basis in fact. (britannica.com) This misconception likely originated from a satirical article published in 1993, which was intended to demonstrate how easily false information can spread. (snopes.com)

Spiders generally avoid humans, especially during sleep. Our breathing and heartbeat create vibrations that alert spiders to our presence, making them unlikely to approach us. (scientificamerican.com) Additionally, the sensation of a spider crawling on a person’s face would typically wake them, further preventing such an occurrence. (washingtonpost.com)

In summary, the idea of swallowing spiders in one’s sleep is a myth, and there is no evidence to support it. (burkemuseum.org)

11. Hair and Nails Continue to Grow After Death

A forensic scientist examines hair and nail samples under a microscope to identify potential evidence. | Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

The belief that hair and nails continue to grow after death is a common misconception. In reality, once a person dies, all biological processes, including hair and nail growth, cease. The appearance of post-mortem growth is due to the dehydration and retraction of the skin, which exposes more of the hair and nails, creating the illusion of increased length. (washingtonpost.com)

Forensic studies have shown that hair and nails do not grow after death. A study published in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases found no correlation between knuckle cracking and degenerative changes in the metacarpal phalangeal joints. (washingtonpost.com)

Understanding this process is important in forensic science, as it helps in accurately determining the time of death and understanding post-mortem changes in the body. (washingtonpost.com)

12. Shaving Makes Hair Grow Back Thicker

A close-up view of a razor blade gently gliding over skin, trimming hair follicles to achieve a smooth shave. | Photo by Karolina Grabowska www.kaboompics.com on Pexels

The belief that shaving causes hair to grow back thicker is a common misconception. In reality, shaving does not affect the thickness, color, or rate of hair growth. When you shave, you cut the hair at the surface, leaving a blunt tip. As the hair grows back, this blunt tip can feel coarser or stubbly, creating the illusion of thicker hair. However, the hair’s actual growth characteristics remain unchanged. (mayoclinic.org)

Dermatologists emphasize that hair growth is determined by factors such as genetics and hormones, not by shaving. The Mayo Clinic states, “Shaving facial or body hair doesn’t change its thickness, color or rate of growth.” (mayoclinic.org)

Understanding this can help dispel the myth and alleviate concerns about shaving practices. For more information, you can refer to the Mayo Clinic’s article on hair removal. (mayoclinic.org)

13. If You Touch a Baby Bird, the Mother Will Reject It

A fluffy baby bird nestled comfortably in its cozy nest, surrounded by the wonders of wildlife. | Photo by Павел Гавриков on Pexels

The belief that handling a baby bird will cause its mother to abandon it is a common misconception. Most birds have a limited sense of smell and do not detect human scent on their offspring. Instead, they identify their young by visual and auditory cues. Therefore, touching a baby bird does not typically lead to parental rejection. (scientificamerican.com) However, it’s important to note that while human scent is not a concern, other factors can influence a bird’s behavior. Disturbing a nest or handling chicks can cause stress to the parents, potentially leading them to abandon the nest due to perceived threats. Therefore, it’s advisable to avoid unnecessary handling of baby birds to prevent unintentional harm. (livescience.com) For more information, you can watch the following video: VERIFY: Do birds abandon nests touched by humans?

14. We Only Have Five Senses

A person standing on one leg, eyes closed, demonstrating the body’s natural sense of balance. | Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels

The traditional view that humans possess only five senses—sight, hearing, taste, smell, and touch—is an oversimplification. Modern science recognizes a broader spectrum of sensory modalities that contribute to our perception of the world. Beyond the classic five, humans have additional senses such as: – **Proprioception**: The sense of body position and movement, allowing us to touch our nose with eyes closed. – **Equilibrioception**: The sense of balance, essential for maintaining posture and coordination. – **Thermoception**: The ability to detect temperature changes, helping us sense heat and cold. – **Nociception**: The perception of pain, alerting us to potential harm. – **Interoception**: The sense of internal bodily states, such as hunger, thirst, and the need to urinate. Some researchers suggest that humans may have as many as 33 distinct senses, encompassing various internal and external perceptions. (downtoearth.org.in) This expanded understanding highlights the complexity of human sensory perception, challenging the traditional notion of a limited number of senses.

15. Antibiotics Kill Viruses

A close-up view of antibiotics targeting bacteria, highlighting their effectiveness against bacterial infections. | Photo by Igor Starkov on Pexels

The belief that antibiotics can treat viral infections is a common misconception. Antibiotics are designed to combat bacterial infections and are ineffective against viruses. Using antibiotics for viral illnesses, such as the common cold or influenza, does not cure the infection, alleviate symptoms, or expedite recovery. Moreover, inappropriate use of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic resistance, a significant global health threat. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria develop the ability to defeat the drugs designed to kill them, making infections harder to treat. (cdc.gov) The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that in 2023, one in six laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections were resistant to antibiotic treatments, highlighting the urgency of responsible antibiotic use. (who.int) Therefore, it’s crucial to use antibiotics only when prescribed by a healthcare professional for bacterial infections and to follow their guidance to prevent the spread of antibiotic resistance.

