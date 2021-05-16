The Science Behind How Cults Brainwash People Into Joining Them

If you’ve ever bothered to look into world history, you’ll likely come across several different sects of cults. Of course, some of them are obvious while others are not always the classic “cult” people think about. Yet this is generally because our interpretation of what one happens to be is dictated by what we actually see. The “behind the scenes” material is just as important. In fact, this is often how cults brainwash people. They hide all the potential negatives behind potential positives.

Positivity is infectious while negativity will lose people. Thus, to recruit people into a cult, people will overpromise many great things and slowly indoctrinate recruits. Their overpromises will always underdeliver though. It takes a lot to make people want to stick with cults too, and that is where things can become very complicated and incredibly psychological. As a public service, in this article, we will be discussing everything cult-related. This is all to better help you better understand them and how you can avoid falling for their crap. Let’s get started!

What Exactly IS A Cult?

It is important to remember that while many cults use religion in some form, this is not how all operate. Some are political, therapeutic, or even cultural. The reason they are so highly connected to religion is that they operate similarly to what one might see in organized religion. For example, in the Christian faith, one might give a tithe or offering. A person might read from a specific book. On top of this, they tend to hang around other like-minded people.

You might even see people sing songs or preach messages heavily related to their faith. Which continues to play on our emotions and mind overall. This is a simple concept used in most faiths. Now, take religion out of it and replace most of this with a cult’s beliefs and doctrine. You’ll clearly see how close the two relate. That is why people tend to believe in their cult “religiously.” Yet the question many might wonder is, how do cults brainwash people into buying into them at all?