16. Humans Descended from Chimpanzees

A reconstructed skull of *Sahelanthropus tchadensis*, a 7-million-year-old hominin, showcasing early human-like features. | Photo by Guerrero De la Luz on Pexels

The notion that humans evolved directly from chimpanzees is a common misconception. In reality, humans and chimpanzees share a common ancestor that lived approximately 6 to 7 million years ago. This ancestor was neither human nor chimpanzee but a distinct species from which both lineages diverged. (nature.com) Genetic studies indicate that humans and chimpanzees share about 96% to 98% of their DNA, reflecting a close evolutionary relationship. (releasechimps.org) However, the differences in the remaining DNA contribute to the distinct physical and cognitive traits that define each species. Fossil evidence, such as that from *Ardipithecus ramidus*, suggests that the common ancestor was an ape without a modern analogue, differing from both contemporary humans and chimpanzees. (en.wikipedia.org) This underscores the complexity of human evolution and the importance of understanding our shared ancestry with other primates.

17. Ostriches Bury Their Heads in the Sand

A dominant male ostrich displays his vibrant pink neck and leg skin during the breeding season in the African savanna. | Photo by hartono subagio on Pexels

The belief that ostriches bury their heads in the sand when threatened is a common misconception. In reality, ostriches do not engage in this behavior. Instead, they employ several strategies to evade predators:

The myth likely originated from ancient Roman naturalist Pliny the Elder, who wrote that ostriches “imagine, when they have thrust their head and neck into a bush, that the whole of their body is concealed.” (abc.net.au) This misunderstanding may have been based on observations of ostriches lowering their heads to the ground, possibly while foraging or nesting, which could appear as if they were burying their heads. (livescience.com)

Understanding the actual behaviors of ostriches helps dispel this myth and provides insight into their survival strategies in the wild. (livescience.com)

18. Eating Carrots Improves Night Vision

A vibrant bunch of fresh carrots, rich in beta-carotene, ready to support your eye health. | Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich on Pexels

The belief that consuming carrots enhances night vision is a widespread misconception. While carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A—a nutrient essential for maintaining healthy vision—this does not grant the ability to see in the dark. Vitamin A deficiency can lead to night blindness, but adequate intake does not improve night vision beyond normal levels. (scientificamerican.com) The myth originated during World War II as part of a British propaganda campaign. To conceal the use of radar technology by the Royal Air Force (RAF), the British government promoted the idea that pilots’ exceptional night vision was due to consuming large quantities of carrots. This narrative was disseminated through media and advertisements, leading the public to believe that eating carrots could enhance their ability to see in low-light conditions. (smithsonianmag.com) In reality, while vitamin A is crucial for eye health, it does not provide superhuman night vision. The RAF’s success in night operations was primarily due to the strategic use of radar technology, not dietary habits. (abc.net.au) For a more detailed explanation, you can watch the following video: Are Carrots Good For Your Eyes?| Eye Doctor Investigates

19. Alcohol Warms You Up

A steaming mug of spiced cider, its warmth offering a comforting embrace against the biting cold. | Photo by Tembela Bohle on Pexels

The belief that consuming alcohol warms the body is a common misconception. In reality, alcohol causes blood vessels near the skin’s surface to dilate, increasing blood flow to the skin and creating a temporary sensation of warmth. However, this process actually draws heat away from the body’s core, leading to a decrease in core body temperature. (washingtonpost.com)

While the initial feeling of warmth may be comforting, it can be misleading, especially in cold environments. The increased heat loss can elevate the risk of hypothermia, as the body’s natural mechanisms for heat conservation are impaired. (health.clevelandclinic.org)

Therefore, it’s important to recognize that alcohol does not provide genuine warmth and should not be relied upon for thermal comfort in cold conditions. (niaaa.nih.gov)

20. Blood Turns Blue Without Oxygen

A detailed illustration of blood vessels, highlighting the journey of oxygenated blood from the lungs to the body’s tissues. | Photo by Karolina Grabowska www.kaboompics.com on Pexels

The belief that blood turns blue when it lacks oxygen is a common misconception. In reality, human blood is always red, regardless of its oxygen content. Oxygenated blood, flowing through arteries, is bright red, while deoxygenated blood, returning through veins, is dark red. This color difference is due to the varying oxygen levels in the blood, not a change to blue. (health.clevelandclinic.org)

The appearance of veins beneath the skin as blue is an optical illusion. This effect occurs because of how light interacts with the skin and underlying tissues. When light hits the skin, red wavelengths penetrate deeper and are absorbed by the blood, while blue wavelengths are scattered and reflected back to the surface, making veins appear blue to the naked eye. (sciencefocus.com)

Understanding this optical phenomenon clarifies that blood does not turn blue without oxygen; rather, veins appear blue due to the scattering of light. (livescience.com)

21. Camels Store Water in Their Humps

A lone dromedary camel with a prominent hump traverses the vast, sunlit expanse of the desert. | Photo by Magda Ehlers on Pexels

The belief that camels store water in their humps is a common misconception. In reality, a camel’s hump is a reservoir of fatty tissue, not water. This fat serves as an energy source during periods when food is scarce. When the stored fat is metabolized, it provides energy and produces water as a byproduct, aiding in hydration. However, this process does not involve water storage within the hump itself. (britannica.com)

Camels have evolved several adaptations to thrive in arid environments. Their thick fur acts as insulation, reducing heat gain during the day and heat loss at night. They can tolerate significant fluctuations in body temperature, allowing them to conserve water by minimizing sweating. Additionally, camels can drink large quantities of water in a short time, replenishing their bodies efficiently when water is available. (dw.com)

Understanding these adaptations highlights the camel’s remarkable ability to survive in harsh desert conditions, relying on fat storage for energy and water production, rather than water storage in their humps. (livescience.com)

22. Hair Grows Faster After Cutting

A stylist trims hair with precision scissors, enhancing its natural growth and shape. | Photo by Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels

The belief that cutting hair accelerates its growth is a common misconception. In reality, hair growth occurs at the follicle level beneath the scalp, and trimming the ends does not influence this process. (barbertainer.com)

However, regular trims are beneficial for maintaining hair health. Removing split ends and preventing breakage can make hair appear fuller and healthier, which may create the illusion of faster growth. (rush.co.uk)

On average, hair grows about half an inch per month, regardless of trimming. Factors such as genetics, diet, and overall health play a more significant role in determining hair growth rates. (healthline.com)

23. The Moon’s Dark Side Never Sees Sunlight

A detailed view of the Moon’s far side, showcasing its rugged terrain and numerous impact craters. | Photo by Adrian Frentescu on Pexels

The term “dark side of the Moon” is a misnomer; both the near and far sides of the Moon receive equal amounts of sunlight. The Moon is tidally locked to Earth, meaning the same side always faces our planet, while the opposite side, often referred to as the “far side,” remains unseen from Earth. However, this far side is illuminated by the Sun just as much as the near side. (starchild.gsfc.nasa.gov) The misconception likely arises from the fact that the far side was not observed until the Soviet Luna 3 spacecraft captured images in 1959. Prior to this, it was unknown to us, leading to the term “dark” in the sense of “unseen.” (almanac.com) Understanding this clarifies that the Moon’s far side experiences day and night cycles similar to the near side, with both sides receiving sunlight during their respective lunar days. (timeanddate.com)

24. MSG Is Unhealthy or Causes Allergic Reactions

A savory dish featuring tender beef slices, sautéed mushrooms, and fresh vegetables, all enhanced with a rich, umami-packed sauce. | Photo by Mateusz Feliksik on Pexels

The belief that monosodium glutamate (MSG) is harmful or causes allergic reactions is a common misconception. Extensive scientific research has consistently found that MSG is safe for the vast majority of people when consumed in normal amounts. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classifies MSG as “generally recognized as safe” (GRAS), and the World Health Organization (WHO) has established an acceptable daily intake level for MSG, indicating its safety for human consumption. (fshn.illinois.edu) While some individuals may experience mild symptoms, such as headaches or nausea, after consuming large amounts of MSG on an empty stomach, these reactions are rare and not typical of the general population. Studies have shown that such effects occur only in a small subset of people and are not consistent across all individuals. (sciencefriday.com) It’s important to note that MSG is a naturally occurring substance found in many foods, including tomatoes, cheese, and soy sauce. The glutamate in MSG is chemically identical to the glutamate found in these foods. Therefore, consuming MSG is no different from consuming glutamate from other dietary sources. (sciencefriday.com) In summary, the scientific consensus supports the safety of MSG for most individuals, and concerns about its health effects are largely unfounded.

25. Different Areas of the Tongue Detect Only Certain Tastes

A colorful diagram illustrating the five primary taste areas on the human tongue: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami. | Photo by Gustavo Fring on Pexels

The belief that specific regions of the tongue are responsible for detecting particular tastes—such as sweet at the tip, salty and sour on the sides, and bitter at the back—is a common misconception. In reality, taste receptors for all five basic tastes—sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami—are distributed across the entire tongue. While certain areas may be more sensitive to specific tastes, all regions can perceive all tastes. (livescience.com)

This myth originated from a misinterpretation of a 1901 study by German scientist David P. Hänig, who measured the sensitivity of different tongue regions to various tastes. His findings were later misrepresented, leading to the creation of the “tongue map” that inaccurately depicted distinct taste zones. (livescience.com)

Understanding that all parts of the tongue can detect all tastes provides a more accurate representation of how our taste system functions. (livescience.com)

26. More Heat Escapes from Your Head Than the Rest of Your Body

A person adjusts their clothing to regulate head temperature, demonstrating thermoregulation in response to body heat. | Photo by SevenStorm JUHASZIMRUS on Pexels

The belief that the head loses more heat than other parts of the body is a common misconception. In reality, heat loss is proportional to the surface area exposed. The head accounts for approximately 7-10% of the body’s total surface area, so it loses about 7-10% of body heat when exposed. (health.clevelandclinic.org) This myth likely originated from a U.S. Army Field Manual from the 1970s, which stated that “40-45% of body heat” is lost through an unprotected head. This figure was based on experiments where subjects were dressed in Arctic survival suits but left their heads exposed, leading to a higher percentage of heat loss from the head due to the lack of insulation. (theguardian.com) In reality, any exposed part of the body loses heat proportionally to its surface area. Therefore, covering the head, like any other exposed area, helps conserve body heat. (health.clevelandclinic.org)

27. Tornadoes Can’t Cross Rivers or Mountains

A tornado forms over a mountain, its funnel descending toward a winding river below. | Photo by Kelly on Pexels

The belief that tornadoes cannot cross rivers or mountains is a common misconception. In reality, tornadoes have been documented crossing various geographical features, including rivers and mountainous terrains. For instance, the 1925 Tri-State Tornado crossed the Mississippi River, causing significant damage in Illinois, Missouri, and Indiana. (en.wikipedia.org) Similarly, the 1987 Teton-Yellowstone tornado in Wyoming traversed the Continental Divide, impacting areas at elevations up to 10,000 feet. (en.wikipedia.org)

These examples demonstrate that tornadoes are not impeded by natural obstacles like rivers or mountains. Their formation and path are primarily influenced by atmospheric conditions, and once a tornado is established, it can traverse diverse terrains without significant hindrance. (climatecosmos.com)

28. Coffee Stunts Your Growth

A vibrant coffee plant flourishing with lush green leaves and ripe red beans, symbolizing the journey from growth to the rich caffeine we savor. | Photo by Michael Burrows on Pexels

The belief that coffee consumption stunts growth is a common misconception. Extensive research has found no evidence that caffeine intake negatively affects the growth or development of children and adolescents. Pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Roy Kim states, “Caffeine does not meaningfully impact how tall a child gets.” (health.clevelandclinic.org) However, excessive caffeine consumption can lead to other health issues in children, such as disrupted sleep patterns, increased anxiety, and potential interference with calcium absorption, which is vital for bone health. Therefore, while moderate caffeine intake is not linked to stunted growth, it’s advisable to monitor and limit caffeine consumption in children to promote overall health and well-being. (healthline.com)

29. Dropping a Penny from a Skyscraper Can Kill

A penny tumbles from a towering skyscraper, descending toward the bustling city streets below. | Photo by Todd Trapani on Pexels

The belief that dropping a penny from a skyscraper can kill someone is a common misconception. In reality, a penny’s light weight and flat shape cause it to encounter significant air resistance as it falls, limiting its speed and impact force. (scientificamerican.com)

Experiments have demonstrated that a penny reaches a terminal velocity of approximately 25 miles per hour after falling about 50 feet, which is insufficient to cause serious injury. (scientificamerican.com)

However, other objects, such as ballpoint pens, can attain higher speeds and pose greater risks if dropped from significant heights. (scientificamerican.com)

It’s important to note that throwing objects from tall buildings is illegal and dangerous, regardless of their size or perceived harmlessness. (legalclarity.org)

30. Eating After 8 PM Causes Weight Gain

A tempting array of high-calorie snacks—chips, cookies, and ice cream—on a table, highlighting late-night indulgence. | Photo by Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels

The belief that eating after 8 PM leads to weight gain is a common misconception. Research indicates that total calorie intake and overall diet quality are the primary factors influencing weight gain, rather than the timing of meals. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism found that consuming a late dinner resulted in higher blood sugar levels and reduced fat burning, but these effects were not linked to weight gain. (endocrine.org) Another study from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine demonstrated that delayed eating could increase weight and impair fat metabolism, but this was due to prolonged delayed eating, not occasional late meals. (sciencedaily.com) Therefore, while consistently consuming more calories than the body expends leads to weight gain, the timing of eating—such as eating after 8 PM—does not independently cause weight gain. It’s the total calorie intake and overall dietary habits that are more significant factors. For a more detailed explanation, you can watch the following video: Is it OK to Eat After 8 p.m.? (Ask the RD) | MyFitnessPal

31. Vaccines Contain Toxic Levels of Mercury

A syringe filled with a mercury-based vaccine preservative, highlighting its role in preventing contamination. | Photo by Markus Spiske on Pexels

The belief that vaccines contain harmful levels of mercury is a common misconception. Thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative, was historically used in multi-dose vaccine vials to prevent bacterial and fungal contamination. It contains ethylmercury, which is processed differently in the body compared to methylmercury found in certain fish and is eliminated more rapidly, reducing potential toxicity. (espanol.foodsafety.gov) Extensive scientific studies have found no evidence that the low doses of thimerosal used in vaccines cause harm, except for minor reactions like redness and swelling at the injection site. Notably, research has shown no link between thimerosal-containing vaccines and autism. (aap.org) In response to public concern, thimerosal was removed from most childhood vaccines in the United States in 2001. Currently, thimerosal is primarily used in some multi-dose vials of the influenza vaccine, but thimerosal-free versions are also available. (cdc.gov) Health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), continue to support the safety of vaccines containing thimerosal, emphasizing that the benefits of vaccination far outweigh any potential risks. (fda.gov) For more information, you can watch the following video: CDC Immunization Panel Recommends Against Flu Vaccines Containing Thimerosal

32. Five-Second Rule Makes Food Safe

A piece of toast lies on a kitchen floor, illustrating the debate over the five-second rule and bacterial contamination. | Photo by Monstera Production on Pexels

The “five-second rule” suggests that food dropped on the floor is safe to eat if picked up within five seconds. However, research indicates that bacteria can transfer to food almost instantaneously upon contact with contaminated surfaces. A study by Rutgers University found that factors such as moisture, type of surface, and contact time all contribute to cross-contamination, with bacteria potentially transferring in less than one second. (rutgers.edu)

Similarly, research from Aston University in the UK confirmed that bacteria transfer occurs immediately upon contact, with the type of surface and moisture level significantly influencing contamination rates. (scientificamerican.com)

Therefore, the five-second rule is a myth; consuming food that has fallen on the floor always carries a risk of ingesting harmful bacteria, regardless of how quickly it is picked up. (healthline.com)

33. DNA Is Only Found in the Nucleus

A detailed illustration showcasing a cell’s mitochondrion, highlighting its inner and outer membranes, cristae, matrix, and mitochondrial DNA. | Photo by Chris Spain on Pexels

The belief that DNA is exclusively located in the cell nucleus is a common misconception. In reality, cells contain DNA in two primary locations: the nucleus and the mitochondria. Mitochondria, often referred to as the cell’s powerhouses, possess their own DNA, known as mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA). This DNA is inherited maternally and plays a crucial role in energy production. (en.wikipedia.org)

Beyond its role in cellular energy, mtDNA has significant implications for inheritance and evolution. Its maternal inheritance pattern allows researchers to trace maternal lineages and study human evolutionary history. (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov) Additionally, mtDNA can integrate into the nuclear genome, a process known as endosymbiotic gene transfer, which has contributed to the evolution of eukaryotic cells. (en.wikipedia.org)

Understanding the presence and function of DNA in both the nucleus and mitochondria is essential for comprehending cellular processes, inheritance patterns, and the evolutionary history of organisms. (en.wikipedia.org)

34. The Full Moon Affects Human Behavior

A luminous full moon casting a silvery glow over a tranquil landscape, dispelling myths of its influence on behavior. | Photo by MAG Photography on Pexels

The belief that the full moon influences human behavior, leading to increased incidents of crime or psychiatric events, is a common misconception. Numerous scientific studies have investigated this claim and found no significant correlation between lunar phases and such behaviors. For instance, a study published in the *Journal of Clinical Psychiatry* analyzed data from a psychiatric hospital over seven years and concluded that the full moon did not affect the frequency of behavioral disturbances among patients. (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov)

Similarly, research in the *Journal of Criminal Justice* examined crime rates in a major southwestern American city and found no relationship between lunar cycles and the volume of reported crimes. (sciencedirect.com)

These findings suggest that the association between the full moon and human behavior is a myth, likely perpetuated by anecdotal observations and cultural beliefs rather than empirical evidence. (scientificamerican.com)

35. Touching Frogs Causes Warts

A frog with skin lesions resembling warts, indicative of a Ranid herpesvirus 3 infection. | Photo by Vlad Ioan on Pexels

The belief that touching frogs or toads causes warts is a common misconception. Warts are actually caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), not by contact with amphibians. HPV infects the skin through cuts or abrasions, leading to the development of warts. (aad.org)

Amphibians like frogs and toads have bumpy skin due to glands that secrete toxins for defense, which can cause skin irritation but do not transmit HPV. (animals.howstuffworks.com)

Therefore, handling frogs or toads does not lead to the development of warts. It’s important to wash your hands thoroughly after handling any amphibians to prevent potential skin irritation. (reconnectwithnature.org)

36. Chameleons Change Color to Camouflage

A chameleon displaying vibrant hues, its skin shifting from green to bright red, signaling heightened aggression. | Photo by Kallie Calitz on Pexels

The belief that chameleons change color primarily to blend into their surroundings is a common misconception. In reality, chameleons primarily alter their coloration for communication, temperature regulation, and social signaling. (britannica.com)

Chameleons possess specialized cells called iridophores, which contain nanocrystals that can expand or contract, altering the skin’s color. (nationalgeographic.com) This ability is mainly used to signal mood, attract mates, or display aggression. (timesofindia.indiatimes.com)

While some species can adjust their colors to match their environment, this camouflage is secondary to their primary functions of communication and thermoregulation. (nationalgeographic.com)

37. You Can See the Great Wall of China from the Moon

A serene scene of the Great Wall of China under a full moon, with Earth glowing in the distance. | Photo by Johannes Plenio on Pexels

The belief that the Great Wall of China is visible from the Moon is a common misconception. In reality, the Great Wall is not visible to the naked eye from the Moon due to its narrow width and the vast distance. Even from low Earth orbit, astronauts have reported difficulty in spotting the Wall without the aid of telescopic lenses. (scientificamerican.com) The myth likely originated from early 20th-century claims, such as those by explorer Richard Halliburton in 1938, who stated that the Great Wall was “the only man-made thing on our planet visible to the human eye from the moon.” (snopes.com) However, subsequent space missions have debunked this notion, confirming that the Great Wall is not discernible from such distances. For a more detailed explanation, you can watch the following video: Can we see the Great Wall of China from the Moon?

38. Humans Have Distinct ‘Left-Brain’ or ‘Right-Brain’ Personalities

A vibrant illustration depicting the brain’s hemispheres, highlighting their roles in shaping personality traits. | Photo by Google DeepMind on Pexels

The notion that individuals possess distinct ‘left-brain’ or ‘right-brain’ personalities—where the left hemisphere is associated with logic and analysis, and the right with creativity and intuition—is a common misconception. Research indicates that both hemispheres of the brain work together in a highly integrated manner, with no evidence supporting the dominance of one side over the other in determining personality traits. (britannica.com) Functional brain imaging studies have shown that cognitive functions are not confined to one hemisphere but involve networks across the entire brain. For example, language processing predominantly occurs in the left hemisphere, but the right hemisphere also contributes to aspects like intonation and emphasis. (health.harvard.edu) Therefore, the simplistic division of individuals into ‘left-brained’ or ‘right-brained’ categories does not align with current neuroscientific understanding. Personality and cognitive abilities result from complex interactions between both hemispheres, rather than the dominance of one side. (healthcare.utah.edu) For a more detailed explanation, you can watch the following video: Left Brain vs Right Brain Myth! DEBUNKED

39. Swallowed Chewing Gum Takes Seven Years to Digest

A person swallowing chewing gum, debunking the myth that it stays in the digestive system for seven years. | Photo by C’Pho Ngondo R.Rouge on Pexels

The belief that swallowed chewing gum remains in the stomach for seven years is a common misconception. In reality, while the gum base is indigestible, it passes through the digestive system and is excreted in the stool within a few days. (healthline.com)

However, swallowing large amounts of gum can lead to intestinal blockages, especially in children. (mayoclinic.org) Therefore, it’s advisable to avoid swallowing gum to prevent potential digestive issues. (health.clevelandclinic.org)

40. The Color Red Angers Bulls

A matador skillfully maneuvers a red muleta, guiding a bull through the final act of a Spanish bullfight. | Photo by Sharnol Llavilla Betancur on Pexels

The belief that the color red provokes bulls is a common misconception. Bulls are dichromatic, meaning they have two types of color receptors and are unable to perceive red hues. Instead, they see red as a shade of gray or brown. (news.cgtn.com)

In bullfighting, the matador uses a red cape, known as the muleta, to attract the bull. However, it’s not the color that incites the bull; rather, it’s the rapid, sweeping movements of the cape that trigger the bull’s aggressive response. Bulls are highly sensitive to motion, and the dynamic movements of the cape are perceived as a threat, prompting the bull to charge. (biologyinsights.com)

The tradition of using a red muleta is rooted in cultural practices and serves practical purposes. The red color helps conceal bloodstains during the final stages of the bullfight, maintaining the visual aesthetics of the performance. (news.cgtn.com)

41. Earth’s Gravity Is Stronger at the Poles

A satellite view of Earth highlighting the poles, illustrating the planet’s gravitational field variations. | Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels

The belief that Earth’s gravity is significantly stronger at the poles is a common misconception. While it’s true that gravity is slightly stronger at the poles than at the equator, the difference is minimal. This variation is due to Earth’s oblate spheroid shape—it’s slightly flattened at the poles and bulging at the equator—causing the poles to be closer to the planet’s center. Additionally, Earth’s rotation creates a centrifugal force that slightly counteracts gravity, more so at the equator than at the poles. These factors result in a gravitational acceleration of approximately 9.7805 m/s² at the equator and 9.8322 m/s² at the poles, a difference of about 0.5%. However, this variation is so slight that it has no practical impact on daily life. (esa.int)

42. Sharks Can’t Get Cancer

A shark swims gracefully through the ocean, its sleek body cutting through the water. | Photo by Daniel Torobekov on Pexels

The belief that sharks are immune to cancer is a common misconception. In reality, sharks can and do develop various types of cancer, including tumors in their cartilage. (sciencedaily.com)

Despite this, shark cartilage has been marketed as a cancer treatment, with claims that it can inhibit tumor growth. However, scientific studies have found no evidence supporting these claims. A study published in the *Journal of Clinical Oncology* concluded that shark cartilage is ineffective as a cancer treatment and has no beneficial effect on patients’ quality of life. (cbsnews.com)

Furthermore, the promotion of shark cartilage as a cancer cure has led to significant declines in shark populations, as millions are harvested annually for this purpose. (scientificamerican.com)

43. Lightning-Formed Glass in Sand Is Rare

A hollow, glass-lined tube of sand, formed by lightning’s intense heat, showcasing nature’s artistry. | Photo by Vlad Chețan on Pexels

The belief that fulgurites—glass formations created when lightning strikes sand—are rare is a common misconception. In reality, fulgurites are relatively common and can form anywhere lightning strikes sandy or siliceous soils. (geology.utah.gov)

Fulgurites are natural tubes or masses of fused sand, formed when lightning’s intense heat melts the sand, which then cools and solidifies into glass. (en.wikipedia.org)

Given the high frequency of lightning strikes worldwide, fulgurites are more prevalent than often assumed. (geology.utah.gov)

44. Dinosaurs and Humans Coexisted

A well-preserved Allosaurus fossil, nicknamed “Big Joe,” stands tall, showcasing its formidable teeth and claws. | Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

The belief that humans and non-avian dinosaurs coexisted is a common misconception. Fossil records indicate that non-avian dinosaurs became extinct approximately 66 million years ago, during the Cretaceous-Paleogene (K-Pg) extinction event. This event predates the appearance of anatomically modern humans by millions of years. (britannica.com)

While birds, the avian descendants of certain dinosaur lineages, have coexisted with humans, non-avian dinosaurs did not. The fossil record provides no evidence of human and non-avian dinosaur coexistence. (britannica.com)

45. Mount Everest Is the Closest Point to Space

A captivating view of Mount Chimborazo’s summit, the Earth’s closest point to outer space, with Mount Everest in the background. | Photo by SlimMars 13 on Pexels

The belief that Mount Everest is the closest point on Earth to space is a common misconception. In reality, Earth’s equatorial bulge causes the planet to be wider at the equator, making Mount Chimborazo in Ecuador the farthest point from Earth’s center. Despite Everest’s higher elevation above sea level, Chimborazo’s proximity to the equator results in its summit being approximately 2,168 meters farther from the Earth’s center. (timesofindia.indiatimes.com)

46. You Lose Most of Your Body Heat Through Your Head

A person wearing a cooling hat insert to regulate body heat during outdoor activities. | Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels

The belief that the head is the primary source of body heat loss is a common misconception. In reality, heat loss is proportional to the amount of exposed skin surface area. The head accounts for approximately 7-10% of the body’s total surface area, and when exposed, it loses a corresponding percentage of heat. (health.clevelandclinic.org)

This myth likely originated from military studies in the 1950s, where subjects were dressed in Arctic survival suits with only their heads exposed. Under these specific conditions, the head appeared to lose a significant portion of heat. However, this scenario does not reflect typical situations, as heat loss is evenly distributed across all exposed areas. (theguardian.com)

Therefore, while covering the head in cold weather is advisable to prevent discomfort and potential frostbite, it does not prevent a disproportionate amount of heat loss compared to other uncovered body parts. (health.clevelandclinic.org)

47. Touch Screens Only Work with Bare Fingers

A person wearing touchscreen-compatible gloves operates a smartphone, demonstrating seamless interaction between technology and winter wear. | Photo by Daniel Moises Magulado on Pexels

The belief that touch screens require bare fingers is a common misconception. The functionality of a touch screen depends on its underlying technology: resistive or capacitive. (faytech.us)

Resistive touch screens detect touch through pressure applied to the screen’s surface. This technology is compatible with various input methods, including bare fingers, gloved hands, and styluses. The screen registers touch when the pressure causes two conductive layers to make contact, completing an electrical circuit. (faytech.us)

Capacitive touch screens, on the other hand, rely on the electrical properties of the human body. They detect touch by measuring changes in the screen’s electrostatic field when a conductive object, like a finger, comes into contact. Standard capacitive screens do not respond to non-conductive objects such as regular gloves or non-conductive styluses. However, specialized capacitive styluses with conductive tips can interact with these screens. Additionally, some capacitive screens are designed to work with conductive gloves, allowing users to operate the screen while wearing them. (nelson-miller.com)

In summary, while capacitive touch screens typically require bare fingers or specialized conductive tools, resistive touch screens offer broader compatibility, including with gloved hands and standard styluses. (faytech.us)

48. The Sahara Is the Largest Desert on Earth

A vast expanse of the Sahara Desert’s golden dunes contrasts sharply with Antarctica’s icy, snow-covered plains. | Photo by Magda Ehlers on Pexels

The belief that the Sahara Desert is the largest desert on Earth is a common misconception. In reality, Antarctica holds this title. While the Sahara spans approximately 9.2 million square kilometers (3.5 million square miles), Antarctica covers about 14 million square kilometers (5.4 million square miles), making it the largest desert globally. (guinnessworldrecords.com) Antarctica is classified as a cold desert due to its extremely low annual precipitation, averaging less than 50 millimeters (2 inches) in the interior. This minimal moisture, combined with frigid temperatures, results in a landscape dominated by ice and snow rather than sand dunes. (britannica.com) In contrast, the Sahara is a hot desert characterized by vast sand dunes and higher temperatures, receiving more precipitation than Antarctica but still qualifying as a desert due to its arid conditions. (guinnessworldrecords.com) For a more detailed explanation, you can watch the following video: Did Humans and Dinosaurs Coexist?

49. Fingerprints Never Change

A forensic investigator dusts a fingerprint powder over a human hand to reveal latent prints on skin. | Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels

The belief that fingerprints are unchanging throughout life is a common misconception. While the unique patterns of fingerprints are established during fetal development and remain consistent under normal circumstances, certain factors can alter or obscure them:

Injury: Superficial injuries affecting only the epidermis typically heal without altering the fingerprint pattern. However, deep injuries that damage the dermal layer can permanently change or obliterate the ridge patterns, leading to scarring and distortion. (gna.it.com)
Medical Conditions: Certain skin conditions, such as eczema and psoriasis, can cause inflammation and skin changes that may temporarily affect the clarity of fingerprints. In rare cases, genetic disorders like adermatoglyphia result in the absence of fingerprints altogether. (nationalscience.biz)
Genetic Factors: Mutations in specific genes, such as SMARCAD1, can lead to the absence of fingerprints, a condition known as adermatoglyphia. (medlineplus.gov)

Therefore, while fingerprints are generally stable, they can be affected by injury, certain medical conditions, and rare genetic factors, leading to changes or absence of the typical ridge patterns.

50. Seasons Are Caused by Earth’s Distance from the Sun

A diagram illustrating Earth’s orbit and axial tilt, depicting the four seasons: spring, summer, autumn, and winter. | Photo by Zelch Csaba on Pexels

The belief that Earth’s proximity to the Sun dictates the seasons is a common misconception. In reality, Earth’s axial tilt is the primary driver of seasonal changes. This tilt causes varying angles and durations of sunlight reaching different regions, leading to the distinct seasons experienced globally. (spaceplace.nasa.gov)

While Earth’s orbit is slightly elliptical, resulting in minor variations in distance from the Sun—about 3 million miles (5 million kilometers)—this change has a negligible effect on seasonal weather patterns. (timeanddate.com)

For a more detailed explanation, you can watch the following video:

Conclusion

A group of students engaged in a hands-on science experiment, challenging misconceptions and fostering critical thinking skills. | Photo by Christophe Génot on Pexels

Addressing common misconceptions requires a foundation in scientific literacy and critical thinking. Research indicates that enhancing these skills can effectively counteract misinformation and promote informed decision-making. (academic.oup.com) By fostering a deeper understanding of scientific principles, individuals are better equipped to evaluate claims and discern fact from fiction, leading to more accurate perceptions and behaviors. (nsta.org) This approach not only corrects false beliefs but also empowers individuals to engage thoughtfully with the world around them.

